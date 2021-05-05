For anybody struggling to adjust to real-life dressing, fashion has, right on cue, ushered in a brand new trend which might well be the tonic your style lethargy needs. Meet: the kaftan 2.0.

If you thought the nadir of lockdown looks was sweatpants, jumpers et al, you were sorely mistaken. As it turns out, the kaftan (known to some as the muumuu) is the real fashion trough that nobody saw making a comeback. Then again, if the last year has taught us anything it’s to expect the unexpected.