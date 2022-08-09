11 best summer tops to wear with shorts, skirts and everything in between

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Shirts, tanks, tees and more – these are the bits at the top of our wish list (if you pardon the pun).
Jeans and a nice top, will there ever be a more classic combo? Probably not. But, while jean trends seem to come with hard and fast rules – big, baggy and anything but skinny – we’re usually left to our own devices when it comes to the top half.
So, it’s time for us to lend a helping hand with our Stylist picks to get you started, and we think we’ve found some corkers, if we do say so ourselves. Think pink, orange and green for bold block colours, flirty florals to pack more of a punch, and tonal neutrals to nail that clean girl chic. And, while you’re at it, it’s time to stop thinking black is basic – it’s fashion’s favourite colour for a reason, after all.
So far this summer we’ve seen a mix of everything, from crotchet to crop tops and a good helping of linen shirts too. But tops are often one of the everyday essentials many people struggle with, and that’s probably down to the sheer amount of styles on show.
Of course, there’s more to it than just colours, with vest tops, crop tops, shirts, tanks and tees all adding an extra layer to the problem. But, use them wisely, and you’ll never again stand in front of your wardrobe wondering what to wear. Just a simple shirt can take you from the boardroom to brunch.
Gone are the days of the spaghetti strap vest, making way for the much more highbrow high neck, and blouses are far from the victorian-era drab you may have in mind. So, pull out the parachute pants and get the jeans at the ready, for your summer wardrobe is about to get a fresh new twist thanks to these.
Everlane the linen way short shirt
Terrifically tangerine – we told you orange was in – this shirt is a real showstopper, but don’t let that limit how you wear it. Treat it as you would a white or black shirt and pair with white trousers, jeans or the matching shorts as pictured for a fun twist on the formal top.
Totême Espera ribbed organic cotton-blend jersey tank
Far from basic, Totême is an expert when it comes to everyday essentials, and this vest is exactly that, essential. Whether paired with shorts, skirts or a suit, it’s sure to look sophisticated.
Shop Totême Espera ribbed organic cotton-blend jersey tank at Net-a-Porter, £75
Arket silk blend tank top
Gorgeous in green, this is another option that will instantly elevate even the most basic of outfits. Rib-knit yet blended with silk, it’s soft, sexy and the right amount of suave.
Mango fine-knit sweater
Nice and neutral, it’s giving house in the Hamptons crossed with minimalist muse, and at under £20 it’s hard to argue with.
Oasis plus size floral organza shirt
Fabulously floral, this dark-toned blouse is certainly not just for summer. Pair with jeans, black trousers or coloured shorts for year-round style.
Cos A-line striped cami top
A simple stripe is sometimes all it takes for an everyday basic to become a standout staple, and this Cos cami has nailed it. With its angular shape, it’s sure to flatter, while the low back adds a subtly sexy touch.
Limpet swimming ladies embroidered T-shirt
Embroidered tees are trending as a way to customise the classic design. And Limpet, the store behind the famous ‘Gotta get Theroux this’ top, is leading the way.
& Other Stories collared short sleeve top
When preppy meets nautical this polo-style top is formed. Collared for a more formal look, yet pairing perfectly with jeans, shorts or even bikini bottoms on holiday, you’ll never run out of ways to wear this top.
Desigual M. Christian Lacroix ribbed T-shirt
Known for its colourful patterns and clashing colours, Desigual is quite the go-to for those with a more colourful style. Collaborating with M. Christian Lacroix, this tight-fit tee is ostentatious, orange and overpowering, and we just love it.
Allsaints Ayla linen blend broderie top
A beautiful blouse in broderie anglaise, this Allsaints top is sure to see you through many a summer to come. Pair with blue denim, shorts or tuck into skirts for an effortlessly graceful style.
Reformation Ozella top
Plucky in pink, this certainly isn’t one for the faint-hearted. While it may not work for the office, it’s sure to score points on date night, park picnics or out-out on the town.
Images: courtesy of Getty, brands