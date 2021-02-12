Put your joggers to one side for a hot minute, it’s time to talk dresses. Whether it’s the winter weather that’s put you off wearing them as often, or it’s your trusty working from home uniform that favours loungewear, it’s time to welcome dresses back into your life to sprinkle a hint of spring joy into your wardrobe once again.

It’s all about opting for lively printed dresses that’ll update your outfits with minimal effort needed; try out graphic patterns for a maximalist look, go wild with animal motifs or opt for one of spring/summer 2021’s trends, stripes.