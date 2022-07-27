17 stylish sunglasses to suit every face shape

As much as we hate to admit it, very few fashion items constitute a need – designer handbags not included. But sunglasses really are an essential, no matter what age, gender, ethnicity or where you are in the world. In fact, even the NHS recommends wearing them in its sun safety guidelines, so it’s a ruling that’s pretty much set in stone.

Of course, being an essential item, there are countless options available – from high street stores to designer labels. And, with different styles, materials and colours, it can get a bit overwhelming knowing which ones to buy to suit your style, face shape and budget.

Firstly, if you properly care for your sunglasses – keeping them in the case, not wearing them on top of your head and regularly cleaning them – they should last a lifetime and are well worth the investment. And secondly, although the styles may change, it’s more important to opt for something you feel comfortable in rather than what’s currently in fashion, even if that is a Victoria Beckham WAG-era giant lens (no judgment).