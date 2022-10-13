All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From beloved Breton to colourful candy stripes, we’ve found a whole host of joyful jumpers.
Once the uniform of the French navy, Breton stripes have become a beloved style staple, and rightly so. According to The Breton Shirt Co, the French parliament demanded that ‘tricot rayé’ – striped knit for any non-French-speaking folk – became part of Brittany’s naval uniform. And, bringing a flair of military precision, the twenty-one white stripes had to be twice as wide as the twenty-one blue stripes, to be exact.
While we’re all for fashionable fits becoming law, it’s safe to say the sea-farer uniform has transcended its ranks to become an everyday style staple. We’ve now ditched the hard-and-fast rules about the number of stripes, along with their length, width, colour and height, to create some fabulously fun pieces, and knitwear is a product in which these stripes can really stand out.
Of course, Breton stripes aren’t the only line of design we’re warming up to this winter: chunky verticals, zig-zags and candy stripes are all filtering through too. So, there really is a lot to play with.
The best part? These jumpers can literally be worn with anything. Whether thrown over jeans with a chunky loafer, pulled over a midaxi dress or hidden under a leather trench, there’s no limit to the ways you can wear the striped jumper style. But our favourite way has to be with a good old pair of white trousers to make the pattern really pop – don’t let the winter chill steer you away from wonderful white pieces.
The only issue you may run into is trying to pick which one to buy, as, if we do say so ourselves, we’ve curated quite the edit. So, we hope your willpower is better than ours.
Paisie Ribbed Wide-Sleeve Jumper
French-girl chic is always in fashion, but never more so than in the colder months. An easy way to tap into the classic aesthetic is with these striped ribbed knits from independent north London fashion brand Paisie.
It’s the kind of jumper you can throw on over anything and immediately look put-together, whether a midi-skirt and stomper boots or leggings and Veja trainers – you’ll find yourself wearing it for years to come. Did someone say ‘new favourite jumper’?
H&M+ high collar jumper
Harking back to the sailor theme, navy and white is a failsafe classic and this H&M option ticks a lot of boxes. With a turtle neck collar, wide-cut sleeves and side slits to allow for a boxier fit, it’s hard not to love.
Kitri Lorna green stripe zip collar cotton sweater
Vertical stripes certainly aren’t as common as their horizontal counterparts, but this Kitri option makes a strong case to change that. The green and white colourway stands out from the crowd and, made from 100% cotton yarn, it’ll keep you wonderfully warm too.
Shop Kitri Lorna green stripe zip collar cotton sweater, £95
Bella Freud women's 1970 striped jumper
Bella Freud has cemented itself as quite the go-to brand for luxury knitwear. While the classic 1970 jumper has been spotted on a whole host of famous faces, the striped version is not so common, yet we may even prefer it to the original.
Shop Bella Freud women’s 1970 striped jumper at Coggles, £335
Me+Em Merino cashmere Breton stripe jumper and snood
Back to Breton, and Me+Em have taken the classic and made it a bit more modern. With a boxy cut, flared sleeves, detachable snood and orange hem detailing, it’s a funky twist on a beloved basic.
Shop Me + Em Merino cashmere Breton stripe jumper and snood, £250
Warehouse plus-size diagonal stripe knit jumper
Pretty in pink, this Warehouse pick may be the brightest pick of the bunch. Reminding us of a sweetshop, this oversized jumper pairs perfectly with more muted colours to enhance any look.
Shop Warehouse plus size diagonal stripe knit jumper, £55.20
Chinti & Parker cream-navy Breton heart wool-cashmere sweater
Wearing your heart on your sleeve – or chest – has become quite the fashion statement, thanks to CDG. Bringing the love to the striped jumper trend, Chinti & Parker’s wool and cashmere blend knit will need some TLC but is sure to be well worth it.
Shop Chinti & Parker cream-navy Breton heart wool-cashmere sweater, £195
Cos alpaca blend jumper
Crafted from a blend of alpaca wool and recycled polyamide fibres, this jumper is certainly guaranteed to be cosy. The range of colours lends itself to being easily styled with any outfit and can be amped up by accentuating the pink or toned down by focusing on the deep green or navy.
Arket relaxed cotton jumper
Arket’s Breton jumpers skyrocketed to fashion fame last year, and this time around appears to be no different. It’s a get-it-while-you-can sort of piece; they don’t last too long on the shelves – you’ve been warned.
Ganni mohair pullover
Purple and orange may sound like a garish mix, but it just works. Keeping the stripes to just the centre of the jumper, the graphic print is one of our favourites so far, and the ribbed hem details add extra dimension.
M&S striped collared jumper
Our love for collared knits has not yet ceased, and this M&S pick is a perfect example why. In a black and white colourway, it will pair with any outfit, while the collar adds an air of sophistication.
Mango striped turtleneck sweater
Baby blue and white, this jumper is a nice change from its navy counterparts. A while turtle neck amps up the warming aspect, while the slouchy cut cements it as an everyday essential.
Images: courtesy of brands