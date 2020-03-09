9 sustainable buys you need right now

Packing away your winter wardrobe has to fit between getting into freshly-cleaned bed sheets and winning hypothetical shower argument as one of the most satisfying feelings we can think of. As we retire our chunky knits and winter coats for another year, our thoughts inevitably turn to filling the newly vacant hangers in our wardrobe with the latest new season styles.

From pastel suits to statement floral prints, this spring there are some seriously chic (and wearable) trends that we plan on wearing on heavy rotation for months to come. Then there’s the new season updates on our wardrobe favourites, from the latest denim styles to the freshest takes on the fail-safe t-shirt.