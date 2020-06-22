Meet the dress that’s going to be your throw-on anytime hero, this summer and beyond.
The sun has arrived and it’s sticking around to give us all a well-needed hit of vitamin D. We’ve already asked the Stylist beauty team to give us the low-down on the best daily SPF’s to get us prepped. Now, it’s time for the expert advice from the fashion team for throw-on summer heatwave outfits. We’ve already rounded up the best dress styles to wear to picnics, BBQs and outdoor meet-ups and now there’s one style in particular that’s stealing the limelight: the strappy dress.
When the weather forecast is hitting the high 20s we’re all for easy to style outfits that need minimal effort, if this means just one item, then even better. Scandi brand Ganni has made a strong case for the revival of the 90s spaghetti strap with its polka dot ‘it’ dress.
Fresh from the new Ganni responsible edit made from recycled materials, fashion stylist Hilda gives a lesson in keeping it chic with matching monochrome accessories. If you’re going for a skinny strap dress then you can either take the lockdown route and go braless, or opt for a strapless bra – this sleek style from M&S will keep you supported and is also available in cup sizes A-E.
If you want to tick off two trends in one, look to the likes of Nigerian brand Míe for the perfect white summer dress that you’ll bring out year after year. It’s time to invest in a strappy dress this summer, these are the 9 best styles to shop.
Best summer strappy dresses 2020
Ganni
Cult Scandi brand Ganni has dropped yet another ‘it’ dress on its site. Polka dots are still reigning supreme this season – thanks to the likes of Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors – and this midi is already doing the rounds on Instagram.
Keep it simple with platform flip flops and a baguette bag.
Míe
The MWD (that’s midi white dress) has given the LBD some time off this season. Make it a midi with a tiered hem, spaghetti straps and tie back detail and you can’t go wrong. The best part – everything is made by local seamstresses in Lagos, Nigeria where the brand is based.
& Other Stories
Although this happens to be the most perfect occasionwear dress (you’ll be able to wear it for next year’s weddings) it’ll also work for daytime, too.
Clash the blue hue with white or pastel pink flat sandals to draw attention to the ruffle hem. Perfection.
Lemlem
Founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, Ethiopia-born brand Lemlem aims to not only create incredible summer pieces they also strive to create more jobs for local African women.
We’ve got our eye on this easy breezy number – team with tan sandals and a straw back for effortless summer vibes.
Daisy Street
A blue and white striped dress will never go out of style, ever. This beauty found on Asos is available in sizes 18-28 and will give you the summer feeling as soon as you put it on.
Try it out with lashings of gold jewellery and a simple strappy sandal.
French Connection
Keep cool this summer in French Connection’s punchy floral mini. Keep it on the casual side with flat sandals and a straw bag – when you’re feeling dressy switch to heels and a squishy grab clutch.
Zara
We’re all for dresses that look premium but come with a high street price tag. This under £30 beauty is all about the detail: covered buttons, cut out design and of course skinny straps is what makes it a sure-fire win.
Dress up with heels mules, dress down with chunky sandals. Simple, yet so very chic.
H&M
Have you ever had a dress you’ve fallen in love with again and again? First, this floaty style arrived in plain black and now it’s here in four new prints – this ditsy floral is our strong favourite.
Let the ruffle straps take centre stage and team with minimal accessories.
Arket
Update your summer linen collection with a flash of colour. A universally flattering wrap is a go-to at anytime of the year and this one from Arket still has thick enough straps to be able to wear a bra, too.
Go for accessories in different shades of pink for a top-to-toe tonal look.
