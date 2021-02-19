Star print mini, midi and maxi dresses will make a statement across all seasons

Posted by for Fashion

No matter the season, take your outfits to another dimension with star print dresses.

Going for brunch with a friend, grabbing a glass of wine from a bar after work, stepping into warm sand, hugs, leaving the house without a coat and dresses with bare legs. These are some of the things we can all look forward to in the future, and it’s the small joys that will feel more magical than ever. While we continue waiting patiently, for now, we can focus on the dresses. It may be too cold for bare legs but there are some frocks that can be worn across all seasons.

Patterned dresses are already-uplifting winter wardrobes: from stripes and bold, graphic styles. But the pattern we’ve got our eye on to move from winter to spring is star print.

There will be no such thing as over-the-top dressing after lockdown; the most dressy outfits will be worn to the most casual of places. And Kitri’s star print midi dress, as seen on fashion influencer Karina above, is the perfect example of this latest trend. Also available in slip, shirt and mini dress styles, this print has proved to be a hit on Instagram so grab it while it’s hot.

Create dreamy winter ensembles by teaming star print dresses with chunky puffer coats and stomper boots. Then, come spring, embrace bare legs and pair with new season.

Shop best star print dresses

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey