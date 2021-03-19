Already secured your hair appointment along with a manicure and pedicure? As we wait for salons to reopen for a new season refresh, the world of fashion is already getting ahead. If it isn’t the most divine summery dresses you can imagine, it’s sandals that are ready and waiting once those pedicures have been completed and the weather is ready to match your new season wardrobe.

The thought of bare legs and toes in the open air has never been so exciting, and it appears a lot of people are ready to plan ahead. Dune dropped its cult Lockstockk chunky sandal in new colourways last month after proving popular last year, and they sold out within a week. With an 800-person wait list, they’ve now been restocked ready for another flurry of eager fans. And we predict they’ll sell out just as quick seeing as chunky, Velcro sandals are one of the key sandal styles to tick off for the new season. Along with strappy styles and mules you’ll want to wear to every upcoming soirées, we’ve rounded up the four fashion insider-approved sandal trends not to miss.