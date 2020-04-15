9 summer sandals you’ll want to show off at the supermarket

New shoes alert! Summer is practically here, the sun is shining and although we’re on lockdown it doesn’t mean we have to stay in boots and trainers. It’s time to practice those home pedicures to wear sandals on your dash down the aisles at the local supermarket.

If you haven’t ticked off the seasonal wardrobe switch just yet – we’ve already shown you the 7 simple steps to organising said wardrobe – then adding a pair of sandals is an easy way to take your last season outfits straight into new season territory. From midi dresses and sliders to straight leg jeans and flip flops – there’s so many ways you can style them.