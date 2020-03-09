9 sustainable buys you need right now
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
Environmentally-conscious shopping never looked so chic. From the perfect springtime suit trousers to the cool girl jeans that you’ll never want to take off – these sustainable pieces are the most stylish we’ve seen.
Packing away your winter wardrobe has to fit between getting into freshly-cleaned bed sheets and winning hypothetical shower argument as one of the most satisfying feelings we can think of. As we retire our chunky knits and winter coats for another year, our thoughts inevitably turn to filling the newly vacant hangers in our wardrobe with the latest new season styles.
From pastel suits to statement floral prints, this spring there are some seriously chic (and wearable) trends that we plan on wearing on heavy rotation for months to come. Then there’s the new season updates on our wardrobe favourites, from the latest denim styles to the freshest takes on the fail-safe t-shirt.
But even the most devoted trend followers can no longer ignore the impact of our shopping habit. Fashion now ranks second only to the oil industry as the world’s biggest polluter, and a new generation of designers are responding by creating new season styles that are as environmentally conscious as they are endlessly wearable.
Constructed from recycled materials and sustainably-sourced fabrics, we’ve found the best pieces that are worthy of a place at the top of your wish-list, and have incredible sustainable credentials.
Have you pledged to say “no” to new this year? Update your wardrobe with the one-of-a-kind vintage – all from the comfort of your sofa, thanks to these luxe pre-loved fashion sites.
Anya Hindmarch
Anya Hindmarch’s ‘I Am Not A Plastic Bag’ tote has been an icon since its first release in 2007. For 2020 the label has released a timely update, the aptly named ‘I Am A Plastic Bag’ which is constructed from 32 recycled plastic bottles, previously destined for landfill. Available to pre-order now, we predict this capacious tote will be the must-have bag you’ll be seeing on stylish women everywhere.
Maggie Marilyn
Whether worn with a t-shirt, white trainers and a crossbody bag by day or with a playful going out top and square-toed heels by evening, a silk slip skirt is an effortless style hack for instant chic. The silk used in this statement fuchsia skirt by Maggie Marilyn is produced by Mr Shen, who has been growing, weaving and dying silk in Jiangsu, China for over 40 years, to the strictest sustainable criteria. This design is lined with recycled crepe, too.
Shop Maggie Marilyn silk-organza midi skirt at Net-A-Porter, £310
Re/Done
Re/Done’s high-rise leg crop jeans might be the denim style of the moment, but they are a piece of vintage denim history – quite literally. Using no new fabric, every pair of Re/Done’s cult jeans are reconstructed from old pairs of discarded Levi’s jeans.
J W Pei
JW Pei’s sustainablity-focused vegan bags are some of the most covetable around, and this 90s-inspired baguette bag is no exception. The faux-snake print will add a touch of cool to office-appropriate suiting and will look just as chic on the weekend when worn with a puff-sleeved top and great jeans.
Mara Hoffman
Spring is in the air and we’re updating our workwear wardrobes with colourful alternatives to wintery black suiting. Made from hemp, these crisp white trousers will keep you feeling cool (even in the stuffiest of offices) and require far less water to grow than cotton and linen alternatives.
Shop Mara Hoffman high-rise hemp wide-leg trousers at Matches Fashion, £445
Girlfriend Collective
Is your gym kit in need for a refresh? Put an extra spring back in your set with this vibrant sports bra by Girlfriend Collective. Made from 11 recycled plastic bottles previously destined for landfill, this mood-boosting design is the perfect companion for yoga and spin.
Shop Girlfriend Collective stretch sports bra at Net-A-Porter, £35
Ganni
Already dreaming of summer? Whether you’re planning a far-flung getaway or a staycation featuring a stunning local lido, there’s nothing like new swimwear to get you into that sunny state of mind. Constructed from recycled fabrics, this floral print swimsuit will look just as stylish worn with a white shirt and jeans as it will in the water.
Weekday
A style staple fit to rule alongside the tan trench and little black dress, the perfect everyday t-shirt is the backbone of every woman’s wardrobe. This oversized design from Weekday is 100% Tencel lyocell, a sustainable alternative to cotton made from pulped wood fibre that feels even softer to touch than silk.
Converse
Trainer lovers, rejoice: your trusty Converse just got a major sustainable update. Made from 30 to 40 per cent manufacturing waste canvas and regrind rubber, the Converse Renew collection is the same timeless high-top design, with a environmentally conscious approach.
Images courtesy of brands.