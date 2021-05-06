Now that we’ve built up a healthy arsenal of sweaters, sweatpants and all things stretchy, comfortable and elasticated, it seems a shame to resign them to the backs of our wardrobes.

After all, a return to a relatively normal life is great and all but anybody else finding the whole beer garden thing just a tad chilly?

It’ll come as a relief to know, then, that fashion’s appetite for haute hoodies is as ravenous as ever. At Valentino’s couture show earlier this year, it came in the form of a gold, sequinned hoodie, while for Prada’s first collection designed in collaboration with its new co-creative director, Raf Simons, hoodies were reimagined as a staple of a modern-day uniform. Rihanna, Kerry Washington and J.Lo are fans of the haute hoodie, and for Kate Moss’ recent merchandise debut, it’s unsurprising that the supermodel churned out a limited-edition number of Rankin-designed T-shirts and hoodies.