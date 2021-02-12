Update your dress collection with a striped style that’ll get you excited for spring.
Put your joggers to one side for a hot minute, it’s time to talk dresses. Whether it’s the winter weather that’s put you off wearing them as often, or it’s your trusty working from home uniform that favours loungewear, it’s time to welcome dresses back into your life to sprinkle a hint of spring joy into your wardrobe once again.
It’s all about opting for lively printed dresses that’ll update your outfits with minimal effort needed; try out graphic patterns for a maximalist look, go wild with animal motifs or opt for one of spring/summer 2021’s trends, stripes.
Spotted all over the runways for spring/summer 2021 we saw Kenneth Ize show fringed technicolour iterations layered over matching trousers and Jason Wu championed kaftan belted styles in fresh hues. And they were in good company – Versace, Celine, Zimmermann, Marc Jacobs and Altuzarra also made a case for striped dresses for the upcoming season.
Whether you love a universally flattering midi dress, usually opt for mini dresses or favour a maxi style – we’ve rounded up the best striped dresses to snap up for spring.
Shop best striped dresses
Baum Und Pferdgarten dress
Making pick ‘n’ mix prints easy, this striped style with checked collar and back is a spring favourite. For now, layer with a sweatshirt and let the fancy collar sit on top.
Whistles dressThe ultimate universally flattering dress: mid length, wrap-over and in a timeless shirt style. The green shade will be a fresh colour injection for spring but it also comes in grey.
Me+Em dress
If you invest in one thing right now, make it a knitted dress. A staple item, this striped, maxi style will tick off so many trends in one.
Shop Me+Em stripe stretch-knit midi dress at Selfridges, £250
Lemlem dress
Handmade in Africa in Ethiopia, this dress is here to bring sunny summer day vibes. Granted it’s too soon to wear it in the UK given the freezing temperatures, but it’s never a bad idea to plan ahead.
H&M+ dress
When the weather allows us to bare our legs, this mini dress with an attached belt is on the wish list. Grab it from H&M in sizes L-4XL.
Wales Bonner dress
Layer this purple number over a roll neck knit with knee-high boots for now. When spring is in the air, switch to chunky sandals and nothing but layered gold jewels.
Uterqüe dress
Another winning knit dress, this maxi number from Zara’s sister brand Uterqüe is an all-rounder. Layer over a high neck top with stomper boots for now and line up some chunky sandals when it gets a bit warmer.
Rixo dress
When lockdown is lifted, there’s no denying dressing up is going to reach new heights. Brunch plans, dinner dates and even garden summer parties are going to call for ‘wow’ frocks – enter, Rixo’s sequin style.
Ted Baker dress
For a subtle take on the print, go for this Ted Baker style with sporty striped detailing. Try it over a roll neck top with knee-high boots for a 60s twist.
Sika dress
Thinking ahead to warmer days, this wow dress will see you through every summer occasion in the future. Handmade in Ghana, it also has handy pockets for your phone or lippie.
Zara dress
A striped midi shirt dress is the style you’ll keep in your wardrobe for years to come. Style it up with heels and down with trainers for every occasion in the future.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands