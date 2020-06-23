It’s the tiny details that will make a massive impact on your wardrobe this summer. With that in mind, here are the best of the best studded sandals.
When it comes to footwear this season it’s of course all about the sandal – pedicures may still be pending but who cares when there are so many amazing pairs to show off. Chunky platforms (especially the flip flop) have been an unlikely favourite so far thanks to The Row’s now iconic style. Then there’s the dad-style walking sandals from the likes of Teva and Prada that are still gaining attention. Joining these are the studded beauties that graced the catwalks once again for spring/summer 2020. The likes of Valentino and Christian Louboutin have been loyal to the chunky pyramid stud for many years (with Valentino putting them back on the catwalk this season) but it’s the more subtle stud that the Stylist fashion team has given the green light.
Isabel Marant has always been a fan of the all-over studded festival-ready pairs, although festivals may be taking a back seat for now, these are still proving to be key.
Alberta Ferretti even bought back the noughties-esque gladiator style (not knee high this time, phew) and they made us fall for them all over again. We’re not the only ones, the street style gang have been showing off chunky sandals with all-over studs. The small detail is back once again to overhaul summer looks with minimal effort.
Luckily, the high street has embraced the stud trend with open arms. Kurt Geiger has dropped a pair of rainbow stud iterations, Dune has updated the espadrille and Next has a pair that’s so comfortable you’ll want to take them out on your daily walks.
It’s time to welcome back the studded sandals – here are 9 of the best styles to shop this season.
Best studded sandals for summer 2020
Carvela at Kurt Geiger
Give your classic tan sandals a 2020 summer update with sprinkles of rainbow studs. These have got beach holiday written all over them – for now, we’ll just wear them to the park for a picnic.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals are a go-to when it comes to studded fuss-free styles. For a more subtle pair this metallic style with matching studs is understated enough to wear at all times.
Add to a white dress, mom jeans and a tee or a shorts suit – they’ll go with everything you own.
Shop Ancient Greek Sandals gold studded flip flops, £114 (yoox.com)
Topshop
Want to know what we love more than studded sandals? A pair of studded sandals that has over £20 off. These Topshop winners are now in the sale and they still have all sizes left, for now.
Snap them up in tan, here.
Shop Topshop Idol Valentine leather stud sandals, was £49 now £28
Loza Maléombho
We’re all for brands that are made with love and these beauties are handmade by Ivorian artisans in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Designer Loza was born in Brazil and lived in NYC and these studded styles are a staple.
Stud sandals don’t have to be completely covered – this statement pair made from leather and 24kt. gold plated bronze is a twist on a classic.
Üterque
We can always trust in Zara’s Spanish sister brand Üterque to create a winning sandal. This pair is all about the statement studs. We predict you’ll wear these round the clock.
Shop Üterque embellished flat leather and vinyl sandals, £99
Next
If you want a pair that you’ll wear on repeat regardless of your outfits choice, these are the ones. The ditsy stud gold detail is enough to update this classic sandal style without being too in your face.
If you ‘re looking for comfort for your daily walk, these also have underfoot padding to make them super comfortable.
The Kooples
Now the summer sales have started it’s time to pick up some bargains. The Kooples is a go-to for pieces like leather jackets, dresses and shoes that you’ll wear year after year. This simple stud slip on will go with all your summer wares.
Shop The Kooples flat balck studded sandals, was £195 now £136.50
Dune
After searching the Dune sale one of the many gems we found are these espadrille style sandals. We can’t stop thinking about how perfect they’ll look with a white linen dress, gold jewellery and a sun hat – time to find a sandy UK beach, pronto.
Shop Dune lanteen studded cross strap sandals, was £95 now £47
Isabel Marant
Some shoes are worth splurging on and a studded sandal – from the queen of the studded shoe – Isabel Marant is one of them. Platform flip flops are also a micro trend this season so you’ll be ticking off two in one with these absolute beauties.
