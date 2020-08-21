Designers and high street brands have brought back the strapless dress – here’s how to give the nostalgic style a fresh spin.
We’re ready to embrace an old favourite once again: the strapless dress. It reminds us of Rachel Green from Friends in the episode when she wears a sleek strapless dress instead of a Halloween costume, just because she wanted somewhere to wear it. An we’ve all got one of those dresses, right?
Then there’s 90s queen Winona Ryder who put the black maxi style on the red carpet back in 1996 when choker necklaces, baguette bags and rhinestone jewellery were also in attendance. Now, we’re spotting brands creating strapless styles for their latest summer drops – Cos has opted for sleek linen with a strap option, Lisa Marie Fernandez has created an effortless stretch waist style and Dodo Or Bar has embraced the return of the maxi length, too.
Writer and stylist Monikh has tailored this Envelope 1976 dress to fit her petite frame. We love how effortless it looks with flatform flip flops and a subtle gold anklet. The thicker fabric makes it easier to wear for daytime without it being bodycon like the previous nineties styles.
Key for summer dresses you’ll bring back out year after year, meet Nigerian brand Seta The Label. The strapless Fiji dress is available in different prints and we guarantee it’ll be your beach go-to from now on. The shirred detail is also a popular style this year thanks to being universally flattering.
If you’re thinking more about the longevity of the items you buy then don’t worry, the strapless style is a transitional piece, too. Try layering your dress over a shirt or high neck top with ankle boots to take it through to autumn. Trust us, it works.
Shop the best strapless dresses for 2020 below.
Best strapless dresses
Zara
The tangerine dream! Thanks Zara for creating this chic, belted midi dress in one of this season’s key colours. Keep it looking luxe with black sandals and golden jewels.
Yarden Mitrani
We’ve already shown you how beige midi dresses are big news this summer. Now, the slightly more rich camel hue is coming into play in the form of this Yarden Mitrani number. Style it with chunky trainers for day and switch to mules for evening.
Shop Yarden Mitrani strapless dress, £325 (wolfandbadger.com)
Cos
Linen dresses are a basic staple for summer. This style from Cos is basically a two-for-one buy – the removable spaghetti straps mean you can switch it up depending on the occasion. It also has pockets – this dress is a win-win.
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Summer is all about easy throw-on dresses. This style with an elasticated top and waist will be so comfortable you’ll wear it from brunch to the beach and back round again. Team with flatform flip flops for a minimalist vibe.
Shop Lisa Marie Fernandez Victor strapless linen-blend gauze midi dress, £660 (net-a-porter.com)
Asos
Mini dresses have been key during the heatwaves and this Asos style is perfect for summer. The sweetheart neckline will flatter all chest sizes and it’ll look just as good with flat sandals as it will with strappy heels.
Eres
To go-to for summery dresses and sleek swimwear, we’re a big fan of French label Eres. We’re imagining this with lace up rope sandals, a straw bag and a chunky gold chain necklace.
Dodo Bar Or
The maxi dress is yet another throwback. Along with the revival of maxi skirts, the floor length style is making a comeback. Tick off two nostalgic trends in one with this strapless, maxi dress in retro florals by Israeli brand Dodo Bar Or.
Shop Dodo Bar Or floral strapless maxi dress, £292 (previously £418) mytheresa.com
Opening image: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands