Meet the transitional jackets that’ll solve every weather worry
- Posted by
- Harriet Davey
- Published
They’re the jacket styles that look just as good for summer as they will through to autumn – from vegan leather to updated denim…
It’s nearly autumn (how did that even happen?) and with the change in seasons will come a change in the weather, too. Transitional wardrobes are always a talking point – what should we wear during a heatwave? Will our sandals get soaked in an impending downpour in storms? Nobody knows.
What we do know, though, is that in true Brit style we will always, always, always pack an umbrella and sunglasses. Most important of all? That ‘just in case’ jacket.
While it’s too early to reach for coats (although new styles are starting to drop online already, FYI) a transitional jacket is the answer to any weather worry. The fashion team has deciphered the styles that not only tick off the trends, but are also lightweight enough to cross from summer into autumn.
From the shirt and jacket hybrid (aka the shacket) seen all over high street shops Topshop and Zara, to the updated denim and vegan leather styles from The Row and Alexachung, these are the best jacket to go for while we all try and figure out which month/season we’re in!
The shacket
The hybrid between the shirt and the jacket – it’s the one to throw on anytime and look instantly stylish.
Zara
Whether you wear it done up as a shirt or open as a jacket, it’s the in-between style that’ll work just as well in summer, as it will in autumn.
Team with off-white jeans and fresh kicks for an effortless daytime look.
Acne Studios
Part of the Net Sustain edit focusing on sustainable pieces – this chic shirt jacket is made from 100% recycled cotton. Pair with a racer vest and Bermuda shorts for now.
The belted blazer
It’s the fail-safe cover-up that’ll never date, looks chic at all times and works for any occasion.
We Are Kin
It’s not to late to invest in summery fabrics like linen. This luxe white belted style will go the distance in your wardrobe. It’ll look just as good with summer shorts as it will darker denim come autumn.
Pyer Moss
Like a wrap dress, a wrap blazer is also super flattering. Lilac is key this season (and next) so style with with other pastel hues for a fresh feel that’ll work across all seasons.
The oversized denim jacket
Whether you go for longline, vintage or coloured, this year is all about updating the classic denim jacket in an oversized shape.
Mango
The oversized fit comes with a vintage feel. This under £50 style from Mango ticks all the boxes.
Fenty
A denim jacket is an item you’ll own for life. This oversized shape gives a fresh spin on the skintight style we may remember from the early 2000s. Throw on over your favourite slip dress for a high/low feel.
The vegan leather jacket
More and more brands are touting vegan leather as an ethical alternative to real leather. Here are some of our favourites…
Glamarous
A tan style will go with all your summer and autumn wares. Try styling it with hints of animal print to ease you into new season.
Kitri
Forget the usual biker aesthetic: this year, leather jackets have been given a retro update.
Pair with dark blue denim and chunky sandals to keep the 70s vibe.
Opening image: Getty
All images: courtesy by brands