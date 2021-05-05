They’re big, they’re baggy and they’re bright as hell. This summer, it’s time to embrace the kaftan.
For anybody struggling to adjust to real-life dressing, fashion has, right on cue, ushered in a brand new trend which might well be the tonic your style lethargy needs. Meet: the kaftan 2.0.
If you thought the nadir of lockdown looks was sweatpants, jumpers et al, you were sorely mistaken. As it turns out, the kaftan (known to some as the muumuu) is the real fashion trough that nobody saw making a comeback. Then again, if the last year has taught us anything it’s to expect the unexpected.
Inspired by the likes of Tom Ford and Valentino, both of which threw their collective weight behind the trend, the kaftan 2.0 has been similarly endorsed by high street stalwarts H&M, Zara and Asos, all for a fraction of their designer counterparts. Ganni has similarly embraced the trend in its new collection, having churned out all manner of figure-skimming, floor-sweeping frocks.
Pair with knee-high boots for daytime attire, or throw on with sandals for a sun-kissed stroll; the beauty of the kaftan is that it really does all of the talking for you. So, whether you opt for a print that fits into the big and bright camp or muted and mellow, here are our favourites to shop now.
Essential Antwerp pink and yellow pissé kaftan
In an abstract yellow and pink-toned maxi-style kaftan, this Essential Antwerp iteration is the perfect summer-time staple.
H&M calf-length kaftan dress
Scared of embracing fiery prints for yourself? Fear not, for H&M’s kaftan comes in a trio of muted hues, with the caramel-toned beige our favourite.
Tata Naka long kaftan dress
With a summer-ready silhouette and an abstract print, this floaty kaftan from Georgia-based brand Tata Naka looks set to be one your warm weather essentials.
Ganni V-neck cotton-voile kaftanNever one to miss a fashion beat, Ganni’s rose printed cotton kaftan will keep you cool in warm weather and in terms of your style. It’s a win-win.
Cos organic cotton kaftan dress
For those willing to bare their legs in the summer heat, look to Cos’ achingly cool camel kaftan, which can be easily styled with a pair of stomper sandals.
Grass-Fields Ime kaftanGrass-Fields, the brand founded by Christelle and Michelle Nganhou, twin sisters from Cameroon, crafts some of the most purse-friendly and picture-perfect kaftans in the game. This breezy cobalt number is no exception.
Aspiga Abaya cotton maxi kaftanFashion’s having a love-in with lilac this summer, so get ahead of the trend with this floaty lilac number courtesy of conscious brand Aspiga.
Jennafer Grace Santa Fe sage cardigan
In an earthy khaki hue, Wolf & Badger’s sage-toned kaftan is a serious winner and will look even better with a sun-kissed glow (if only).
H&M Hotfix-sequinned kaftan
Serving major park to pub vibes is this sequin-adorned kaftan from H&M. Why be a wallflower? Embrace the boldest and most out-there trends with your kaftan.
Harem London sleeveless kaftan
Handmade in London’s Dalston, this sleeveless kaftan is crafted in a sextet of summer-ready colours. We’ve got our eyes firmly on the zesty green.
Nrby Chrissie stripe maxi dress
With an easy striped pattern, independent fashion brand Nrby’s Chrissie dress can be worn loose and floaty as a kaftan or tied at the waist, which makes for a perfect shirt dress.
Images: courtesy of brands