Developed a superhuman connection with your sweats? Haven’t we all. Luckily for us though, there’s no need to banish them just yet.
Now that we’ve built up a healthy arsenal of sweaters, sweatpants and all things stretchy, comfortable and elasticated, it seems a shame to resign them to the backs of our wardrobes.
After all, a return to a relatively normal life is great and all but anybody else finding the whole beer garden thing just a tad chilly?
It’ll come as a relief to know, then, that fashion’s appetite for haute hoodies is as ravenous as ever. At Valentino’s couture show earlier this year, it came in the form of a gold, sequinned hoodie, while for Prada’s first collection designed in collaboration with its new co-creative director, Raf Simons, hoodies were reimagined as a staple of a modern-day uniform. Rihanna, Kerry Washington and J.Lo are fans of the haute hoodie, and for Kate Moss’ recent merchandise debut, it’s unsurprising that the supermodel churned out a limited-edition number of Rankin-designed T-shirts and hoodies.
Not convinced how to wear them outside of the confines of an at-home movie night? Take your cues from the OG bad gal herself, Rihanna, who recently sported a mustard yellow slip dress and co-ordinating hoodie to a club. Simply throw on over your favourite dress or skirt, or under your go-to oversized blazer, and off to the beer garden you go! A hoodie is an every season staple that needn’t be written off once the sun puts her hat on again.
These are our favourite springtime hoodies to buy now.
Jigsaw cotton boyfriend hoodie
Pared back enough to avoid any raised eyebrows at all, this creamy-coloured organic cotton hoodie from Jigsaw is a perfect foray into the hoodie trend without making too much of a splash. Pair with neutral silk for a juxtaposition that will really work.
& Other Stories oversized boxy hooded sweatshirt
Available in a quartet of neutral colours, & Other Stories’ scaled back hoodies can be thrown over even the busiest dress. Just add layered gold jewellery and box-fresh white trainers for some serious pizzazz.
Fenty graphic oversized hoodie
An oversized traffic-cone orange hoodie is just what the doctor ordered. Pair with true blue jeans or a colourful dress for the ultimate good-time clash.
Daily Paper Remulti hoodie
Black-owned streetwear brand Daily Paper is one to know for those who aren’t already familiar with its wares. Its Remulti hoodie, which is available in either an icy baby blue or black, is seriously lust-worthy. On its front, it says the brand’s name while on the back it boasts an artwork with ‘Daily Paper’ in a sextet of different languages: English, French, Arabic, Yoruba, Amharic and Swahili.
Weekday Marcie hoodie
If you prefer yours big and baggy, look no further than Weekday’s neutral-toned Marcie hoodies which are just that and are crying out to be worn under your favourite oversized blazer.
Pangaia organic cotton-blend hoodie
Do as Rihanna does and inject a dose of dopamine goodness in the form of a yellow hoodie. It doesn’t get much better than this organic cotton Pangaia offering.
Raey oversized cotton hooded sweatshirt
In a bright and fun coral-red hue, this oversized hooded sweatshirt courtesy of MatchesFashion’s own brand Raey is a serious showstopper.
H&M oversized cotton hoodie
As part of Yrsa Daley-Ward’s collaboration with high street stalwart H&M, this hoodie comes in a versatile khaki hue as well as a slew of positive affirmations.
Ganni Software Isoli oversized hoodie
In its pretty sweet lilac hue, this hoodie from Ganni’s inaugural Softwares launch is one hell of an all-rounder. Clash with other colours for optimal style points.
Zara oversized hoodie
In a universally-flattering ice-toned shade, Zara’s oversized hoodie has struggled to stay in stock for good reason since its launch. Get it while you can!
Isabel Marant Étoile Mansel hoodie
In a defiantly popping tie-dye colourway, this oversized hoodie courtesy of Isabel Marant is perfect for over pink or red coloured dresses or skirts. More is always more.
Images: courtesy of brands