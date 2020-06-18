Fashion

From slides to scrunchies, it’s time to accessorise your hair to help beat the heat this summer. 

Hair accessories hold a unique power in the accessory toolbox, they have the ability to transform your look with absolutely zero effort. You don’t even have to wash your hair, in fact, we regularly don’t wash ours thanks to the appeal of silk scrunchies, pearl hair slides and pretty headbands.

What started as a Blair Waldorf revival – thanks to Prada and that iconic padded headband, hair accessories have quickly morphed into one of the biggest fashion trends of the last few years. 

Street style headband
A show-goer offsets her pearl earrings with a pearl headband.

Pearl slides have reached dizzying heights of popularity thanks to Simone Rocha and Shrimps. Crystal hair clips – particular ones that spell out abstract words – still adorn many a mane since Ashley Williams set tongues wagging with her cult creations. Headbands continue to solve all our sartorial woes long after Prada brought back the trend, from thin school-like Alice bands to the most intricate embroidered versions. Even the humble claw clip of Rachel Green fame, has come back full force ever since Alexander Wang sent models down his catwalk in uniformed silver styles. 

street style hair clips and scrunchie getty
We love this hair clips and scrunchie double team.

Not just practical, these hair accessories are ready to bolster the simplest of outfits to the next level. And as we find ourselves rotating loungewear sets and chuck on dresses, these provide an element of joy we could all use.

Whether you’re waiting for another heatwave to hit (next week is set to be a scorcher) or sprucing up your hair for your daily Zooms meetings, FaceTime catchups and House Parties, then we have the summer hair accessories for you. 

Hair slides

  • Topshop

    Topshop daisy hair slides pack of 6
    Best summer hair accessories: Topshop

    Topshop’s pack of six daisy slides are the definition of summer hair accessories. Add all six into your braided plait for ultimate festival hair, or just try out a couple with your messy bun. 

    Shop daisy hair slides, £10, Topshop 

    BUY NOW

  • Prada

    Prada hairclip
    Best summer hair accessories: Prada

    For those who loved the Prada headband, we have news. There is now a Prada hair slide and we are here for its pink marbled look with gold studs. 

    Shop pink hair clip, £225, Prada 

    BUY NOW

  • Shrimps

    Shrimps red floral hair slide
    Best summer hair accessories: Shrimps

    We know Shrimps is good for a hair slide. With its sweet red floral design this piece will be the finishing touch to the simplest white T-shirt look. 

    Shop red floral slide, £95, Shrimps 

    BUY NOW

Hair scarves

  • Loewe Paula's Ibiza

    Loewe Paula's Ibiza scarf
    Best summer hair accessories: Loewe Paula's Ibiza

    You can wear a scarf in your hair one of two ways; 1) fold in half diagonally into a triangle and wear over your hair as a throwback bandana, 2) roll from one corner to another into a strip and style as a headband. 

    Ticking off this season’s silk scarf mini trend whilst also getting your hair off your face — win win. 

    Shop mermaid print scarf, £95, Loewe 

    BUY NOW

  • Oliver Bonas

    Oliver Bonas blue hair scarf
    Best summer hair accessories: Oliver Bonas

    Clash this floral print with gingham for a retro vibe, or keep it simple with white denim and a racer vest top. 

    Note: when it’s not in your hair, tie it around your bag handle for a quick accessory update.

    Shop blue hair scarf, £18, Oliver Bonas

    BUY NOW

  • Liberty London

    Liberty London silk printed scarf
    Best summer hair accessories: Liberty London

    Take one of Liberty London’s iconic prints to your hair. Either use this to tie a bow into your ponytail or as a neat hairband. You could even wrap it around your messy bun. 

    Shop pink hair scarf, £95, Liberty London 

    BUY NOW

Hair scrunchies

  • Roop

    Roop gingham scrunchie
    Best summer hair accessories: Roop

    Black-owned accessories brand Roop is causing a stir amongst industry insiders with its satin bags which have almost all sold out. Along with bags, Roop has also launched scrunchies and they are going down as quickly as the bags, so act fast and snap this gingham treat up now. 

    Shop gingham scrunchie, £12, Roop

    BUY NOW

  • Miu Miu

    Miu Miu pearl embellished scrunchie
    Best summer hair accessories: Miu Miu

    It doesn’t get more special in the realms of hair accessories than a pearl embellished striped srunchie. 

    Shop striped scrunchie, £225, Miu Miu

    BUY NOW

  • Mango

    Mango pack of three hair scrunchies
    Best summer hair accessories: Mango

    In soft muted tones, these Mango scrunchies are going to see you through summer in chic style. 

    Shop pack of three scrunchies, £7.99, Mango

    BUY NOW

Headbands

Hair clips

