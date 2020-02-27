Sustainable style starts with buying less and buying better. Whether your style is classic and chic, colourful and experimental, or if you’re more sportswear than suiting, your wardrobe deserves better than throw-away fast fashion. And so does our planet. As the second largest polluter in the world, the environmental impact of the fashion industry cannot be overstated.

We’ve all been there: sofa, wine, laptop (hey, chances are you could be there right now) and the impulse to add that new trend piece for less than £15 to your shopping basket becomes just too strong to resist. The dopamine hit might be instant, but by the time that questionably made, low quality new top arrives in its plastic packaging, the thrill has long worn off. The ultimate destination for these low-cost impulse buys? The bin. With textiles accounting for 5.2% of all waste going to landfill, our taste for the occasional fast-fashion binge is more than just a naughty habit: it’s having a devastating environmental impact. When it comes to building a collection of stylish pieces that will spark joy for years to come, the key lies in resisting those impulsive buying and instead investing in the pieces that truly resonate with your personal style.