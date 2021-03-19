From chunky sandals to strappy styles and printed pairs – these are the summery styles that have already started selling out ahead of spring.
Already secured your hair appointment along with a manicure and pedicure? As we wait for salons to reopen for a new season refresh, the world of fashion is already getting ahead. If it isn’t the most divine summery dresses you can imagine, it’s sandals that are ready and waiting once those pedicures have been completed and the weather is ready to match your new season wardrobe.
The thought of bare legs and toes in the open air has never been so exciting, and it appears a lot of people are ready to plan ahead. Dune dropped its cult Lockstockk chunky sandal in new colourways last month after proving popular last year, and they sold out within a week. With an 800-person wait list, they’ve now been restocked ready for another flurry of eager fans. And we predict they’ll sell out just as quick seeing as chunky, Velcro sandals are one of the key sandal styles to tick off for the new season. Along with strappy styles and mules you’ll want to wear to every upcoming soirées, we’ve rounded up the four fashion insider-approved sandal trends not to miss.
Chunky sandals
The iconic Chanel sandal has been making waves on Instagram for a couple of years. Now, the dreamy style is available in a raffia material and everyone is already going wild for them. Quite the investment, high street brands are also following suit with iterations of their own. You’ve most likely spotted Dunes Lockstockk sandal from previous summers. Try them out in denim for a fresh feel.
Dune sandalsThe high street heroes have created the must-have sandal in brand new colour ways for spring/summer 2021. This denim pair already sold out within a week when they first dropped last month – be quick.
Chanel sandals
You most likely spotted these dreamy Chanel sandals doing the rounds last year. For 2021, the French fashion house has bought them back in raffia and they’re already selling out.
Arket sandals
As soon as these dropped, they started flying off the virtual shelves. The wear-with-everything style is going to be a hero piece you’ll wear on rotation with so many different outfits.
Strappy heeled sandals
Ready to ditch those trainers in favour of heels? Strappy sandals with more comfortable midi heels are the way to transition through to spring. Opt for colourful hues, punchy prints and lace-up the leg details to step into new season in serious style.
& Other Stories sandals
In neutral tan, beige and black, these padded strap sandals with wearable 2.5 inch heels are a spring favourite. Try them out with anything from off-white jeans to cami dresses.
Shop & Other Stories chunky strap sandals at & Other Stories, £85
Mango sandals
Screaming summer with every step, these sunshine shade beauties in soft gingham print will be your pride and joy. Lace up the leg sandals will have a special place in your shoedrobe this year.
Charles and Keith sandals
The cylinder heel, soft duck egg shade and multi-strap design is what makes these sandals a summer essential. No matter what you pair them with, they’ll upgrade any outfit with minimal effort.
Sleek mules
A dressy shoe without being too over the top, the mule is the slip-on style to appreciate across all seasons. For the warmer weather, opt for between-the-toe pairs, multi-straps and elegant details such as knots and golden buckles to make them a talking piece.
Alohas sandals
The all-black pair has already been popular, now this tonal style is next in the hot seat. Pre-order now from Barcelona-born brand Alohas to get them in time for summer
Neous sandals
Available in four different shades, these minimal mules are handcrafted in Italy using sustainable practices. For each pair sold, OneTreePlanted will plant a tree.
Zara sandals
Mint fresh shades get a big yes for spring/summer 2021. Imagine this pair of knotted mules post-lockdown with a slinky slip dress in a sunny location.
Elevated walking shoes
The ‘ugly’ sandal is back for yet another season. With Teva still up there with the best of them, these comfy shoes are an alternative to your much-loved slippers for outside of the house. This year, the typical walking shoe has been elevated to new dreamy heights with embellishment, clashing prints and punchy hues.
Teva sandals
The OG of the ‘ugly’ sandal gang, Teva’s latest collection is delivering the goods. Love them or hate them, the Stylist fashion team can confirm they’re the most comfy sandals out there.
Arizona Love sandals
Pearl-embellished shoes, bags and clothing is a fun way to embrace the trend. Get in on the action with these faux pearl beauties from Instagram favourite, Arizona Love.
Shop Arizona Love Trekky Fun faux pearl-embellished woven sandals at Selfridges, £155
Kurt Geiger sandals
Rainbow hues, clashing flower prints and embellished details – have you ever seen a more joyful sandal? Try these out with jeans and T-shirt or go wild and clash with a floral print midi dress.
