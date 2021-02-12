Striped dresses will effortlessly update your wardrobe in time for for spring/summer 2021

Update your dress collection with a striped style that’ll get you excited for spring.

Put your joggers to one side for a hot minute, it’s time to talk dresses. Whether it’s the winter weather that’s put you off wearing them as often, or it’s your trusty working from home uniform that favours loungewear, it’s time to welcome dresses back into your life to sprinkle a hint of spring joy into your wardrobe once again.

It’s all about opting for lively printed dresses that’ll update your outfits with minimal effort needed; try out graphic patterns for a maximalist look, go wild with animal motifs or opt for one of spring/summer 2021’s trends, stripes. 

Kenneth Ize spring/summer 2021
Kenneth Ize spring/summer 2021
Jason Wu spring/summer 2021
Jason Wu spring/summer 2021

Spotted all over the runways for spring/summer 2021 we saw Kenneth Ize show fringed technicolour iterations layered over matching trousers and Jason Wu championed kaftan belted styles in fresh hues. And they were in good company – Versace, Celine, Zimmermann, Marc Jacobs and Altuzarra also made a case for striped dresses for the upcoming season. 

Whether you love a universally flattering midi dress, usually opt for mini dresses or favour a maxi style – we’ve rounded up the best striped dresses to snap up for spring. 

Shop best striped dresses

  • Rixo dress

    Rixo dress
    Best striped dresses: Rixo

    When lockdown is lifted, there’s no denying dressing up is going to reach new heights. Brunch plans, dinner dates and even garden summer parties are going to call for ‘wow’ frocks – enter, Rixo’s sequin style. 

    Shop Sylie sequin stripe dress, £335

    BUY NOW

  • Ted Baker dress

    Ted Baker dress
    Best striped dresses: Ted Baker

    For a subtle take on the print, go for this Ted Baker style with sporty striped detailing. Try it over a roll neck top with knee-high boots for a 60s twist. 

    Shop Ted Baker Sofiyya dress at Next, £159

    BUY NOW

  • Sika dress

    Sika dress
    Best striped dresses: Sika

    Thinking ahead to warmer days, this wow dress will see you through every summer occasion in the future. Handmade in Ghana, it also has handy pockets for your phone or lippie. 

    Shop Beeko dress at Sika, £195

    BUY NOW

  • Zara dress

    Zara dress
    Best striped dresses: Zara

    A striped midi shirt dress is the style you’ll keep in your wardrobe for years to come. Style it up with heels and down with trainers for every occasion in the future. 

    Shop striped dress at Zara, £49.99

    BUY NOW

