Statement sandals are here to elevate your summer outfits – these are 9 pairs we love

Pearl and feathers and crystals, oh my! These statement sandals are guaranteed to level-up any outfit this summer.      

If you were to subscribe to the Carrie Bradshaw way of thinking, it could be concluded that shoes are the most important part of any outfit. After all, overindulging (and overspending) on statement stilettos was a key theme of Sex And The City

While Ms Bradshaw had a special place in her heart for an OTT heel, today practical footwear reigns supreme, meaning many are swapping sky-high shoes for sandals and flats. 

Of course, just because you’re wearing flats doesn’t mean your shoes have to be any less interesting, which is why today we’re showcasing statement sandals worthy of Carrie’s closet. Between feathers, crystals and pearl embellishments, showstopping sandals have been cropping up everywhere this summer. 

In fact, if you ever had any doubt that flat shoes could feel just as elegant as heels, we refer you to Valentino, who sent models down the runway in ballet pumps while debuting its latest couture collection. 

If you’re ready to dip a proverbial toe in the statement sandal pond but feel as if full-on feathers or crystal adornments might be a little too much, never fear, we also have some options for you. Statement sandals don’t have to involve sequins, it could be as simple as selecting a shoe in an interesting or unexpected colourway. Hot pink, perhaps

Ready to up your footwear game? Keep scrolling for 9 statement sandals that will add a little flair to any outfit. 

    Feathers have become an increasingly prominent embellishment in recent seasons, and although we usually see them added to dresses or blazer cuffs, Zara has decided it’s time for feathery footwear. We’re not complaining, these shoes are all kinds of cool. 

    Sandals, but make them sparkle. These crystal-embellished shoes by Kurt Geiger are sure to add an elaborate touch to your outfit, especially when paired alongside jeans or a block-colour midi dress. 

    This is a perfect example of a statement sandal without all the bells and whistles. Loewe’s chic espadrilles offer an understated take on the trend thanks to the block platform and multicolour strap. 

    These H&M sandals are anything but basic. Featuring an ankle strap and intricate pompom-esque detailing, they’re the kind of shoes that will elevate your mood every time you wear them. 

