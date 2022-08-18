Copenhagen Fashion Week has just come to an end, and we’ve been treated to serious street style, including tangerine tones, midaxi dresses and even a blazer or two. But one key area that can’t be overlooked is accessories. And the importance of a statement boot has skyrocketed in our estimations. Elevating everything from a simple suit to a micro mini, the attention-grabbing accessory is yet again climbing the ranks to a must-have style staple, and it’s one of the easiest to wear – depending on who you ask, of course.

For those with more daring taste, the statement boot will be nothing new, regularly featuring in your wardrobe of mixed print dresses and colour-clashing co-ords. Yet for those who have more simplistic styles, it may be a trend you’re yet to get on board with, and we’re here to help.

Although they’re there to make a statement, you don’t have to go in wearing every bell and whistle all at once, unless you want to of course. An attention-grabbing colour is enough to jump on the audacious accessory trend even if you keep the rest of your look plain and simple with a pair of shorts and a summer-ready top. If you’re not quite sure where to look, the shoe market is awash with standout styles, from Chloé’s bestselling Betty boots to the fashion-forward Paris Texas pairs. And even high street giants such as H&M and Asos are getting in on the action too with knee-highs, biker boots and even comfy chunky boot options. But, we’ve done the groundwork for you and found nine pairs that even Nancy Sinatra would go walking in.

Charles & Keith Aberdeen platform boots Best statement boots: Charles & Keith Aberdeen platform boots We’ve already heralded tangerine as the tone for the summer, and these boots prove our point. With clean lines and a straightforward sock design, even minimalists can give this pair a go – just pair them with a white dress to make them really pop. Shop Charles & Keith Aberdeen platform boots, £109 BUY NOW

Annie’s Ibiza x Terry de Havilland boot electric blue Best statement boots: Annie’s Ibiza x Terry de Havilland boot electric blue Annie’s Ibiza is quite the It girl shopping destination, so teaming up with famous footwear brand Terry de Havilland caused quite a stir, and with boots like these, it’s easy to see why. Turning a classic cowboy boot into a metallic blue, it’s daring yet delightful. Shop Annie’s Ibiza x Terry de Havilland boot electric blue, £350 BUY NOW

Miista Donna orange boots Best statement boots: Miista Donna orange boots Hey, Miista! Reminiscent of the 60s gogo boots, the famous Miista Donna boot has also been given an orange upgrade. With ultra-cushioned memory foam insoles, calf leather lining and rubber-detailed leather outsoles, it’s not all about looks either as this pair is sure to be as comfortable as they are cool. Shop Miista Donna orange boots, £360 BUY NOW

Raid Silonna ankle boot in blue multi Best statement boots: Raid Silonna ankle boot in blue multi Getting wavy with a funky checkerboard print, these blue and white boots are certainly for those after standout star style. With a heel height of just over 4cm, they aren’t as high as they may first appear either, and we think they’ve given us disco fever. Shop Raid Silonna ankle boot in blue multi, £44.99 BUY NOW

