The sun has arrived and it’s sticking around to give us all a well-needed hit of vitamin D. We’ve already asked the Stylist beauty team to give us the low-down on the best daily SPF’s to get us prepped. Now, it’s time for the expert advice from the fashion team for throw-on summer heatwave outfits. We’ve already rounded up the best dress styles to wear to picnics, BBQs and outdoor meet-ups and now there’s one style in particular that’s stealing the limelight: the strappy dress.

When the weather forecast is hitting the high 20s we’re all for easy to style outfits that need minimal effort, if this means just one item, then even better. Scandi brand Ganni has made a strong case for the revival of the 90s spaghetti strap with its polka dot ‘it’ dress.