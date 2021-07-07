Of course, it’s little wonder that their looks are as covetable as they are when they’re largely in town to attend Couture Fashion Week, the most elite and exclusive of the fashion world’s events.

But what a first week back it’s shaping up to be for fashion. Still to come on the agenda is streetwear supremo Demna Gvasalia’s debut couture collection for Balenciaga, the first time in 53 years that the brand will return to the couture schedule, and New York brand Pyer Moss’ first foray into couture, too, making its creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond the first Black American fashion designer to take part in Couture Fashion Week.

It’s too good to miss, and so too is the street style. Here are just a few of the best looks we’ve seen so far from the streets of Paris.