Fashion

10 new season high street buys – the fashion team picks

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Image of new season buys

We’ve curated an edit of the best buys from the ‘new in’ sections at all your favourite high street shopping destinations. 

If, like us, the summer sales have served you well but now you’re looking for a fresh new fashion fix, then we have news for you. 

Most of our favourite sites have started dropping their new season collections online already, and trust us, they’re so damn good!

Of course we scrolled through the sales including Net-a-Porter’s epic offering until our thumbs were sore (shop our edit here) but it’s the high street we’re leaning towards for affordable new season pieces.

And this year, it’s all about looking for items that can be added to our summer wardrobe, with the understanding we’ll also be able to wear them come autumn, too. So this is why we’ve curated a high street edit of the best bits for you, and they’re all under £100. 

From Zara’s latest ‘it’ sandals to the new H&M print that has instantly made it to our wish lists – shop our top 10 pieces from the high street ‘new in’ sections. Warning: you may end up adding them all to your basket. 

Shop new season

  • H&M patterned dress

    Image of printed H&M dress
    New season shopping: H&M midi dress

    Midi dresses will always have a place in your wardrobe, no matter the season. 

    The v-neck cut is not only flattering on all bust sizes, the chic tie cuffs and perfect print makes it look way more expensive than it is. 

    £24.99, H&M

    BUY H&M DRESS

  • Zara leather mid heel mules

    Image of pink Zara mules
    New season shopping: Zara mules

    Mules that resemble the ones you would try on from your mum’s shoe cupboard are back. 

    The slip on, mid heel open-toe sandals will work with anything from straight leg jeans and a racer vest, to a slinky slip dress. 

    £49.99, Zara

    BUY ZARA MULES

  • Topshop silk spiral camisole top by Boutique

    Image of Topshop cami top
    New season shopping: Topshop cami top

    Jeans and a nice top never fails, so why give it up? This sleek cami top in one of this season’s key colours is an instant win. 

    Go top-to-toe silk with a slip skirt for evening or wear with white jeans and sandals to make it daytime-ready. 

    £65, Topshop

    BUY TOPSHOP TOP

  • Arket floral jumpsuit

    Image of green Arket jumpsuit
    New season shopping: Arket jumpsuit

    We’re imagining this effortless jumpsuit with fresh kicks and a straw bucket bag. 

    It’s one of those throw-on-anytime styles you’ll wear again and again…and you get the picture. 

    £99, Arket

    BUY ARKET JUMPSUIT

  • & Other Stories droplet hoop earrings

    Image of gold & Other Stories earrings
    New season shopping: & Other Stories earrings

    You can’t go wrong with minimal jewels. We always look to & Other Stories for styles that won’t break the bank; this time it’s droplet hoops. 

    Trust us, you’ll end up wearing them as your everyday pair.

    £13, & Other Stories

    BUY & OTHER STORIES EARRINGS

  • Mango rigid handle bag

    Whether you wear it as a handheld or cross-body, you’ll never tire of this beauty. The timeless shape, sleek handle detail and mock croc finish gives in a could-be-designer edge. 

    Thanks for bringing this into our lives, Mango. 

    £29.99, Mango

    BUY MANGO BAG

  • Weekday Sally skirt

    Image of tan Weekday skirt
    New season shopping: Weekday skirt

    Now is the time to buy pieces that’ll work across all seasons. You’ll be wearing this button-down number with a cami top and sliders for summer. 

    For Autumn, you can switch to cowboy boots and a light knit.

    £40, Weekday

    BUY WEEKDAY SKIRT

  • Stradivarius pearl bead headband

    Image of Stradivarius headband
    New season shopping: Stradivarius headband

    With the announcement of Gossip Girl getting a reboot next year, comes our need for Blair Waldorf style headbands. 

    Wear this pearl embellished beauty with everything from floral dresses to jeans, a tee and trainers. 

    £7.99, Stradivarius

    BUY STRADIVARIUS HEADBAND

  • Bershka camisole midi dress

    Image of yellow Bershka dress
    New season shopping: Bershka dress

    The cami dress is one of those pieces that’ll work for any occasion, day or night. 

    Wear with strappy barely there sandals and a chain handle bag for a wedding guest look that’ll never fail. 

    £29.99, Bershka

    BUY BERSHKA DRESS

  • Asos design snake print bucket hat

    Image of Asos bucket hat
    New season shopping: Asos hat

    The bucket hat is the unlikely accessory that’s still going strong. 

    Team this snake print version with white denim and keep the rest of the look tonal to keep it grown up. 

    £14, Asos

    BUY ASOS HAT

Opening image: Courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Harriet Davey

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

12 yellow dresses to wear in isolation

They're the perfect way to embrace the sun in style

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

7 elevated dad sandals you need for summer

If you're going to invest in one pair of sandals for the season, make it a pair of playful, sporty, dad sandals

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Fashion

10 best under £30 bags for summer

From weddings to the beach, these are the do-it-all styles

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

The sell-out Topshop sandals are now back in three new colours

They're also only £39, FYI.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published