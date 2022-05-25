All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
When you’re on the lookout to expand your summer floral dress repertoire, we’ve hand-picked 15 of the best pieces you’ll want to wear again and again from New Look.
If there’s one thing on our summer wardrobe agenda, it’s dresses. Mini, midi, gingham, floral, linen: you name it and it’s safe to safe that we’ll be thinking about the ones we can add to our baskets in anticipation of everything from weddings to drinks at the pub. Now, if there’s nothing catching your eye on your evening scrolls, may we nudge you in the direction of high street retailer New Look, who’s current selection of dresses is summer personified.
Whether you’re looking for something more traditional, like a broderie dress, or a classic floral midi dress for pretty much any occasion, there’s something for everyone. Making things easier, we’ve hand-picked a selection of pieces as wide-ranging as your summer plans.
Scroll down to find the summer dress of your sartorial dreams – we’ll bet they’ll become your go-tos…
New Look Green Ruched Square Neck Midaxi DressA cross between a midi and a maxi in length, this wonderfully bright green dress is the versatile all-rounder you’ve been looking for.
Shop Green Ruched Square Neck Midaxi Dress at New Look, £34.99
New Look Coral Shirred Square Neck Tiered Frill Midi DressFrill sleeves? Check. Shirred detailing? Check. Tiered body? Check. This coral-hued piece has picnic in the park written all over it.
Shop Coral Shirred Square Neck Tiered Frill Midi Dress at New Look, £29.99
New Look Blue Floral Shirred Frill Mini DressDay trips, holidays to the Amalfi Coast or seaside town weekends away, this bright blue floral number has got you covered.
Shop Blue Floral Shirred Frill Mini Dress at New Look, £26.99
New Look Pink Floral Ruched Tie Front Midi DressThe tie-front is a design motif we’ve seen on the rise, and this sweet pink floral midi dress does it right with the added detail of ruching. What’s not to love, really?
Shop Pink Floral Ruched Tie Front Midi Dress at New Look, £25.99
New Look Black Check Shirred Sleeveless Collared Midi DressA checked dress never gets old, but this piece has one crucial modern update. Taking inspiration from the surge of cottagecore fashion, the humble collar is the perfect way to update your favourite style.
Shop Black Check Shirred Sleeveless Collared Midi Dress at New Look, £29.99
New Look Brown Floral Frill Shoulder Midi DressNext time you’re headed into the office and you’re on the hunt for a midi that strikes that perfect balance between summer and understated, look to this chocolate-brown piece.
Shop Brown Floral Frill Shoulder Midi Dress at New Look, £25.99
New Look Red Floral Cross Back Tiered Midi DressBright red and white floral is unquestionably chic for summer, and this midi dress manages to level it up. Not only do we get a front slit and loose-fit sleeves, but turn around and its criss-cross detailing are even more of a conversation starter.
Shop Red Floral Cross Back Tiered Midi Dress at New Look, £27.99
New Look Off White Floral Tie Strap Shirred Midi DressIf your summer dress taste lies more on the side of boho, this relaxed fit off-white floral number is perfect. Pair with your favourite on-trend crochet bag and padded sandals and you’re good to go.
Shop Off White Floral Tie Strap Shirred Midi Dress at New Look, £27.99
New Look Curves Black Floral Tie Back Mini Tea DressA black floral midi is a timeless piece that works well not only in summer but all year round. Let’s face it, this pink and orange floral print makes it all the more fashionable.
Shop Curves Black Floral Tie Back Mini Tea Dress at New Look, £23.99
New Look Curves Green Ditsy Floral Tie Sleeve Mini DressA ditsy green and white floral print on a mini with playful puff sleeves and tie detailing is exactly what every summer wardrobe needs.
Shop Curves Green Ditsy Floral Tie Sleeve Mini Dress at New Look, £24.99
New Look Pretty in Pink Curves Puff Sleeve Mini DressDid someone say wedding? This quilt-look mini has statement puff sleeves and a chic square neck that’s ready for any occasion.
Shop Pretty in Pink Curves Puff Sleeve Mini Dress at New Look, £44.99
New Look Always Dreaming Curves White Tiered Strappy Midi DressThis white tiered, strappy midi is the dress of layering dreams. Whether you’re pairing it with a cream cardigan for colder days or your favourite beige blazer and crossbody bag, there’s so much to look forward to with this piece.
Shop Always Dreaming Curves White Tiered Strappy Midi Dress at New Look, £29.99
New Look Pink Textured Frill Open Back Midi DressThink of this pink textured midi dress as your basic, but slightly elevated. Frill straps paired with frill front detailing makes it as stylish for birthday dinners as it does for a walk around the park.
Shop Pink Textured Frill Open Back Midi Dress at New Look, £33.99
New Look Red Floral Crinkle Jersey Keyhole Mini DressThe front keyhole design is everywhere right now, and this stylish red floral mini does it so well. For one thing, the crinkle texture is a statement in itself, but paired with the bright floral print and we’re even more in love.
Shop Red Floral Crinkle Jersey Keyhole Mini Dress at New Look, £23.99
New Look White Broderie Frill Tiered Mini Smock DressAs classic summer dress styles go, the broderie ranks high – and this piece has it all: the high-neck, the puff sleeves and fanned-out body.
Shop White Broderie Frill Tiered Mini Smock Dress at New Look, £29.99
Images: courtesy of New Look