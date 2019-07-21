If, like us, the summer sales have served you well but now you’re looking for a fresh new fashion fix, then we have news for you.

Most of our favourite sites have started dropping their new season collections online already, and trust us, they’re so damn good!

Of course we scrolled through the sales including Net-a-Porter’s epic offering until our thumbs were sore (shop our edit here) but it’s the high street we’re leaning towards for affordable new season pieces.

And this year, it’s all about looking for items that can be added to our summer wardrobe, with the understanding we’ll also be able to wear them come autumn, too. So this is why we’ve curated a high street edit of the best bits for you, and they’re all under £100.