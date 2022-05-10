As fans of fashion, we’re always searching far and wide to seek out the very best pieces. Whether it’s an on-trend padded sandal to wear with your tiered midi dress or flocking to the latest releases from Ganni, the hunt for the perfect summer staples never stops. And this is where high street stalwart French Connection comes in.

Ever since 1972, the brand has been releasing everyday pieces we’ve come to know and love, becoming a household name in the process. So now, as we look to refresh our spring and summer wardrobes, where better to look for reliable, stylish pieces than French Connection?