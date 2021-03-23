The striped shirt is the hero item that will be the effortless addition to your spring/summer 2021 wardrobe.
Easy breezy dressing is what spring calls for, and we’re all for it here at Stylist. Back in the days of office work, there wouldn’t be a day that went past without at least one member of staff showing up in a wardrobe classic; be it an oversized blazer, a pair of wide-leg trousers or a classic striped shirt. There’s something about these throw-on-anytime pieces that make getting ready in the morning that little bit easier, and this is what we all need right now.
So, back to the striped shirt. A timeless, hero piece in any wardrobe, the unisex style is one that can be worn on rotation to create endless, effortless outfits.
Favoured by fashion insiders, editors and A-listers, the striped shirt is often found in blue. This season, though, there’s a whole variety of fresh hues on offer. From Raey’s sunshine yellow version with short sleeves to Monki’s pistachio offering, whatever your colour palette, there’s a striped shirt that’ll suit you.
Look for details such as frills, ruffles, tassels and puff sleeves to give the striped shirt a new season edge, or let the wardrobe classic do its thing and stick to androgynous oversized shapes.
These are the striped shirts to buy now, and wear forever.
Shop best striped shirts
H&M+ shirt
You’ll never get bored of a great blue and white striped shirt. Available in sizes L-4XL, try this winner out with tailored trousers and trainers.
Raey shirt
Raey is renowned for its minimalist vibe. Get in on the action with this dreamy short-sleeved shirt in yellow – no doubt you’ll want to wear it with linen trousers and sandals for summer.
Monki shirt
Keep your hopes for a great summer in your supersize sleeves with this beauty from Monki. You can also get the same style shirt in gingham and checkerboard, too.
Oasis shirt
Go wild with tassels and you’ll tick off the Western trend in the chicest way possible. Imagine this shirt with a pair of denim shorts and strappy sandals when the weather heats up.
Cos shirt
The perfect companion to leather trousers, this balloon-sleeve shirt with fitted waist is a hero buy. We guarantee you’ll want to wear it on repeat from here on out.
Ganni shirt
The Peter Pan collar, the embroidered detail and the frills are all part of the vibe all the #GanniGirls love. Try it out with clashing, printed trousers for the full Scandi package.
Mint Velvet shirt
Already oversized, if you want that comfy loungewear effect then grab this shirt in a size up for an even looser fit. You’ll probably want to wear this pink striped style with leggings and chunky kicks.
Reformation shirt
You can’t fail with a light, linen shirt when it comes to spring/summer. This tie-front iteration will look just as good with jeans as it will with a silky slip skirt.
King & Tuckfield shirt
Update your classic white shirt with this silky version. The oversized collar and puff sleeves will make even the simplest of outfits look special.
Shop King & Tuckfield silk-blend shirt at Net-a-Porter, £255
Mango shirtGet the summer feeling with a short-sleeved shirt. Wear this Mango beauty with light wash denim for now and throw it on over a bikini for summer.
Karen Millen Curve shirt
In black and white or blue and white stripes, this ruffled shirt will make you feel put together with minimal effort. Style it with a mini skirt and ankle boots.
Shop Curve pleated shirt at Karen Millen, £81.75 (previously £109)
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands