It’s official: sustainablity is the biggest trend for 2020. Make the switch from fast fashion to sustainable style with these chic dresses from ethical luxury labels.
Sustainable style starts with buying less and buying better. Whether your style is classic and chic, colourful and experimental, or if you’re more sportswear than suiting, your wardrobe deserves better than throw-away fast fashion. And so does our planet. As the second largest polluter in the world, the environmental impact of the fashion industry cannot be overstated.
We’ve all been there: sofa, wine, laptop (hey, chances are you could be there right now) and the impulse to add that new trend piece for less than £15 to your shopping basket becomes just too strong to resist. The dopamine hit might be instant, but by the time that questionably made, low quality new top arrives in its plastic packaging, the thrill has long worn off. The ultimate destination for these low-cost impulse buys? The bin. With textiles accounting for 5.2% of all waste going to landfill, our taste for the occasional fast-fashion binge is more than just a naughty habit: it’s having a devastating environmental impact. When it comes to building a collection of stylish pieces that will spark joy for years to come, the key lies in resisting those impulsive buying and instead investing in the pieces that truly resonate with your personal style.
You may also like
The chicest vegan leather bags to upgrade your spring wardrobe
In a world of here today gone tomorrow trends, taking the time to curate the pieces that you’ll be consciously adding to your wardrobe this season is a pleasure to be savored. Take the time to research the brands whose values align with your own, who are creating the dresses that you want to wear forever - and who are minimising their environmental impact every step of the way. If you’re saying ‘no’ to fast fashion and making your first foray into the world of sustainable style, making the transition has never been easier.
A new generation of luxury designers are creating the fashion-conscious pieces that you love, but reworked with the timeless twists that will have you wearing them on heavy rotation for years to come. Not only are their pieces designed to withstand seasonal trends, but their fabric choices and manufacture processes are carefully selected to minimise their environmental impact. But you’d be forgiven for forgetting the ethical practices behind the new piece that you’ve fallen in love with - these luxe collections are feel as chic and stylish as they are sustainable. The combination of the ethics of your sustainable viscose, organic cotton and carton-neutral new wardrobe with the elegant cut, incredible fit and stunning fabrication of these dresses will have the heart-eye emojis rolling in.
Here are the best sustainable dresses to available to buy now, and yours to wear for years to come.
Maggie Marilyn
Maggie Marilyn founded her eponymous brand to fulfill one mission, ‘to make a difference in an industry that was ready for change’. Building a brand that empowers all the people in the supply chain behind her garments, Maggie Marilyn leaves no aspect of the manufacture process unconsidered. For instance, the silk crepe in this sensational pastel yellow dress is responsibly sourced from Mr Shen, who has been producing silk in his village in the Jiangsu region of China for over 40 years. The silks he creates are grown, woven, dyed and printed in-house to Bluesign certification, before being transformed into stunning designs by a team of skilled makers in Marilyn’s native New Zealand.
Shop Maggie Marilyn ribbed-knit and satin-crepe dress at Net-A-Porter, £365
Mother of Pearl
Tracing every step of the material fabrication and manufacture process from the field to the final product, Mother of Pearl’s ethical credentials are truly exceptional. But you’ll know it better for its clean, minimalist designs. With the brand’s signature relaxed-fit tailoring, this mini length dress is a hero wardrobe piece that can be styled for casual daytime chic or a sleek evening look.
Reformation
Founded with the mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, Reformation considers the environmental impact of every aspect of its garment product and business practices. Where most major brands create quarterly profits reports, Redemption goes one step further and sends out quarterly sustainability reports to document its sustainable manufacture processes. While its current collection includes stand-out party ready dresses, this floral print midi dress is the perfect piece to see you through every occasion. Throw on a blazer and cinch at the waist for an office appropriate look or add a pair of square-toe heels for a summer wedding-ready ensemble.
Shop Reformation floral print crepe midi dress at Net-A-Porter, £255
Bite Studios
Founded by a collective of creative minds based between Stockholm and London, Bite is the luxury womenswear label that doesn’t compromise when it comes to its environmental philosophy. 95% of the luxe materials used in its covetable designs are organic, recycled or low-impact. Consider this sensational white jersey dress, a chic wear-everywhere style that’s been hand made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.
Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman wants you to buy less, and that starts by ensuring that her pieces will last for years of regular wear - her garments even come with specific washing instructions to ensure that you’re using as little water as possible and ensuring the longevity of your garment. Prioritising fair treatment of workers and artisans, the majority of Hoffman’s pieces are made in the USA. With puff sleeves and a loose, relaxed fit, this organic cotton sunshine yellow dress is what long summer days and carefree weekend getaways were made for.
Staud
Staud’s focus on sustainability-focused pieces that don’t compromise on style has caught the attention of Margot Robbie, Bella Hadid and Meghan Markle. In fact, you may recognise this particular khaki maxi dress from her royal visit to South Africa. Made out of recycled tissue nylon, this dress is as environmentally conscious as it is effortlessly chic
Stella McCartney
A pioneer of high-end luxury with ethical credentials, Stella McCartney was championing cruelty-free and environmentally conscious luxury long before the majority of designers were considering sustainability, Stella McCartney was championing cruelty-free and environmentally conscious luxury. This red carpet-ready one-shoulder white dress is crafted from 100% sustainable viscose which, unlike the majority of viscose used in garment manufacture, doesn’t impact on deforestation. In fact, the sustainable viscose in this glamorous piece can be traced back to the forest from which it was ethically sourced.
Images courtesy of Instagram & brands.