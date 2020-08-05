A summer co-ord is here to make getting dressed in the heatwave a whole lot easier. We’ve rounded up the most stylish ones to invest in now.
Deciding what we are going to wear each day is a commonplace as brushing our teeth. Sometimes this can be a snap reaction: jeans and T-shirt, and sometimes it feels like we are staring at our wardrobes for an eternity unable to piece anything together. While lockdown certainly removed some of these considerations, we still thought about what we were going to wear: loungewear or leggings. Decisions, decisions.
Now, as we re-emerge for the summer, our minds have returned to running overtime as we consider our wardrobes for the warm weather. Will that shirt work with my jeans or will the length be a little off? What kind of top will look good with my new midi skirt? Can you wear a printed top with printed trousers? The list goes on.
However, there is a way that these pondering questions can be eliminated, via a summer co-ord.
We have come to know co-ords as tailored suiting, matching jackets with matching trousers or skirts. But for the summer, co-ords have expanded beyond that remit. Breezy linen tops that match equally breezy linen maxi skirts, plissé camisoles paired with plissé trousers, and matching printed shorts and shirts.
Easy to wear and even easier to put together, reclaim your time this summer by investing in an effortless co-ord. We have rounded up the coolest the wear this season.
Reformation
Nothing feels more summery than white linen. Especially in a heatwave. We love cool-girl brand Reformation’s take on this trend, team yours with a woven basket bag and tan sandals.
Ganni
Ganni’s tie-strap top and frilled shorts provide a playfulness to this bright and bold summer co-ord. The perfect addition to any holiday wardrobe.
Mango
Go head-to-toe tonal in Mango’s pleated co-ord. Whether you’re setting on a long car journey to the coast or planning a picnic in the park, this look is as comfortable as it is stylish.
Shop pleated top, £9.99, Mango
River Island
Pack a punch with River Island’s bright embellished co-ord. Wear this mini skirt and matching flouncy blouse with trainers and a cross-body bag in the day and mules in the evening.
Shop embellished blouse, £40, River Island
Three Graces
Bringing uncomplicated glamour to your summer wardrobe, team this Three Graces flowing maxi skirt and neat top with statement gold jewellery.
Shop linen top, £270, Three Graces
Asos Curve
If it’s a more relaxed co-ord you are after, try Asos Curve collaboration with emerging brand Collusion. An easy take on the summer’s sporty shorts trend.
Reserved
It’s impossible to speak of co-ords and not tailoring. For those wanting more smart than casual try out Reserved’s matching lilac two piece.
Zara
Zara’s black co-ord has got serious summer-in-the-city vibes. We’ll we wearing ours with chunky sandals for a sporty look.
Shop black shirt, £25.99, Zara