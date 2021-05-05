Why a kaftan is your summer style BFF

They’re big, they’re baggy and they’re bright as hell. This summer, it’s time to embrace the kaftan.

For anybody struggling to adjust to real-life dressing, fashion has, right on cue, ushered in a brand new trend which might well be the tonic your style lethargy needs. Meet: the kaftan 2.0.

If you thought the nadir of lockdown looks was sweatpants, jumpers et al, you were sorely mistaken. As it turns out, the kaftan (known to some as the muumuu) is the real fashion trough that nobody saw making a comeback. Then again, if the last year has taught us anything it’s to expect the unexpected.

Inspired by the likes of Tom Ford and Valentino, both of which threw their collective weight behind the trend, the kaftan 2.0 has been similarly endorsed by high street stalwarts H&M, Zara and Asos, all for a fraction of their designer counterparts. Ganni has similarly embraced the trend in its new collection, having churned out all manner of figure-skimming, floor-sweeping frocks.  

Pair with knee-high boots for daytime attire, or throw on with sandals for a sun-kissed stroll; the beauty of the kaftan is that it really does all of the talking for you. So, whether you opt for a print that fits into the big and bright camp or muted and mellow, here are our favourites to shop now.  

  • H&M calf-length kaftan dress

    Scared of embracing fiery prints for yourself? Fear not, for H&M’s kaftan comes in a trio of muted hues, with the caramel-toned beige our favourite.

    Shop H&M calf-length kaftan dress, £24.99

  • Tata Naka long kaftan dress

    With a summer-ready silhouette and an abstract print, this floaty kaftan from Georgia-based brand Tata Naka looks set to be one your warm weather essentials. 

    Shop Tata Naka long kaftan dress, £280

  • Ganni V-neck cotton-voile kaftan

    Never one to miss a fashion beat, Ganni’s rose printed cotton kaftan will keep you cool in warm weather and in terms of your style. It’s a win-win.

    Shop Ganni V-neck cotton-voile kaftan, £155

  • Cos organic cotton kaftan dress

    For those willing to bare their legs in the summer heat, look to Cos’ achingly cool camel kaftan, which can be easily styled with a pair of stomper sandals.

    Shop Cos organic cotton kaftan dress, £89

  • Grass-Fields Ime kaftan

    Grass-Fields, the brand founded by Christelle and Michelle Nganhou, twin sisters from Cameroon, crafts some of the most purse-friendly and picture-perfect kaftans in the game. This breezy cobalt number is no exception.

    Shop Grass-Fields Ime kaftan, £27

  • Aspiga Abaya cotton maxi kaftan

    Fashion’s having a love-in with lilac this summer, so get ahead of the trend with this floaty lilac number courtesy of conscious brand Aspiga.

    Shop Aspiga Abaya cotton maxi kaftan, £120

  • Jennafer Grace Santa Fe sage cardigan

    In an earthy khaki hue, Wolf & Badger’s sage-toned kaftan is a serious winner and will look even better with a sun-kissed glow (if only). 

    Shop Jennafer Grace Santa Fe sage cardigan, £149

  • H&M Hotfix-sequinned kaftan

    Serving major park to pub vibes is this sequin-adorned kaftan from H&M. Why be a wallflower? Embrace the boldest and most out-there trends with your kaftan. 

    Shop H&M Hotfix-sequinned kaftan, £49.99

  • Harem London sleeveless kaftan

    Handmade in London’s Dalston, this sleeveless kaftan is crafted in a sextet of summer-ready colours. We’ve got our eyes firmly on the zesty green.

    Shop Harem London sleeveless dress, £300

  • Nrby Chrissie stripe maxi dress

    With an easy striped pattern, independent fashion brand Nrby’s Chrissie dress can be worn loose and floaty as a kaftan or tied at the waist, which makes for a perfect shirt dress.

    Shop Nrby Chrissie stripe maxi dress, £160

Images: courtesy of brands

