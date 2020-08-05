Deciding what we are going to wear each day is a commonplace as brushing our teeth. Sometimes this can be a snap reaction: jeans and T-shirt, and sometimes it feels like we are staring at our wardrobes for an eternity unable to piece anything together. While lockdown certainly removed some of these considerations, we still thought about what we were going to wear: loungewear or leggings. Decisions, decisions.

Now, as we re-emerge for the summer, our minds have returned to running overtime as we consider our wardrobes for the warm weather. Will that shirt work with my jeans or will the length be a little off? What kind of top will look good with my new midi skirt? Can you wear a printed top with printed trousers? The list goes on.