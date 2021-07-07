The best street style from Couture Fashion Week autumn/winter 2021
The fashion set have descended upon the City of Lights once more, which means only one thing: street style is back and better than ever.
Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better than a return to live fashion shows (hello, Couture Fashion Week), we forgot entirely about the fashion cognoscenti who will be gracing the audiences of said shows and their inevitably lust-worthy looks.
Indeed, gracing the streets of the City of Lights this week are the fashion fleet who, unsurprisingly, are clad in a series of decidedly en vogue looks. Beaded anklets and chunky dad sandals? Check. Floaty dresses in punchy, summer-ready shades? You betcha. In fact, there’s not a sartorial box of ours that their wares aren’t ticking.
Of course, it’s little wonder that their looks are as covetable as they are when they’re largely in town to attend Couture Fashion Week, the most elite and exclusive of the fashion world’s events.
But what a first week back it’s shaping up to be for fashion. Still to come on the agenda is streetwear supremo Demna Gvasalia’s debut couture collection for Balenciaga, the first time in 53 years that the brand will return to the couture schedule, and New York brand Pyer Moss’ first foray into couture, too, making its creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond the first Black American fashion designer to take part in Couture Fashion Week.
It’s too good to miss, and so too is the street style. Here are just a few of the best looks we’ve seen so far from the streets of Paris.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.