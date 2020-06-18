15 stylish hair accessories you’ll want to wear this summer
- Billie Bhatia
Published
From slides to scrunchies, it’s time to accessorise your hair to help beat the heat this summer.
Hair accessories hold a unique power in the accessory toolbox, they have the ability to transform your look with absolutely zero effort. You don’t even have to wash your hair, in fact, we regularly don’t wash ours thanks to the appeal of silk scrunchies, pearl hair slides and pretty headbands.
What started as a Blair Waldorf revival – thanks to Prada and that iconic padded headband, hair accessories have quickly morphed into one of the biggest fashion trends of the last few years.
Pearl slides have reached dizzying heights of popularity thanks to Simone Rocha and Shrimps. Crystal hair clips – particular ones that spell out abstract words – still adorn many a mane since Ashley Williams set tongues wagging with her cult creations. Headbands continue to solve all our sartorial woes long after Prada brought back the trend, from thin school-like Alice bands to the most intricate embroidered versions. Even the humble claw clip of Rachel Green fame, has come back full force ever since Alexander Wang sent models down his catwalk in uniformed silver styles.
Not just practical, these hair accessories are ready to bolster the simplest of outfits to the next level. And as we find ourselves rotating loungewear sets and chuck on dresses, these provide an element of joy we could all use.
Whether you’re waiting for another heatwave to hit (next week is set to be a scorcher) or sprucing up your hair for your daily Zooms meetings, FaceTime catchups and House Parties, then we have the summer hair accessories for you.
Hair slides
Topshop
Topshop’s pack of six daisy slides are the definition of summer hair accessories. Add all six into your braided plait for ultimate festival hair, or just try out a couple with your messy bun.
Prada
For those who loved the Prada headband, we have news. There is now a Prada hair slide and we are here for its pink marbled look with gold studs.
Shrimps
We know Shrimps is good for a hair slide. With its sweet red floral design this piece will be the finishing touch to the simplest white T-shirt look.
Hair scarves
Loewe Paula's Ibiza
You can wear a scarf in your hair one of two ways; 1) fold in half diagonally into a triangle and wear over your hair as a throwback bandana, 2) roll from one corner to another into a strip and style as a headband.
Ticking off this season’s silk scarf mini trend whilst also getting your hair off your face — win win.
Oliver Bonas
Clash this floral print with gingham for a retro vibe, or keep it simple with white denim and a racer vest top.
Note: when it’s not in your hair, tie it around your bag handle for a quick accessory update.
Liberty London
Take one of Liberty London’s iconic prints to your hair. Either use this to tie a bow into your ponytail or as a neat hairband. You could even wrap it around your messy bun.
Hair scrunchies
Roop
Black-owned accessories brand Roop is causing a stir amongst industry insiders with its satin bags which have almost all sold out. Along with bags, Roop has also launched scrunchies and they are going down as quickly as the bags, so act fast and snap this gingham treat up now.
Miu Miu
It doesn’t get more special in the realms of hair accessories than a pearl embellished striped srunchie.
Mango
In soft muted tones, these Mango scrunchies are going to see you through summer in chic style.
Headbands
Anthropologie
With its delicate embellishment and double strand, Anthropologie’s headband will satisfy even the most hardcore hair accessories fans.
Shop double headband, £28, Anthropologie
£170, Prada
Ganni
Be your own Blair Waldorf in Ganni’s printed padded headband. Scheming not essential, but encouraged.
& Other Stories
Wear & Other Stories’ soft twisted satin headband to spruce up everything from simple summer dresses to jeans and jumper.
Hair clips
Valet
Fashion editors and influencers can’t get enough of Valet’s nostalgic take on hair clips. These pearlised shells will make you feel like you’re at the beach even on the rainiest days.
Anthropologie
Remember mini butterfly clips? Of course you do. Well, now they’re back!
Use them to pin back loose hair around your face, and to make you feel instantly nostalgic.
Claire's
It doesn’t get more classic than Claire’s tortoiseshell hair clips. Whether it’s for a quick up do or a neat twisted bun, bring back this retro accessory in style.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands