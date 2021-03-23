Easy breezy dressing is what spring calls for, and we’re all for it here at Stylist. Back in the days of office work, there wouldn’t be a day that went past without at least one member of staff showing up in a wardrobe classic; be it an oversized blazer, a pair of wide-leg trousers or a classic striped shirt. There’s something about these throw-on-anytime pieces that make getting ready in the morning that little bit easier, and this is what we all need right now.

So, back to the striped shirt. A timeless, hero piece in any wardrobe, the unisex style is one that can be worn on rotation to create endless, effortless outfits.