Hair accessories hold a unique power in the accessory toolbox, they have the ability to transform your look with absolutely zero effort. You don’t even have to wash your hair, in fact, we regularly don’t wash ours thanks to the appeal of silk scrunchies, pearl hair slides and pretty headbands.

What started as a Blair Waldorf revival – thanks to Prada and that iconic padded headband, hair accessories have quickly morphed into one of the biggest fashion trends of the last few years.