The striped shirt is the hero item that will be the effortless addition to your spring/summer 2021 wardrobe. 

Easy breezy dressing is what spring calls for, and we’re all for it here at Stylist. Back in the days of office work, there wouldn’t be a day that went past without at least one member of staff showing up in a wardrobe classic; be it an oversized blazer, a pair of wide-leg trousers or a classic striped shirt. There’s something about these throw-on-anytime pieces that make getting ready in the morning that little bit easier, and this is what we all need right now. 

So, back to the striped shirt. A timeless, hero piece in any wardrobe, the unisex style is one that can be worn on rotation to create endless, effortless outfits. 

Favoured by fashion insiders, editors and A-listers, the striped shirt is often found in blue. This season, though, there’s a whole variety of fresh hues on offer. From Raey’s sunshine yellow version with short sleeves to Monki’s pistachio offering, whatever your colour palette, there’s a striped shirt that’ll suit you. 

Look for details such as frills, ruffles, tassels and puff sleeves to give the striped shirt a new season edge, or let the wardrobe classic do its thing and stick to androgynous oversized shapes. 

These are the striped shirts to buy now, and wear forever. 

