After two years spent working from the comfort of your own home, where your colleagues were only able to see you from the shoulders up, the idea of dressing for the office again may already seem rather daunting. Add to that the extra complication of a sweltering heatwave, and you wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like your morning routine just became a lot more stressful.

It’s true, dressing for the office when the mercury rises can feel like a losing battle, where you cautiously have to toe the line between professional attire and ensuring you don’t melt on your humid commute. However, if any single item can save the day it is undoubtedly a breezy summer dress.