The best summer suits to wear this season

The summer may be here, but unfortunately boiling hot weather and seasonal sales are not necessarily synonymous with going on holiday for the majority of us (sigh).

Keeping a smart appearance while running for the bus, trying to survive the tube or even just existing in the unusual 33 degrees heat is becoming a real struggle.

If you thought that a sleek suit was a look restricted to winter, think again. Brands have embraced lightweight, breathable fabrics in soft summer shades which are perfect for summer and beyond.

Wear utility styles with chunky sandals, pastel shades with a boyish t-shirt and printed options with a racer front vest. These are stylist.co.uk’s favourite suits to wear this summer.