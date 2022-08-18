All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
One of these days these (statement) boots are gonna walk all over you.
Copenhagen Fashion Week has just come to an end, and we’ve been treated to serious street style, including tangerine tones, midaxi dresses and even a blazer or two. But one key area that can’t be overlooked is accessories. And the importance of a statement boot has skyrocketed in our estimations.
Elevating everything from a simple suit to a micro mini, the attention-grabbing accessory is yet again climbing the ranks to a must-have style staple, and it’s one of the easiest to wear – depending on who you ask, of course.
For those with more daring taste, the statement boot will be nothing new, regularly featuring in your wardrobe of mixed print dresses and colour-clashing co-ords. Yet for those who have more simplistic styles, it may be a trend you’re yet to get on board with, and we’re here to help.
Although they’re there to make a statement, you don’t have to go in wearing every bell and whistle all at once, unless you want to of course. An attention-grabbing colour is enough to jump on the audacious accessory trend even if you keep the rest of your look plain and simple with a pair of shorts and a summer-ready top.
If you’re not quite sure where to look, the shoe market is awash with standout styles, from Chloé’s bestselling Betty boots to the fashion-forward Paris Texas pairs. And even high street giants such as H&M and Asos are getting in on the action too with knee-highs, biker boots and even comfy chunky boot options. But, we’ve done the groundwork for you and found nine pairs that even Nancy Sinatra would go walking in.
Charles & Keith Aberdeen platform boots
We’ve already heralded tangerine as the tone for the summer, and these boots prove our point. With clean lines and a straightforward sock design, even minimalists can give this pair a go – just pair them with a white dress to make them really pop.
Paris Texas crocodile-embossed 105mm boots
Famous amongst the fash pack, Paris Texas boots are instantly recognisable as the standout stars of knee-highs, and this Barbiecore-pink pair proves just that. Made from calf leather and finished with crocodile print embossing, they wouldn’t look out of place on Barbie herself.
Shop Paris Texas crocodile-embossed 105mm boots at Farfetch, £447
River Island black leather animal-print heeled boots
Getting fierce with an animal print, this River Island pair is a sure win for those with a wilder side. Made from leather with a hairy finish, you can be sure to dance the night away in style.
Shop River Island black leather animal print heeled boots, £96
Free People Brayden western boots with metal toe detail in red leather
Cowboy boots are again one of summer’s hottest trends, but it’s not just all boring black and brown. This red pair from Free People certainly makes a statement, and with a silver toecap and zipper to boot (if you’ll pardon the pun), you’ll be more than ready to tackle The Wild Wild West.
Shop Free People Brayden western boots with metal toe detail in red leather at Asos, £268
Chloé Betty PVC rain boots
This boot has reigned as the must-have designer shoe for the past few seasons, and it isn’t going anywhere. Come rain or shine, the Chloé PVC works for any occasion, whether with a mini skirt and shirt or a midaxi knit – a true investment piece you’ll wear for years to come.
H&M chunky rubber boots
A statement boot for savvy spenders, this H&M pair is a great casual-style choice. With a 6cm heel, they’re certainly chunky, and the rubber outer will see you through a good British downpour too.
Annie’s Ibiza x Terry de Havilland boot electric blue
Annie’s Ibiza is quite the It girl shopping destination, so teaming up with famous footwear brand Terry de Havilland caused quite a stir, and with boots like these, it’s easy to see why. Turning a classic cowboy boot into a metallic blue, it’s daring yet delightful.
Shop Annie’s Ibiza x Terry de Havilland boot electric blue, £350
Miista Donna orange boots
Hey, Miista! Reminiscent of the 60s gogo boots, the famous Miista Donna boot has also been given an orange upgrade. With ultra-cushioned memory foam insoles, calf leather lining and rubber-detailed leather outsoles, it’s not all about looks either as this pair is sure to be as comfortable as they are cool.
Raid Silonna ankle boot in blue multi
Getting wavy with a funky checkerboard print, these blue and white boots are certainly for those after standout star style. With a heel height of just over 4cm, they aren’t as high as they may first appear either, and we think they’ve given us disco fever.
Images: courtesy of brands