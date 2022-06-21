Not all fashion brands were created equally, that much we know. There are those that are borderline acceptable when it comes to getting through everyday life and others that provide unequivocal investments for years to come. Think about it: the brand you reach for on your couch potato days generally speaking isn’t the same as the label you love for painting the town red with friends.

Deciphering between brands during summer is made even more difficult than usual thanks to the warm weather, which renders absolutely everything virtually impossible. Thinking? In this heat? You must be mad.