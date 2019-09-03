Fashion

Meet the transitional jackets that’ll solve every weather worry

Harriet Davey
They’re the jacket styles that look just as good for summer as they will through to autumn – from vegan leather to updated denim…

It’s nearly autumn (how did that even happen?) and with the change in seasons will come a change in the weather, too. Transitional wardrobes are always a talking point – what should we wear during a heatwave? Will our sandals get soaked in an impending downpour in storms? Nobody knows. 

What we do know, though, is that in true Brit style we will always, always, always pack an umbrella and sunglasses. Most important of all? That ‘just in case’ jacket.

While it’s too early to reach for coats (although new styles are starting to drop online already, FYI) a transitional jacket is the answer to any weather worry. The fashion team has deciphered the styles that not only tick off the trends, but are also lightweight enough to cross from summer into autumn

From the shirt and jacket hybrid (aka the shacket) seen all over high street shops Topshop and Zara, to the updated denim and vegan leather styles from The Row and Alexachung, these are the best jacket to go for while we all try and figure out which month/season we’re in!

The shacket

The hybrid between the shirt and the jacket – it’s the one to throw on anytime and look instantly stylish. 

  • Zara

    Zara corduroy jacket
    Zara corduroy jacket

    Whether you wear it done up as a shirt or open as a jacket, it’s the in-between style that’ll work just as well in summer, as it will in autumn. 

    Team with off-white jeans and fresh kicks for an effortless daytime look. 

    Shop Zara corduroy jacket, £29.99, Zara

  • Acne Studios

    Acne Studios shirt jacket
    Acne Studios shirt jacket

    Part of the Net Sustain edit focusing on sustainable pieces – this chic shirt jacket is made from 100% recycled cotton. Pair with a racer vest and Bermuda shorts for now. 

    Shop Acne Studios shirt jacket, £390 (net-a-porter.com)

The belted blazer

It’s the fail-safe cover-up that’ll never date, looks chic at all times and works for any occasion. 

  • We Are Kin

    We Are KIn white blazer

    It’s not to late to invest in summery fabrics like linen. This luxe white belted style will go the distance in your wardrobe. It’ll look just as good with summer shorts as it will darker denim come autumn.

    Shop We Are Kin white linen blazer, £140

  • Pyer Moss

    Pyer Moss belted jacket
    Pyer Moss belted jacket

    Like a wrap dress, a wrap blazer is also super flattering. Lilac is key this season (and next) so style with with other pastel hues for a fresh feel that’ll work across all seasons.

    Shop Pyer Moss wrap blazer, £535

The oversized denim jacket

Whether you go for longline, vintage or coloured, this year is all about updating the classic denim jacket in an oversized shape. 

The vegan leather jacket

More and more brands are touting vegan leather as an ethical alternative to real leather. Here are some of our favourites…

