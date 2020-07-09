Get into the spirit of summer with our roundup of the best dresses on the high street under £50.
With the weather set to be feel a lot more like summer next week, and less like a grey March day (seriously, did anyone else have to put the heating on?), we are prepping our wardrobes for the joy to come by packing them full of summer dresses.
A summer dress is so much more than just a dress, it’s the item of clothing you reach for when you know you’re going to have a good time. The one you wait for weeks to wear (sadly we can’t say the same for our rotation of hoodies) and you don’t mind doing so, because you know when you do finally get the opportunity to pull on a linen slip dress or a new floral printed skater dress and feel the sun on your skin and the breeze around your legs, it’s going to be so good.
There are some summer dresses definitely worth an investment, but that is not the case for all summer dresses. The high street constantly delivers when it comes to playful, practical and chic summer styles. The kind that you can easily dress up for an occasion and easy everyday options that require minimal thought and maximum impact.
Whether you’re wearing yours to the park for a picnic, for a day trip to the beach, or even to sit in the garden with family, we’ve rounded up the best summer dresses to chuck on this summer and feel great in without breaking the bank.
Mango
Give your wardrobe a hit of summer with Mango’s maxi floral dress. The print gives this dress and immediate holiday feel and the ruched sleeves make for a modern twist on a classic floral dress.
Zara
Minimalists, rejoice! It doesn’t get more pared-back than this simple but elegant Zara halterneck dress. Finish off your minimal look with tan sandals and a tonal basket bag.
Asos Curve
Asos Curve’s broderie pastel dress makes for an elevated take on the simple sun dress. Pair yours with simple white trainers for a sun-filled stroll in the park.
Reserved
Dip into the ongoing 90s resurgence with Reserved’s floral slip dress. For serious style points team yours with a barely there sandal and pearl hair clips.
Sincerely Nudes
In keeping with the 90s theme, convert your mini slip dress to a maxi slip dress via Sincerely Nudes. Specialising in catering to a variety of skin tones, the brand aims to make pieces that feel like ‘nude’ to all of their customers. We’ll be wearing ours with stacks of gold jewellery.
Boden
Boden’s pink summer dress is perfect for those heading back into the office and needing an injection of seasonal workwear into their wardrobe.
Weekday
Because who doesn’t love the ease of a throw on dress? This Weekday cotton poplin offering will keep you feeling cool and looking cool all day long.
H&M+
Pretty in pink never felt more apt. H&M+ pulls it out the bag for a summer dress that works for every occasion. Pair yours with cat eye sunglasses for an added layer of glamour.
Asos
From the frills at the front to the cut out detail at the back, Asos’ floral midi dress screams good times ahead. A classic shape that won’t ever go out of style - buy now and wear every summer.
New Look
A universally appealing shape, New Look’s cornflower blue summer dress is giving us all the holiday feels. Offset the blue with stark white accessories for a city look.
& Other Stories
Pistachio ice cream, but make it fashion. We’ll take it.
H&M
Live your best Marianne life in this Normal People inspired black sundress from H&M. For a real summer look add in some chunky gold hoops and leather flip flops.
Violeta
Floral for spring might not be groundbreaking but they are necessary. As is this midi dress from Mango’s plus-size brand, Violeta.
Topshop
If florals aren’t your bag, try out Topshop’s splatter print dress instead. We’ll be wearing ours with a 90s baguette bag and chunky dad sandals.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Lead image: Mango Violeta