17 stylish sunglasses to suit every face shape
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cat eye and round to aviator and square, sunglasses are a must-have for summer no matter your style.
As much as we hate to admit it, very few fashion items constitute a need – designer handbags not included. But sunglasses really are an essential, no matter what age, gender, ethnicity or where you are in the world. In fact, even the NHS recommends wearing them in its sun safety guidelines, so it’s a ruling that’s pretty much set in stone.
Of course, being an essential item, there are countless options available – from high street stores to designer labels. And, with different styles, materials and colours, it can get a bit overwhelming knowing which ones to buy to suit your style, face shape and budget.
Firstly, if you properly care for your sunglasses – keeping them in the case, not wearing them on top of your head and regularly cleaning them – they should last a lifetime and are well worth the investment. And secondly, although the styles may change, it’s more important to opt for something you feel comfortable in rather than what’s currently in fashion, even if that is a Victoria Beckham WAG-era giant lens (no judgment).
For prescription glasses wearers, you may be better suited to specialist stores such as Ace & Tate, Ray-Ban or even Specsavers, who all provide a huge range of options with the ability to tailor them to your personal needs – no one wants to be stuck wearing two-sets of glasses to be able to see. And for non-glasses wearers or anyone with contact lenses, even high street finds will do the job of offering some sun protection without compromising on style.
But, although style is important, be sure to check the category grading of each pair too. Category zero may look fabulous but won’t offer a lot of protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. So category two or three really is the sweet spot for aesthetics and safety, but won’t worry, all of that will become clearer as you read on.
BEST WOMEN’S SUNGLASSES
Quay Glow Up sunglasses
The official eyewear sponsor of this season’s Love Island, if a pair of sunglasses on the show caught your eye (pardon the pun) then Quay is the culprit. With an oversized butterfly frame, this Glow Up style combines a Y2K aesthetic with more modern proportions, giving an incredibly dramatic yet not over-the-top look that works for any occasion.
Burberry Elsa irregular-shaped acetate sunglasses
If you’re looking for a pair of designer sunnies and want the world to know what brand they are, then this Burberry check pair may be for you. Made from acetate, they’re sure to be more durable than the fine metal framed options, and the classic Burberry check can’t be missed.
Shop Burberry BE4346 Elsa irregular-shaped acetate sunglasses at Selfridges, £204
Ray-Ban Round Metal sunglasses
Popular in the 60s thanks to John Lennon and the Beatles, round sunglasses have really made a comeback in recent years. This Ray-Ban pair is a great option for anyone after subtle, fuss-free sunnies with a thin metal rim for a no-frills design. They also fall into category two for protection.
Mango acetate frame sunglasses
Certainly a pair for the more fashion-forward, these shield-style sunglasses wouldn’t look out of place in Kim Kardashians collection. With a UV protection level of 100%, ranking at category three, they’re deemed incredibly safe for sun protection and also score serious style points too.
& Other Stories pointed cat eye sunglasses
White sunglasses have been creeping into trends in recent months, and this cat eye pair is a definite statement. Incredibly thick, they’re sure to be more durable than any flimsy thin-rimmed options and are 100% UV protected for safer sun exposure too.
Ace & Tate Byron sunglasses
Glasses specialists Ace & Tate are a one-stop shop for all your eyewear needs. Whether you need a prescription pair or are just looking for style, they have almost any style you could ask for in a great range of colours including this vibrant purple. And, with anti-scratch lens coating and a two-year guarantee, there’s very few reasons not to try them.
Quay Chain Reaction sunglasses
Certainly on the chunkier side, these Quay sunglasses are set in thick square-cut acrylic for an incredibly bold look. The chain side detailing adds a nice touch of interest while the tortoiseshell colouring will work with any skin tone.
Oliver Bonas two-tone pink acetate square sunglasses
Another colourful option for anyone really looking to make a statement, this Oliver Bonas pair instantly stands out thanks to the pretty pink hue. Falling into category three, it is on the higher coverage side, filtering out the majority of UV rays, and the acetate frame is sure to be long-lasting and durable for years to come.
Shop Oliver Bonas Two Tone Pink Acetate Square Sunglasses, £49.50
Ray-Ban Aviator classic sunglasses
Skyrocketing to fame thanks to Tom Cruise in Top Gun, Aviator sunglasses are possibly one of the most fail-safe styles and are always considered fashionable. Suitable for any face shape, they’re fuss-free, easy and elegant, especially in the Ray-Ban gold colourway.
Le Specs Outta Love oval-frame sunglasses
Fashion-forward in the design approach, Le Specs is a brand to know for anyone looking for something a little bit different. This oval frame certainly isn’t for everyone, but those who love it definitely fall hard. With a category three rating and scratch-resistant and shatterproof lenses, they can handle any adventure.
Shop Le Specs LSP2202445 Outta Love oval-frame sunglasses at Selfridges, £50
Chloe YSE Sunglasses
Definitely one for the ‘material girls’, Chloe sunglasses are all about the aesthetic. But, that doesn’t mean they aren’t also incredibly practical. This pair offers 100% UVA and UVB ray protection while also acting as the standout piece in any outfit.
Ace & Tate Don large sunglasses
For minimalists, a simple gold wire frame is always an easy option for everyday sunglasses. This style has an added top bar for just a touch of design detail, and the angular style makes it ideal for anyone with a rounder, wider face.
Anthropologie oval print sunglasses
Perfectly printed for a style statement, these Anthropologie glasses are great for anyone with a slightly quirky style. The thick-rimmed frames give a subtle retro nod with bang-on-trend acetate material.
John Lewis women's rimless aviator sunglasses
Pretty in pink, these John Lewis sunglasses are a classic for a feminine and flirty style. While they may not offer the highest protection from the sun, the pale pink lenses ensure they’re certainly fashionable.
Jimmy Fairly The Peach sunglasses
With a clear rim and pale lenses, this pair is sure to steal a minimalist’s heart. And, although they are incredibly stylish, you can also add prescription lenses too, so they really can cater for everyone.
Le Specs x Missoma Circinus Claw sunglasses
Beloved jewellery brand Missoma teamed up with Le Specs earlier this year for a capsule collection of sunglasses that caused quite a stir amongst fashion fans, and rightly so. With a subtle claw detailing, the design is in the finer points with these, and the large size is sure to make quite the statement.
Shop Le Specs Women’s X Missoma Circinus Claw Sunglasses at Coggles, £110
Asos Design rimless 90s sunglasses in smoke lens
Calling all Y2K trend lovers, these really are a blast from the past. With thin rectangle lenses, silver arms and even a flower motif on the side, double-denim era Britney would have been all over these. Pair with butterfly tops, parachute pants and large gold hoops for a real throwback.
Shop Asos Design rimless 90s sunglasses in smoke lens with 90s temple detail, £8.50
Images: Getty, courtesy of brands