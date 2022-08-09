11 best summer tops to wear with shorts, skirts and everything in between

Jeans and a nice top, will there ever be a more classic combo? Probably not. But, while jean trends seem to come with hard and fast rules – big, baggy and anything but skinny – we’re usually left to our own devices when it comes to the top half.

So, it’s time for us to lend a helping hand with our Stylist picks to get you started, and we think we’ve found some corkers, if we do say so ourselves. Think pink, orange and green for bold block colours, flirty florals to pack more of a punch, and tonal neutrals to nail that clean girl chic. And, while you’re at it, it’s time to stop thinking black is basic – it’s fashion’s favourite colour for a reason, after all.

So far this summer we’ve seen a mix of everything, from crotchet to crop tops and a good helping of linen shirts too. But tops are often one of the everyday essentials many people struggle with, and that’s probably down to the sheer amount of styles on show.