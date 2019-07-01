The best summer suits to wear this season
- Alessia Armenise
- Published
Stay smart in the sunshine with these chic and breathable suits
The summer may be here, but unfortunately boiling hot weather and seasonal sales are not necessarily synonymous with going on holiday for the majority of us (sigh).
Keeping a smart appearance while running for the bus, trying to survive the tube or even just existing in the unusual 33 degrees heat is becoming a real struggle.
If you thought that a sleek suit was a look restricted to winter, think again. Brands have embraced lightweight, breathable fabrics in soft summer shades which are perfect for summer and beyond.
Wear utility styles with chunky sandals, pastel shades with a boyish t-shirt and printed options with a racer front vest. These are stylist.co.uk’s favourite suits to wear this summer.
Wide-leg suit, Jaeger
Comfortable, light and casual – this smart, summery suit is summer linen at its finest. Wear it with flat sandals for daytime and a chunky heel and vest for evening.
Double breasted lines suit blazer and tailoring wide leg linen suit trousers, Jaeger, £210
Striped suit, Zara
Beige, double breasted and loose-fitting, this chic suit is top of our current wish-lists. Wear it with leather flip flops and a basket bag.
Striped belted blazer and palazzo trousers, Zara, £59.98
Relaxed suit, Vanessa Bruno
Relaxed, longline tailoring is a great way to wear a suit outside of the office. Wear this light woven style with neutral accessories; like a canvas tote and tan sandals for the final word in chic.
Leto pinstriped woven blazer and Galien cropped striped woven pants, £456, Vanessa Bruno on Net-a-porter,
Light suit, Warehouse
Cropped wide-leg trousers and a double breasted jacket are effortless and on-trend.
Pique co-ord, £52, Warehouse
Silk suit, Sophie and Lucie
Light fabrics and bright colours make for a sharp summer look.
Blazer and trousers, £250, Sophie and Lucie
Colour block, Marks & Spencer block
This peppermint suit looks great with trainers and an embellished hair clip.
Suit, £54, Marks & Spencer
White suit, Beatrice b.
Looking for more structure from a summer suit? This pleated wide-leg style will work perfectly for everything from daytime meetings to evening dinners.
Double breasted jacket and lowing cropped trousers, £343, Beatrice b.
Shorts suit, Dorothee Schumacher
A tricky trend to master this season’s short suits have divided opinion. Opt for a loose, tailored style and wear it with sandals and a white shirt or crew neck t-shirt for a low key way to wear it.
Cool ambition blazer and shorts, Dorothee Schumacher, £578
Safari suit, Scotch & Soda
Utility is never out of fashion but this season it’s not just about utility as a wardrobe staple; it also emerged as a major trend on the catwalks with Fendi, Stella McCartney, Givenchy and Loewe showing grown-up, useful utility pieces that will last way beyond the summer.
Safari jacket and belted chinos, £319.90, Scotch&Soda
Kimono suit, Diane Von Furstenberg
A cosy and light pyjama style suit is perfect for day to night dressing on long summer days. Wear it with a mini bag and statement hairband for a nod to this season’s major accessories trends too.
Veronica leaf print crepe wrap blazer and trousers, £855, Diane Von Furstenberg
Animal print suit, Asos
This suit looks great as separates too; wear it with monochrome for a high-impact look.
Zebra suit, Asos design, £38.50
