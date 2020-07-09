With the weather set to be feel a lot more like summer next week, and less like a grey March day (seriously, did anyone else have to put the heating on?), we are prepping our wardrobes for the joy to come by packing them full of summer dresses.

A summer dress is so much more than just a dress, it’s the item of clothing you reach for when you know you’re going to have a good time. The one you wait for weeks to wear (sadly we can’t say the same for our rotation of hoodies) and you don’t mind doing so, because you know when you do finally get the opportunity to pull on a linen slip dress or a new floral printed skater dress and feel the sun on your skin and the breeze around your legs, it’s going to be so good.