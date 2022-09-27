All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bright, bold and beautiful, these statement jumpers are sure to turn some heads.
Winter is coming, we’re hearing everyone say. And with the drastic drop in temperature, tumultuous weather and sudden soakings now becoming a regular occurrence, we have to agree. But, while the skies turn grey and grisly, there’s no need for your wardrobe to do the same, and a statement knit may be just the ticket.
The term dopamine dressing has been bandied around for a number of years, but exactly what it is and how it works still seems a mystery to many. To summarise, dopamine dressing bases itself around mood-boosting colours, and Stylist’s very own curiosity academy, with the help of Karen Haller, a behavioural colour psychologist, provided the low-down on exactly what shades can shape your mood.
Red, for example, encourages motivation and energy, something we all need with the slower pace of the season. Yellow is said to have a direct effect on the nervous system, encouraging positivity and optimism, a well-welcomed feeling on dark and dull days. And while dark blue is mentally stimulating, helping with focus, soft blue allows your mind to dream, so be sure to select your shades carefully lest you be left with a wandering mind in the middle of the work day.
Ultimately though, we can all agree that bright and bold colours are better for many of us than black when we’re wanting to beat the winter blues. So, from ostentatious orange knits to monotone stripes and a subtly sexy snake print, there’s no small supply of statement knitwear this season. And we’ve found the best ones to buy from the likes of Acne Studios, Joseph and even George below. Yes, dull days can be improved just by how we dress, so go forth and be joyful with these turtleneck jumpers.
Acne Studios wool-blend turtleneck sweater
Ostentatiously orange, this jumper is sure to bring joy. Made from a wool blend, it’s set to be comfortable and cosy, yet is one for those who want to be seen.
Shop Acne Studios wool-blend turtleneck sweater at My Theresa, £600
AZ Factory + Thebe Magugu snake-print stretch-knit turtleneck sweater
In a sexy snake print, this stretch-knit jumper is form-fitting and fierce. The yellow colourway adds a nice punch of colour, and the design was actually drawn by hand, making the whole piece feel more like a work of art rather than your generic jumper.
Shop AZ Factory + Thebe Magugu snake-print stretch-knit turtleneck sweater at Net-a-Porter, £475
Farm Rio Sunset Stripes crochet jumper
A one-stop shop for all of our statement-making essentials, Farm Rio is a brand to know. Its show-stopping crochet is reason enough to invest in one of its knits. Who said knitwear had to be boring?
Shop Farm Rio Sunset Stripes crochet jumper at Liberty London, £184
Joseph graphic knit high neck jumper
Coming away from colour for just a second, stripes can make just as much of a statement. Focusing on only black and white, the oversized fit, contrasting directions and thick-set bands on this boxy jumper have really caught our attention.
Shop Joseph graphic knit high neck jumper at Net-a-Porter, £395
George red roll neck ribbed jumper
Getting into the festive spirit, this radiant red jumper is certainly turning heads. Relaxed in fit, it brings a laid-back style to the loud colour, meaning it can layer over dresses, skirts, jeans and more.
Only exclusive longline roll-neck jumper in bright green
Gorgeous in green, this longline roll-neck is longer in length, packing even more of a punch. With a loose-fitting neck, the top of this jumper really jumps out while the bright green colourway commands attention.
Shop Only exclusive longline roll-neck jumper in bright green at Asos, £26
H&M knitted jumper
This boxy-style jumper is sure to be a bestseller. With a chunky-knit detail, tapered sleeves and waist hem detail, it’s as bold in colour as it is sharp in silhouette.
La Double J argyle sweater
Clashing green and purple, much like Barney the Dinosaur, this checkerboard sweater is sure to hit the sweet spot between colour and print for those who like to dress boldly. Made from an alpaca-polyester blend, it’s sure to be soft, and can even be popped in the washing machine – what a result.
& Other Stories floral sequin knit jumper
Not all statement jumpers have to be bold in colour. This one makes a statement through a subtle sequin floral design. Perfect for the festive season, it brings just a touch of difference for those who aren’t ready to go forth with colour.
Polo Ralph Lauren plain slim fit turtleneck knit jumper
Turtlenecks don’t all have to be big and boxy. In fact, a huge number of them are skin-tight like this look, making them the perfect piece for layering under dresses, cardigans, blazers and more once the winter weather starts to take hold.
Shop Polo Ralph Lauren plain slim fit turtleneck knit jumper at John Lewis, £115
Rag & Bone Hollis cropped distressed Fair Isle wool-blend turtleneck sweater
Clashing colours is one thing, but bringing multiple prints into play is another. Standing out as perhaps the most statement-making sweater, this Rag & Bone option is as loud as they come.
Shop Rag & Bone Hollis cropped distressed Fair Isle wool-blend turtleneck sweater at Net-a-Porter, £545
Images: Courtesy of brands