Going for brunch with a friend, grabbing a glass of wine from a bar after work, stepping into warm sand, hugs, leaving the house without a coat and dresses with bare legs. These are some of the things we can all look forward to in the future, and it’s the small joys that will feel more magical than ever. While we continue waiting patiently, for now, we can focus on the dresses. It may be too cold for bare legs but there are some frocks that can be worn across all seasons.

Patterned dresses are already-uplifting winter wardrobes: from stripes and bold, graphic styles. But the pattern we’ve got our eye on to move from winter to spring is star print.