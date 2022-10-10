The 15 best stationery buys from small independent brands

15 must-have stationery staples, from beautiful notepads to daily planners, curated by Stylist editors to help you plan your life this winter.
Since our social lives started to pick back up, you’re probably wondering how on earth you managed to fit everything in. From work drinks to catch-ups over dinner and housewarming where your attendance means the world, there’s a lot to think about.
Thankfully, to help you keep on top of your organisation and planning, Stylist’s editors have curated a selection of must-have stationery staples. Whether its pencils, a pen holder or planner, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for our top picks…
Woodle Books A6 Slogan Notebooks
Show us someone who isn’t a sucker for a good notebook and we’ll show you a liar. Woodle Books’ made-to-order stationery ticks all of our boxes: practical, motivational and full of personality, thanks to a choice of eight slogans ranging from the feminist (“A woman’s place is wherever she wants” is a particular favourite) to the knowing (“Hell is other people”) available in five different colours.
Handbound by the brand’s founder Aimee Spillman, the A6 cloth-bound notebooks make a personal, thoughtful gift that’s ideal for journalling, meeting notes or simply to decorate your desk (who could blame you when your stationery is this chic?).
Fin Studio Pinky Daily Planner Pad
Forget multiple post-it notes, phone alerts and forgotten shopping lists – this A5 daily planner pad is here to keep you organised. Each of the 50 pages has space for you to note down to-do lists, priorities, daily goals and even tasks for tomorrow, so you’ll never forget an important meeting (or to buy milk on your way home) again.
Made using recycled cardboard, vegetable ink and 100% recyclable paper, and featuring a cool pastel colour palette, it’s a must for every desk set-up.
Martha Brook Personalised Absolute 2022-2023 Mid-Year Diary
If you’ve also been caught up in the rollercoaster that is 2022, there are some things you may not have got around to yet, despite best intentions. Like buying a diary/planner like you were supposed back in January (oops). Thankfully, Martha Brook London’s Absolute mid-year diary solves this very dilemma, helpfully running from July 2022 to July 2023.
Handmade in the stationery brand’s West London studio, the minimalist style features pages that lay out your week for easy viewing, as well as a yearly planner and room for jotting down your reflections. Even better? You can customise it, including embossing your name on the front in gold, silver or rose gold foil and a choice of five colours for the cover. It’s never too late to get organised…
Pulp Haus Twenty Nine A5 Wire-bound Notebook
With 120 lined and blank pages, this wire-bound notebook is perfect for jotting down meeting notes, shopping lists or distracted doodles, and the A5 size is ideal for stashing in your handbag.
We may never be far from our phone’s notes app, but – thanks to a colour choice of mocha, midnight navy and peacock blue, and the option to personalise with a letter or character – this notebook will make putting pen to paper a decidedly luxe experience.
Martha Brook personalised happiness stationery bundle
If, like us, you’ve promised yourself you’ll be more organised this year, there’s no time like the present. Whether you just want to be a little more on top of things or your planning abilities leave much to be desired, there’s nothing like some beautiful stationery to help us out along the way. Happily, the team at London-based brand Martha Brook have curated a ‘happiness planning bundle’ that will spark joy.
Packed with a collection of key stationery staples – A4 weekly planner, to-do list pad, a notebook with your name emblazoned on the cover, a gratitude journal, six postcards with motivational sayings and a chic gold pen – it leaves us with no excuse but to be the organisational queen we’ve always wanted to be.
Martha Brook personalised My Organised Life planner
Forget a flimsy notebook-style diary, this organiser is a ring-binder full of useful planning spreads that will help you keep on top of your schedule. Interspersed with inspirational quotes, monthly reflection pages and a pocket for keepsakes, it’s like a kind but firm, ‘get-your-sh*t-together’ best friend in planner form.
Sloane Stationery Alphabet Notebook
Filled with luxurious gold-edged cream paper, these A5 notebooks are covered with lizard-embossed card in a range of colours, complete with a contrasting page-marking grosgrain ribbon. Ideal for writing to-do lists, use this to keep on top of your summer chores and plans.
Dar Leone Romarong Bone China Pen Pot
If your WFH desk currently resembles a scattergun stationery free-for-all, we can relate. But, just like a KonMari enthusiast upon finishing The Life Changing Magic Of Tidying, we’ve realised it really is time for a spring clean.
Fawn & Thistle Fruity Daily Planner & Notebook Set with Embossed Pencils
With calendars slowly filling up, keep track of your plans with this exclusive notebook and planner set, made from 100% recycled paper. Plus, we left the best bit til last – the set also comes with three neon pencils, each embossed with a fruity pun to inject a bit of lighthearted joy into your WFH routine.
Lethally Her Notebook Combo
Lethally Her is a community-focused brand that provides products, events, and content to inspire female artists and creators to attain their highest level of badassery. They recommend using their notebooks as an extension of your mind: “your trusted place to write down your big ideas, goals, your feelings, little reminders and whatever inspires you throughout the day.”
Afrotouch Design Productivity Pack
AfroTouch Design has put together this amazing Productivity Pack exclusive to The Drop by Stylist. With bold designs, these stationery items will not only add vibrancy to your workspace but they’ll also help you plan to perfection. Be prepared to slay today and every day thereafter!
Sloane Stationery Clever Pencils
Sloane Stationery’s Clever Pencils are here to help you get excited about planning, make a lovely gift for a friend (the etched in slogans are guaranteed to give a chuckle) or simply get your sketching creativity flowing. Packaged in a lizard-embossed box, each pencil has a unique saying complete with gold lettering and a white eraser.
Laidler & Laidler Leopard Print Personalised Notecard Set
Let a friend know you’re thinking of them with this beautiful set of nine monogram letterpress notecards by Laidler & Laidler in racing green Leopard Print. Paired with the brand’s signature crescent foil-trimmed envelopes in shades of mustard, moonlight and dusky pink, these are some seriously stylish notecards.
Fawn & Thistle Grr Power Daily Planner and Notebook Set
The Grr Power wildcat planner and notebook has been designed by the team to be a useful daily planner – something practical but also fun. Bound in a bright tiger patterned cover, the undated planners have 80 pages of pure unadulterated organisation. Every page has sections for date and day, a to do list, the next day’s to do list, emails, notes, a daily timetable, your daily reward and a water tracker.
The Design Palette Luxury Notebook Set
The Design Palette is a UK indie design company that creates gorgeous stationery to bring colour and joy to your planning and organisation. These luxury lined notebooks come in four different colours and patterns so you can choose the perfect bundle for you or a friend. Designed and printed in the UK, they’re printed on high-quality paper sourced from sustainable forests with 10% of proceeds going to charity.
