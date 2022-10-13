While we’re all for fashionable fits becoming law, it’s safe to say the sea-farer uniform has transcended its ranks to become an everyday style staple. We’ve now ditched the hard-and-fast rules about the number of stripes, along with their length, width, colour and height, to create some fabulously fun pieces, and knitwear is a product in which these stripes can really stand out.

Once the uniform of the French navy, Breton stripes have become a beloved style staple, and rightly so. According to The Breton Shirt Co, the French parliament demanded that ‘tricot rayé’ – striped knit for any non-French-speaking folk – became part of Brittany’s naval uniform. And, bringing a flair of military precision, the twenty-one white stripes had to be twice as wide as the twenty-one blue stripes, to be exact.

Of course, Breton stripes aren’t the only line of design we’re warming up to this winter: chunky verticals, zig-zags and candy stripes are all filtering through too. So, there really is a lot to play with.

The best part? These jumpers can literally be worn with anything. Whether thrown over jeans with a chunky loafer, pulled over a midaxi dress or hidden under a leather trench, there’s no limit to the ways you can wear the striped jumper style. But our favourite way has to be with a good old pair of white trousers to make the pattern really pop – don’t let the winter chill steer you away from wonderful white pieces.

The only issue you may run into is trying to pick which one to buy, as, if we do say so ourselves, we’ve curated quite the edit. So, we hope your willpower is better than ours.