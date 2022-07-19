All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Stay cool in style with these office-appropriate summer dresses.
After two years spent working from the comfort of your own home, where your colleagues were only able to see you from the shoulders up, the idea of dressing for the office again may already seem rather daunting. Add to that the extra complication of a sweltering heatwave, and you wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like your morning routine just became a lot more stressful.
It’s true, dressing for the office when the mercury rises can feel like a losing battle, where you cautiously have to toe the line between professional attire and ensuring you don’t melt on your humid commute. However, if any single item can save the day it is undoubtedly a breezy summer dress.
Whether created in cotton, linen or a breathable blend, relaxed dresses often become the chic go-to during the summer months, ensuring minimal effort but maximum style. When it comes to office-appropriate options, midi-length styles are a failsafe, while cap or short sleeves will definitely work to add polish to your outfit.
Wrap dresses, in particular, are a signature workwear silhouette. The style was popularised by Diane Von Furstenberg in the early 70s, and we’ve yet to see its office reign come to an end.
Ultimately, it’s all about picking a dress that suits your work environment, feels comfortable and offers breathability. Need some help keeping cool during the heatwave? Look no further than the 11 dresses below.
& Other Stories linen wrap midi dress
The polished silhouette on this dress makes it perfect for the office, while its linen fabrication ensures you’ll remain cool at all times.
Omnes Millicent Tea Dress in 80s Painted Floral
The quintessential floral tea dress is office-approved thanks to its midi length and sleeved silhouette. This one also happens to be sustainable, crafted in a special patented type of viscose which is made from renewable wood sources and is fully biodegradable.
Cos Utility Shirt Dress
A modern take on the typical shirt dress, here Cos adds a contemporary twist to office wear by opting for a mini length and replacing buttons with a zip front silhouette.
Arket lyocell drawstring dress
Made from a mix of cotton and tencel lyocell (a biodegradable fibre produced with wood pulp) this is the perfect throw-on dress for weekday mornings. Just add a gold chain necklace and you’ll look stylish with very minimal effort.
Mango printed dress with balloon sleeves
If you’re looking to add a little colour to your work wardrobe, this Mango dress will do just the trick. Featuring a refreshing lime green shade, this feels like a fun take on workwear.
Frankie Shop gathered tiered cotton-poplin midi dress
A key to staying cool throughout the summer months is ensuring you opt for fluid, breezy silhouettes. Made from 100% cotton, this Frankie Shop dress has a relaxed shape helping you to avoid that sticky, summer feeling.
Shop Frankie Shop gathered tiered cotton-poplin midi dress, £157
Kitri Beatrix Red Cotton Midi Dress
This red shade is definitely a show-stopper but thanks to the puff-sleeves and tiered silhouette, Kitri’s Beatrix dress still makes for a fashion-forward work look.
Cos Knitted Midi Dress
It’s classic, it’s timeless and it’s a midi length. This Cos dress has all the hallmarks of a work dress you’ll wear on repeat.
ASOS DESIGN Curve sleeveless collared wrap dress
Wrap dresses are alway an easy go-to when it comes to workwear. Though, here we’re taking an “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” mentality and fully leaning into the style’s polish and versatility.
Ganni Striped poplin shirt dress
Of-the-moment brand, Ganni tops the wishlist of many fashionable women for its fun, contemporary offering. Here the label has stayed true to its stylish roots while creating a look that will work for your 9-5.
& Other Stories flutter sleeve wrap midi dress
Workwear but make it fun. This wrap dress will be a jolly addition to your wardrobe, adding a little colour to your office outfits. Luckily it’s also versatile meaning it will look just as good for weekend picnics or trips to the pub.
