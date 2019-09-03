It’s nearly autumn (how did that even happen?) and with the change in seasons will come a change in the weather, too. Transitional wardrobes are always a talking point – what should we wear during a heatwave? Will our sandals get soaked in an impending downpour in storms? Nobody knows.

What we do know, though, is that in true Brit style we will always, always, always pack an umbrella and sunglasses. Most important of all? That ‘just in case’ jacket.

While it’s too early to reach for coats (although new styles are starting to drop online already, FYI) a transitional jacket is the answer to any weather worry. The fashion team has deciphered the styles that not only tick off the trends, but are also lightweight enough to cross from summer into autumn.