If you were to subscribe to the Carrie Bradshaw way of thinking, it could be concluded that shoes are the most important part of any outfit. After all, overindulging (and overspending) on statement stilettos was a key theme of Sex And The City.

While Ms Bradshaw had a special place in her heart for an OTT heel, today practical footwear reigns supreme, meaning many are swapping sky-high shoes for sandals and flats.

Of course, just because you’re wearing flats doesn’t mean your shoes have to be any less interesting, which is why today we’re showcasing statement sandals worthy of Carrie’s closet. Between feathers, crystals and pearl embellishments, showstopping sandals have been cropping up everywhere this summer.