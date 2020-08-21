We’re ready to embrace an old favourite once again: the strapless dress. It reminds us of Rachel Green from Friends in the episode when she wears a sleek strapless dress instead of a Halloween costume, just because she wanted somewhere to wear it. An we’ve all got one of those dresses, right? Then there’s 90s queen Winona Ryder who put the black maxi style on the red carpet back in 1996 when choker necklaces, baguette bags and rhinestone jewellery were also in attendance. Now, we’re spotting brands creating strapless styles for their latest summer drops – Cos has opted for sleek linen with a strap option, Lisa Marie Fernandez has created an effortless stretch waist style and Dodo Or Bar has embraced the return of the maxi length, too.

Writer and stylist Monikh has tailored this Envelope 1976 dress to fit her petite frame. We love how effortless it looks with flatform flip flops and a subtle gold anklet. The thicker fabric makes it easier to wear for daytime without it being bodycon like the previous nineties styles.

Key for summer dresses you’ll bring back out year after year, meet Nigerian brand Seta The Label. The strapless Fiji dress is available in different prints and we guarantee it’ll be your beach go-to from now on. The shirred detail is also a popular style this year thanks to being universally flattering. If you’re thinking more about the longevity of the items you buy then don’t worry, the strapless style is a transitional piece, too. Try layering your dress over a shirt or high neck top with ankle boots to take it through to autumn. Trust us, it works. Shop the best strapless dresses for 2020 below.

Best strapless dresses

Zara Best strapless dresses: Zara The tangerine dream! Thanks Zara for creating this chic, belted midi dress in one of this season’s key colours. Keep it looking luxe with black sandals and golden jewels. Shop Zara belted dress, £19.99 BUY NOW