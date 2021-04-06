Best stationery buys from small, independent brands including beautiful notepads and daily planners
Six must-have stationery staples, from beautiful notepads to daily planners, curated by Stylist editors to help you plan your social life this summer.
Lethally Her Notebook Combo
Lethally Her is a community-focused brand that provides products, events, and content to inspire female artists and creators to attain their highest level of badassery. They recommend using their notebooks as an extension of your mind: “your trusted place to write down your big ideas, goals, your feelings, little reminders and whatever inspires you throughout the day.”
Afrotouch Design Productivity Pack
AfroTouch Design has put together this amazing Productivity Pack exclusive to The Drop by Stylist. With bold designs, these stationery items will not only add vibrancy to your workspace but they’ll also help you plan to perfection. Be prepared to slay today and every day thereafter!
Sloane Stationery Clever Pencils
Sloane Stationery’s Clever Pencils are here to help you get excited about planning, make a lovely gift for a friend (the etched in slogans are guaranteed to give a chuckle) or simply get your sketching creativity flowing. Packaged in a lizard-embossed box, each pencil has a unique saying complete with gold lettering and a white eraser.
Laidler & Laidler Leopard Print Personalised Notecard Set
Let a friend know you’re thinking of them with this beautiful set of nine monogram letterpress notecards by Laidler & Laidler in racing green Leopard Print. Paired with the brand’s signature crescent foil-trimmed envelopes in shades of mustard, moonlight and dusky pink, these are some seriously stylish notecards.
Shop Laidler & Laidler leopard print personalised notecard set, £25
Fawn & Thistle Grr Power Daily Planner and Notebook Set
The Grr Power wildcat planner and notebook has been designed by the team to be a useful daily planner – something practical but also fun. Bound in a bright tiger patterned cover, the undated planners have 80 pages of pure unadulterated organisation. Every page has sections for date and day, a to do list, the next day’s to do list, emails, notes, a daily timetable, your daily reward and a water tracker.
Shop Fawn & Thistle grr power daily planner & notebook set, £18.50
The Design Palette Luxury Notebook Set
The Design Palette is a UK indie design company that creates gorgeous stationery to bring colour and joy to your planning and organisation. These luxury lined notebooks come in four different colours and patterns so you can choose the perfect bundle for you or a friend. Designed and printed in the UK, they’re printed on high-quality paper sourced from sustainable forests with 10% of proceeds going to charity.