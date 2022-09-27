Winter is coming, we’re hearing everyone say. And with the drastic drop in temperature, tumultuous weather and sudden soakings now becoming a regular occurrence, we have to agree. But, while the skies turn grey and grisly, there’s no need for your wardrobe to do the same, and a statement knit may be just the ticket.

The term dopamine dressing has been bandied around for a number of years, but exactly what it is and how it works still seems a mystery to many. To summarise, dopamine dressing bases itself around mood-boosting colours, and Stylist’s very own curiosity academy, with the help of Karen Haller, a behavioural colour psychologist, provided the low-down on exactly what shades can shape your mood.