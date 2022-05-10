All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to update your wardrobe? We bring you the best fashion buys new to French Connection to shop now.
As fans of fashion, we’re always searching far and wide to seek out the very best pieces. Whether it’s an on-trend padded sandal to wear with your tiered midi dress or flocking to the latest releases from Ganni, the hunt for the perfect summer staples never stops. And this is where high street stalwart French Connection comes in.
Ever since 1972, the brand has been releasing everyday pieces we’ve come to know and love, becoming a household name in the process. So now, as we look to refresh our spring and summer wardrobes, where better to look for reliable, stylish pieces than French Connection?
You may also like
9 tote bags perfect for spring from great independent brands
Taking on the hard task of trawling through the entirety of its collection, we’ve put together a curated selection of our favourite 11 buys that just dropped.
From broderie dresses to statement-making plissé midi skirts, scroll down to find your next wardrobe staple…
French Connection Abana Biton Organic Broderie DressWhat summer wardrobe is complete without an intricate, loose-fit broderie dress? This piece is a no-brainer for park days, pub drinks or exploring a new city, especially with its scalloped hem and puff sleeve detailing.
Shop Abana Biton Organic Broderie Dress at French Connection, £150
French Connection Peony-Doria Eco Strappy TopA classic strappy top, but make it summer-appropriate. This sunshine yellow piece is dotted with peony pattern, making it the botanical update of dreams.
French Connection Ella Pleated Midi SkirtA universally flattering and easy piece to incorporate into your office wardrobe, this pleated midi skirt is one that also makes a colour statement.
French Connection Bring Me Sunshine Organic Boyfit T-ShirtA white T-shirt is a staple all year round. Add some motivational summer vibes to your day with this ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ slogan T-shirt.
Shop Bring Me Sunshine Organic Boyfit T-Shirt at French Connection, £25
French Connection Rhodes Poplin V-Neck Mini DressSummer wedding season is upon us, and this is the textured poplin mini dress we’re planning on wearing. Pair with your favourite mid-heels for the big event then switch to New Balance 550s for more casual meet-ups.
Shop Rhodes Poplin V-Neck Mini Dress at French Connection, £65
French Connection Elao Verona Button-Down Midi DressMidi dresses are a go-to whenever the weather is heating up. This pretty floral piece is one that fits the bill with a little tailoring involved too, thanks to its waist tie.
Shop Elao Verona Button-Down Midi Dress at French Connection, £90
French Connection Stacie Daisy Strappy Mini DressBlush pink? Check. Mini dress? Check. Floral pattern? Check. The shirred material and flared hem is giving us all the summer holiday vibes.
Shop Stacie Daisy Strappy Mini Dress at French Connection, £85
French Connection Pernille Diana Meadow Jersey DressDo you ever wish you could look as fresh a spring meadow? You’re in luck. This sleek Diana midi dress has got you covered.
Shop Pernille Diana Meadow Jersey Dress at French Connection, £70
French Connection Diana Verona Drape Frill DressIf wandering about an Italian city is on your checklist this summer, look to the Verona dress to be your sartorial companion. With fluttery strappy sleeves, a shirred bodice and tiered hem, there’s a lot to love.
Shop Diana Verona Drape Frill Dress at French Connection, £110
French Connection Ahia Cotton-Linen ShortsOn those days when you’re looking to combine humidity-proofing with style, these Ahia cotton and linen blended shorts are your best port of call.
French Connection Rasha Ribbed Bodycon Midi DressWhen all else fails, you can’t go wrong with a classic ribbed bodycon midi. Pair this sleek piece with your favourite padded sandals and sunnies for a put-together look.
Shop Rasha Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress at French Connection, £45
Images: courtesy of brand