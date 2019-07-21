10 new season high street buys – the fashion team picks
- Harriet Davey
We’ve curated an edit of the best buys from the ‘new in’ sections at all your favourite high street shopping destinations.
If, like us, the summer sales have served you well but now you’re looking for a fresh new fashion fix, then we have news for you.
Most of our favourite sites have started dropping their new season collections online already, and trust us, they’re so damn good!
Of course we scrolled through the sales including Net-a-Porter’s epic offering until our thumbs were sore (shop our edit here) but it’s the high street we’re leaning towards for affordable new season pieces.
And this year, it’s all about looking for items that can be added to our summer wardrobe, with the understanding we’ll also be able to wear them come autumn, too. So this is why we’ve curated a high street edit of the best bits for you, and they’re all under £100.
From Zara’s latest ‘it’ sandals to the new H&M print that has instantly made it to our wish lists – shop our top 10 pieces from the high street ‘new in’ sections. Warning: you may end up adding them all to your basket.
Shop new season
H&M patterned dress
Midi dresses will always have a place in your wardrobe, no matter the season.
The v-neck cut is not only flattering on all bust sizes, the chic tie cuffs and perfect print makes it look way more expensive than it is.
£24.99, H&M
Zara leather mid heel mules
Mules that resemble the ones you would try on from your mum’s shoe cupboard are back.
The slip on, mid heel open-toe sandals will work with anything from straight leg jeans and a racer vest, to a slinky slip dress.
£49.99, Zara
Topshop silk spiral camisole top by Boutique
Jeans and a nice top never fails, so why give it up? This sleek cami top in one of this season’s key colours is an instant win.
Go top-to-toe silk with a slip skirt for evening or wear with white jeans and sandals to make it daytime-ready.
£65, Topshop
Arket floral jumpsuit
We’re imagining this effortless jumpsuit with fresh kicks and a straw bucket bag.
It’s one of those throw-on-anytime styles you’ll wear again and again…and you get the picture.
£99, Arket
& Other Stories droplet hoop earrings
You can’t go wrong with minimal jewels. We always look to & Other Stories for styles that won’t break the bank; this time it’s droplet hoops.
Trust us, you’ll end up wearing them as your everyday pair.
£13, & Other Stories
Mango rigid handle bag
Whether you wear it as a handheld or cross-body, you’ll never tire of this beauty. The timeless shape, sleek handle detail and mock croc finish gives in a could-be-designer edge.
Thanks for bringing this into our lives, Mango.
£29.99, Mango
Weekday Sally skirt
Now is the time to buy pieces that’ll work across all seasons. You’ll be wearing this button-down number with a cami top and sliders for summer.
For Autumn, you can switch to cowboy boots and a light knit.
£40, Weekday
Stradivarius pearl bead headband
With the announcement of Gossip Girl getting a reboot next year, comes our need for Blair Waldorf style headbands.
Wear this pearl embellished beauty with everything from floral dresses to jeans, a tee and trainers.
£7.99, Stradivarius
Bershka camisole midi dress
The cami dress is one of those pieces that’ll work for any occasion, day or night.
Wear with strappy barely there sandals and a chain handle bag for a wedding guest look that’ll never fail.
£29.99, Bershka
Asos design snake print bucket hat
The bucket hat is the unlikely accessory that’s still going strong.
Team this snake print version with white denim and keep the rest of the look tonal to keep it grown up.
£14, Asos
Opening image: Courtesy of brands