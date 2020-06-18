This Kitri dress already has a 500 person waiting list: is it the ultimate summer dress to buy now?
Billie Bhatia
Kitri have done it again. The insider-favourite brand has created the summer dress to end all summer dresses and it’s in demand already.
We have come to rely on London-based independent brand Kitri for a number of things: consistently cool collections, weekly drops of wardrobe staples that work hard, affordable prices and cult buys.
Just last summer Kitri became the go-to brand for all occasions big or small by delivering knockout dress after knockout dress to such acclaim that they went viral. So much so Stylist’s own, Megan Murray, wrote about her experience of being one of the very few lucky people who managed to get their hands on the brand’s pink gingham Lenora dress. Even if you don’t know it by name, you would have certainly seen it’s puffed sleeves, midi length and button-down front all over your Instagram.
Last week, Kitri launched their highly-anticipated summer collection which was shot on influencer Jessie Bush in her home. Pink patterned boxy shirts, puff-sleeve blouses and simple sundresses make up the summer collection that Bush has styled with some equally dreamy interiors pieces. But once again, it’s a dress that has caught the attention of shoppers. A green off-the-shoulder gingham midi dress named ‘Margot’ to be precise, and it already has a waitlist of over 500.
Styled with simple tan sandals, Bush shows that the desirable dress can be styled both off the shoulder or on thanks to its elasticated neckline. It also sports a tiered full skirt (and we know that style is popular) as well as the brand’s signature puff sleeves. The perfect summer piece for both minimalists and maximalists, this dress will be your go-to for everything from casual drinks in the park to the weddings you’ve already got pencilled in next year.
Kitri have been savvy when it comes to this new collection both in support of their consumers and in the name of sustainability. Instead of just delivering limited drops of their product which is the format they have previously operated in, the brand has moved to creating a pre-order model which will minimise waste, surplus stock and create an equilibrium between supply and demand. Essentially gauging customers reactions and demands without over producing.
We’ll be adding our names to the Margot waitlist and while we are it, these summer staples too.
