9 summer sandals you’ll want to show off at the supermarket

These are the best summer sandals that’ll make you put your best foot forward – from Arket and Zara to Prada.
New shoes alert! Summer is practically here, the sun is shining and although we’re on lockdown it doesn’t mean we have to stay in boots and trainers. It’s time to practice those home pedicures to wear sandals on your dash down the aisles at the local supermarket.
If you haven’t ticked off the seasonal wardrobe switch just yet – we’ve already shown you the 7 simple steps to organising said wardrobe – then adding a pair of sandals is an easy way to take your last season outfits straight into new season territory. From midi dresses and sliders to straight leg jeans and flip flops – there’s so many ways you can style them.
Influencers including stylist and writer, Monikh have already been wearing the (nearly) sold out The Row Ginza sandals on repeat. The chunky platform thong is a fresh new look this season and it’s already been given the seal of approval. Then there’s square toed pairs from the likes of Rejina Pyo, lace up the leg wonders from Topshop and ugly walking-style sandals your dad would approve of.
So, the big question – which pair to go for? This may seem like a bit of a minefield but the Stylist fashion team has done the hard work for you, sharing the sandal styles that are going to big news this summer. Continue to shop the best summer sandals 2020 has to offer.
You may also like
Black chunky sandals are our new season shoe hero
Best summer sandals 2020
Prada
Most of us will recognise these Prada dad sandals from last summer – spotted at every brunch spot in London – and now they’re back.
This time it’s all about the red laundry bag check print that’s taking the limelight. They may be on the expensive side but the cost-per-wear will be pennies.
Topshop
Topshop has done it again – created an instant ‘it’ item that’s bound to be as popular as that silky slip skirt last year. The powder blue, lace up the leg style is just calling out to update your wear-anywhere trusty midi dress.
Arket
Very similar to a particular designer pair that’s already reached cult status this season, these platform thong sandals will go the distance in your shoe-drobe.
Keep the look minimalist wide leg strides and a sleek T-shirt.
Rejina Pyo
Go two-tone with Rejina Pyo’s new Larissa sandal. You can shop them in four different colour ways, but we’re big fans of this brown and pastel blue pair.
Throw on with a white midi dress and straw bag for a summer look you’ll wear on repeat.
Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock
The shoe collaboration of the season is bought to you in the form of Birkenstock’s iconic sandals, combined with Proenza Schouler’s instantly recognisable sleek design.
This mono pair with contrasting stitching will have all eyes on you as you strut down the aisles.
Staud
We’ve already shown you some of the best rainbow pieces that’ll brighten up your day, now we’ve found another one with these Staud winners.
Granted they may not be the most shopping-appropriate pair, but they will look so chic with every step.
Zara
Last year we all may have believed the chunky ‘ugly’ sandals were just a phase – now, they’re a summer staple. A sporty dad sole clashed with pretty beading makes this pair the perfect update.
Warning: the comfort level is so high you may not ever want to wear another shoe style.
Bershka
When you get a new pair of heels sometimes you just have to take any opportunity to show them off. This perfect pink pair will not only see you through every wedding in the future, they’re also under £25. Yes, that’s right – we couldn’t believe it either!
It’s all about that slim heels and multi straps that makes them a key pair this season.
Marni
Trust Marni to make the simple sandal everyone will want to add to their capsule wardrobe. Sleek, effortless and minimal – these buckled beauties will upgrade any look. Add to jeans and a T-shirt, a slip dress, a shorts suits – you name it, these will work.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands