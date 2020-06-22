The best strappy dresses to see you through the heatwave in serious style

Meet the dress that’s going to be your throw-on anytime hero, this summer and beyond. 

The sun has arrived and it’s sticking around to give us all a well-needed hit of vitamin D. We’ve already asked the Stylist beauty team to give us the low-down on the best daily SPF’s to get us prepped. Now, it’s time for the expert advice from the fashion team for throw-on summer heatwave outfits. We’ve already rounded up the best dress styles to wear to picnics, BBQs and outdoor meet-ups and now there’s one style in particular that’s stealing the limelight: the strappy dress. 

When the weather forecast is hitting the high 20s we’re all for easy to style outfits that need minimal effort, if this means just one item, then even better. Scandi brand Ganni has made a strong case for the revival of the 90s spaghetti strap with its polka dot ‘it’ dress. 

Fresh from the new Ganni responsible edit made from recycled materials, fashion stylist Hilda gives a lesson in keeping it chic with matching monochrome accessories. If you’re going for a skinny strap dress then you can either take the lockdown route and go braless, or opt for a strapless bra – this sleek style from M&S will keep you supported and is also available in cup sizes A-E.

If you want to tick off two trends in one, look to the likes of Nigerian brand Míe for the perfect white summer dress that you’ll bring out year after year. It’s time to invest in a strappy dress this summer, these are the 9 best styles to shop.

Best summer strappy dresses 2020

  • Ganni

    Ganni dress
    Best strappy dresses: Ganni

    Cult Scandi brand Ganni has dropped yet another ‘it’ dress on its site. Polka dots are still reigning supreme this season – thanks to the likes of Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors – and this midi is already doing the rounds on Instagram. 

    Keep it simple with platform flip flops and a baguette bag. 

    Shop Ganni recycled polyester strap dress, £255

    BUY NOW

  • Míe

    Míe strappy dress
    Best strappy dresses: Míe

    The MWD (that’s midi white dress) has given the LBD some time off this season. Make it a midi with a tiered hem, spaghetti straps and tie back detail and you can’t go wrong. The best part – everything is made by local seamstresses in Lagos, Nigeria where the brand is based. 

    Shop Míe Sicily dress, £132

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories strap dress
    Best strappy dresses: & Other Stories

    Although this happens to be the most perfect occasionwear dress (you’ll be able to wear it for next year’s weddings) it’ll also work for daytime, too. 

    Clash the blue hue with white or pastel pink flat sandals to draw attention to the ruffle hem. Perfection.

    Shop & Other Stories ruffle hem midi dress, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Lemlem

    Lemlem strappy dress
    Best strappy dresses: Lemlem

    Founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, Ethiopia-born brand Lemlem aims to not only create incredible summer pieces they also strive to create more jobs for local African women. 

    We’ve got our eye on this easy breezy number – team with tan sandals and a straw back for effortless summer vibes. 

    Shop Lemlem eshe cascade dress, £263

    BUY NOW

  • Daisy Street

    Daisy Street stripe dress
    Best strappy dresses: Daisy Street

    A blue and white striped dress will never go out of style, ever. This beauty found on Asos is available in sizes 18-28 and will give you the summer feeling as soon as you put it on. 

    Try it out with lashings of gold jewellery and a simple strappy sandal. 

    Shop Daisy Street plus dress with full skirt, £24.99

    BUY NOW

  • French Connection

    French Connection dress
    Best strappy dresses: French Connection

    Keep cool this summer in French Connection’s punchy floral mini. Keep it on the casual side with flat sandals and a straw bag – when you’re feeling dressy switch to heels and a squishy grab clutch.

    Shop French Connection whisper strappy dress, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Zara

    Zara strappy dress
    Best strappy dresses: Zara

    We’re all for dresses that look premium but come with a high street price tag. This under £30 beauty is all about the detail: covered buttons, cut out design and of course skinny straps is what makes it a sure-fire win. 

    Dress up with heels mules, dress down with chunky sandals. Simple, yet so very chic. 

    Shop Zara satin camisole dress, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M

    H&M strappy dress
    Best strappy dresses: H&M

    Have you ever had a dress you’ve fallen in love with again and again? First, this floaty style arrived in plain black and now it’s here in four new prints – this ditsy floral is our strong favourite. 

    Let the ruffle straps take centre stage and team with minimal accessories. 

    Shop H&M flounce-trimmed dress, £17.99

    BUY NOW

  • Arket

    Arket dress
    Best strappy dresses: Arket

    Update your summer linen collection with a flash of colour. A universally flattering wrap is a go-to at anytime of the year and this one from Arket still has thick enough straps to be able to wear a bra, too. 

    Go for accessories in different shades of pink for a top-to-toe tonal look.

    Shop Arket linen wrap dress, £59

    BUY NOW

