If there’s one thing on our summer wardrobe agenda, it’s dresses. Mini, midi, gingham, floral, linen: you name it and it’s safe to safe that we’ll be thinking about the ones we can add to our baskets in anticipation of everything from weddings to drinks at the pub. Now, if there’s nothing catching your eye on your evening scrolls, may we nudge you in the direction of high street retailer New Look, who’s current selection of dresses is summer personified.

Whether you’re looking for something more traditional, like a broderie dress, or a classic floral midi dress for pretty much any occasion, there’s something for everyone. Making things easier, we’ve hand-picked a selection of pieces as wide-ranging as your summer plans.