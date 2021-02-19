No matter the season, take your outfits to another dimension with star print dresses.
Going for brunch with a friend, grabbing a glass of wine from a bar after work, stepping into warm sand, hugs, leaving the house without a coat and dresses with bare legs. These are some of the things we can all look forward to in the future, and it’s the small joys that will feel more magical than ever. While we continue waiting patiently, for now, we can focus on the dresses. It may be too cold for bare legs but there are some frocks that can be worn across all seasons.
Patterned dresses are already-uplifting winter wardrobes: from stripes and bold, graphic styles. But the pattern we’ve got our eye on to move from winter to spring is star print.
There will be no such thing as over-the-top dressing after lockdown; the most dressy outfits will be worn to the most casual of places. And Kitri’s star print midi dress, as seen on fashion influencer Karina above, is the perfect example of this latest trend. Also available in slip, shirt and mini dress styles, this print has proved to be a hit on Instagram so grab it while it’s hot.
Create dreamy winter ensembles by teaming star print dresses with chunky puffer coats and stomper boots. Then, come spring, embrace bare legs and pair with new season.
Shop best star print dresses
New Look dress
We predict you’ll wear this constellation print midi dress with a cosy teddy coat, knee-high boots and twinkling golden jewels. It’ll look just as good with trainers and an oversized blazer, too.
Shop tall black mystic star print midi dress at New Look, £22 (previously £27.99)
Ted Baker dress
Edge closer to sunny spring days with Ted Baker’s pleated maxi dress. It also has handy pockets and zip sleeves so you can push them up as it gets warmer.
Shop Veriiti stars and stripe maxi dress at Ted Baker, £162 (previously £279)
Simply Be dress
Everything about this dress is made to be flattering: from the shirred detail and dropped waist to the midi length. Keep it casual with clean white kicks or dress it up with bright heeled sandals for future outings.
Shop green star print shirred midi dress at Simply Be, £26 (previously £35)
Ghost dressNeed a new dress that you’ll want to wear on repeat? Ghost is the destination. Focusing on attention to detail, this punchy dress with covered buttons, puff sleeves and tight cuffs is made for upcoming dinner dates.
Hush dress
For an easy throw on anytime option, look no further than Hush. Try layering this dress over a cream roll neck knit with Western knee-high boots for instant perfection.
Rixo dress
Dressing up is going to hit differently after lockdown. Embrace feeling fancy with this metallic star print 100% silk mini dress at Rixo. Imagine it with platform heels for a retro twist.
Mix/Fabienne dress
Part of the Mix designer collaboration collections, this maxi dress is the style you’ll want to swish around in all year round.
New Look dress
Punchy, printed and made to make a statement with minimal effort. Try out this ruffled midi dress with chunky stomper boots and a puffer jacket.
Whistles dress
Covered in shooting stars, this pretty dress will see you through winter days, spring soirées and summer events (hopefully) later this year.
Asos dress
The smock dress just got a glow-up. This puff sleeved, metallic star print style from Asos is here to solve every dressing dilemma: just add chunky boots.
Kitri dress
Kitri’s star print collection has been so popular some of the styles sold out and had to be restocked. Get in on the action with this button-down style you can keep casual or dress up.
Shop Abigail star print dress at Kitri, £99 (previously £140)
Jolie Moi dress
A punchy print dress is a easy way to take a step closer to spring. Try out this midi dress with white trainers and a clashing coral lippie.
Shop Jolie Moi tie collar midi dress at John Lewis & Partners, £49 (previously £85)
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands