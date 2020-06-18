We have come to rely on London-based independent brand Kitri for a number of things: consistently cool collections, weekly drops of wardrobe staples that work hard, affordable prices and cult buys.

Just last summer Kitri became the go-to brand for all occasions big or small by delivering knockout dress after knockout dress to such acclaim that they went viral. So much so Stylist’s own, Megan Murray, wrote about her experience of being one of the very few lucky people who managed to get their hands on the brand’s pink gingham Lenora dress. Even if you don’t know it by name, you would have certainly seen it’s puffed sleeves, midi length and button-down front all over your Instagram.