Given the recent heatwave in the UK, easy-to-throw-on pieces have become an increasingly appealing style for summer.

Rising to fame in 2019, Sleeper’s Atlanta dress arguably cornered the easy-to-throw-on-while-still-looking-chic summer dress market. The brand amassed a cult following shortly afterwards, and by 2022, many designers and high street names were following in its wake, producing dresses that can be worn with ease. This summer has graced us with plentiful styles that are as easy on the eye as they are on the skin. The dresses on offer come in mini and midi lengths but they all have a commonality – a fuss-free appeal and fabrics most associated with summer: linen and cotton.