New season is here. Yes, that’s right, autumn/winter outfits are dropping online and in stores already. Although we have no idea where summer went – we’re still trying to desperately cling onto it at all costs, despite the unpredictable – we can’t help but be excited by all the fresh collections. Checking the apps of your favourite high street stores may have become quite the routine over the past few months, and while we can only assume you’ll continue this now new season is here, there are some new drops and collaborations we think you should know about. Of course, high street favourite H&M is known for its eco-friendly ethos and everyone is already talking about its latest collaboration with Sandra Mansour (check out our exclusive interview) but we’re also interested in the lesser-known collections with a sustainable story.

Some of the collections have already launched, and some are dropping soon, so we want to give you the heads up before anyone else. We’re talking the new stomper boots from Timberland that come with the satisfaction of knowing they’re made from natural rubber and recycled materials. To the AAKS’ bags that create jobs for women artisans in Africa. There are so many new sustainable collections for autumn, we’ve narrowed down the best ones so you can see what you can invest in (slightly more guilt-free) for the new season, and beyond.

Timberland’s Earthkeepers edition boots

Timberland Earthkeepers boots

Timberland is always a go-to brand when it comes to sustainable footwear. Nearly everything the iconic brand makes is made from organic, renewable or recycled materials and one day hopes to minimise the impact it has to the extent that it gives more than it takes from the planet. The new Malynn EK boots (above) are not only a new season staple (stomper boots are still big news), they’re also made from responsible natural rubber, sourced from farms using responsible land management processes. Plus, all lining is made from 50% recycled materials and the leather is tanned with a process that reduces water and energy use. Shop the three new Earthkeepers womenswear styles at timberland.co.uk from 19 October.

Yoox x Sharon Cho collaboration

Yoox x Sharon Cho collaboration

Coat season is nearly upon us. Choosing a new season coat can be tricky – do we go for classic camel? A cosy puffer or a statement print? One thing for sure is that sustainable options now come into the mix, too. Online site Yoox has teamed up with the 2019 Yooxgen Award winner Sharon Cho to create a capsule collection of coats, suits and trousers for women and men. Focusing on timeless styles, classic tailoring and quality of materials – the collection is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly produced wool. The collection dropped at yoox.com on 16 September – we predict the belted styles will sell out, fast.

AAKS new season bags

AAKS bag collection

Some may think straw bags are just for the summer months, but we disagree. A great woven bag can see you through all seasons and this is where AAKS’ new edit comes in. Woven by artisans in Ghana, this gorgeous accessories brand creates and maintains jobs for African women. Created using natural raffia fibres, nothing goes to waste with all scraps being used to make smaller bags. The dyes used are also made by natural materials and the latest season 6 collection is all about deep rust, rich red and glossy navy hues – perfect for autumn/winter. Shop the latest edit now over at aaksonline.com.

Arkitaip citrus edit

Arkitaip citrus blazer

We’re all for pieces we can buy now and take through to next season. Sustainable label Arkitaip (founded by a mother and daughter) has linen and crochet items (all created by mother, Michi) you can style for summer days and pull through to autumn with simple layering techniques. The most recent zesty edit of lemon and tangerine pieces is made from 100% ‘masters of linen’ certified Belgium linen. Even the details are ethically derived with sustainable casein buttons. Each piece is lovingly designed in London and responsibly crafted in Portugal. Shop the new collection over at arkitaip.com, now.

Omi Na Na autumn dresses

Omi na na autumn dresses

We most likely all own a midi dress, and rightly so. The universally flattering style has become part of the effortless way to dress across all seasons. What we love more than a winner of a midi dress, is one that is made sustainably – meet, Omi na na. The brand has ethical edits for both fashion and homeware and focuses on a slow approach – promoting buying pieces you know will last. The latest drop includes this gorgeous green dress, perfect for new season and aptly named the ’autumn blossom dress’. It’s available in regular and petite lengths and sizes xs-xxxl. Not only this, the dress is hand printed by skilled artisans and made from 100% organic cotton. Omi na na also doesn’t use any hazardous materials, sticks to fair pay and working conditions and runs a fabric upcycling scheme. Need we say more? We suggest you check out the site ominana.com to see the full dreamy dress drop.

