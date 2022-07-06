All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Pearl and feathers and crystals, oh my! These statement sandals are guaranteed to level-up any outfit this summer.
If you were to subscribe to the Carrie Bradshaw way of thinking, it could be concluded that shoes are the most important part of any outfit. After all, overindulging (and overspending) on statement stilettos was a key theme of Sex And The City.
While Ms Bradshaw had a special place in her heart for an OTT heel, today practical footwear reigns supreme, meaning many are swapping sky-high shoes for sandals and flats.
Of course, just because you’re wearing flats doesn’t mean your shoes have to be any less interesting, which is why today we’re showcasing statement sandals worthy of Carrie’s closet. Between feathers, crystals and pearl embellishments, showstopping sandals have been cropping up everywhere this summer.
In fact, if you ever had any doubt that flat shoes could feel just as elegant as heels, we refer you to Valentino, who sent models down the runway in ballet pumps while debuting its latest couture collection.
If you’re ready to dip a proverbial toe in the statement sandal pond but feel as if full-on feathers or crystal adornments might be a little too much, never fear, we also have some options for you. Statement sandals don’t have to involve sequins, it could be as simple as selecting a shoe in an interesting or unexpected colourway. Hot pink, perhaps?
Ready to up your footwear game? Keep scrolling for 9 statement sandals that will add a little flair to any outfit.
Zara feather flat sandals
Feathers have become an increasingly prominent embellishment in recent seasons, and although we usually see them added to dresses or blazer cuffs, Zara has decided it’s time for feathery footwear. We’re not complaining, these shoes are all kinds of cool.
Kurt Geiger London Orson crystal sandals
Sandals, but make them sparkle. These crystal-embellished shoes by Kurt Geiger are sure to add an elaborate touch to your outfit, especially when paired alongside jeans or a block-colour midi dress.
Loewe + Paula’s Ibiza colour-block webbing espadrille sandals
This is a perfect example of a statement sandal without all the bells and whistles. Loewe’s chic espadrilles offer an understated take on the trend thanks to the block platform and multicolour strap.
Shop Loewe + Paula’s Ibiza colour-block webbing espadrille sandals, £350
H&M sandals
These H&M sandals are anything but basic. Featuring an ankle strap and intricate pompom-esque detailing, they’re the kind of shoes that will elevate your mood every time you wear them.
Rixo leather sandals with flower
Bringing Rixo’s signature aesthetic to footwear, the label released a collection of vintage-inspired shoes last summer. Complete with flower appliqués in retro shades, these mules are a worthy wardrobe investment.
Charles & Keith recycled polyester sports sandals
Made from recycled polyester, Charles & Keith’s hot pink sport sandals are as eye-catching as they come.
Russell & Bromley pearl two part sandals
The pearls on these Russell & Bromley flats are a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them addition, but that is precisely what makes the sandals so elegant. The detail is soft enough not to overtake your entire outfit.
Mango decorative strap sandals
Yet another example of an understated take on the statement sandal. Opting for a unique colour is the perfect way to add interest to your outfit without completely venturing outside your comfort zone.
Asos Design four faux feather flat sandals
The yellow shade, the faux feathers, the criss-cross ankle strap. These Asos sandals have all the makings of a standout shoe.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Recommended by Zoe Anastasiou
