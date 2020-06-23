When it comes to footwear this season it’s of course all about the sandal – pedicures may still be pending but who cares when there are so many amazing pairs to show off. Chunky platforms (especially the flip flop) have been an unlikely favourite so far thanks to The Row’s now iconic style. Then there’s the dad-style walking sandals from the likes of Teva and Prada that are still gaining attention. Joining these are the studded beauties that graced the catwalks once again for spring/summer 2020. The likes of Valentino and Christian Louboutin have been loyal to the chunky pyramid stud for many years (with Valentino putting them back on the catwalk this season) but it’s the more subtle stud that the Stylist fashion team has given the green light.

Isabel Marant has always been a fan of the all-over studded festival-ready pairs, although festivals may be taking a back seat for now, these are still proving to be key.