Eco-friendly shopping: 6 independent brands to support this Earth Day
Six eco-friendly home and fashion items for Earth Day, from bamboo lunchboxes to refillable glass pumps.
It’s Earth Day on Thursday, so we’re taking the opportunity to highlight some incredible brands who are doing their bit to help the planet.
Whether it’s turning recycled plastic bottles into reusable carry bags and stylish loungewear, donating a portion of profits to environmental charities or creating refillable multi-use spray and pump bottles for your kitchen and bathroom, below are six brands that have the sustainable tick of approval.
Spruce Starter Kit Duo
Spruce’s goal is to put an end to single-use plastics and toxic chemicals from everyday products and make it convenient for you to adopt the low-waste option. All of its packaging is carefully designed for convenience and with minimal impact to the planet and for each starter kit purchased, Spruce removes the equivalent of 25 ocean-bound plastic bottles.
Kind Bag 100% Recycled Bags
Each medium reusable bag is made from six recycled plastic bottles and is lined with a super-soft and silky fabric. It holds up to 20kg, which in terms of capacity is equivalent to two or three regular plastic bags, and folds into the attached pouch.
Martha Brook Personalised Recycled Coffee Cup Notebook
Made from recycled coffee cups that were destined for landfill, these notebooks have 140 pages (or 70 sheets) of lined paper inside made from fully recycled FSC-approved paper. You can personalise these two foil-embossed notebooks with a name of your choice.
Shop Martha Brook personalised recycled coffee cup notebook, £12.95
Dyke & Dean Refillable Glass Pump
Get 20% off the usual price of these refillable pump bottles, available in brown or clear glass with a choice of six colours for the non-slip rubber base so you can match with your interiors. The base grips surfaces and protects glass and ceramic surfaces from breakage or chipping.
Nought Bamboo Lunch Box
Plastic containers, begone. This Scandi-esque reusable bamboo lunchbox is ideal for storing leftovers in the fridge or taking picnic supplies to the park, particularly with the elastic band and food-grade silicone seal.
Tula + Tye Recycled Loungewear Set
Loungewear looking a bit worn out? Refresh your collection with a sustainable grey, black or tie-dye set made from a mixture of pre and post- consumer textiles and recycled plastic bottles that have been transformed into polyester. Plus, 5% of profits go to anti-plastic pollution charities.
Product images: courtesy of individual brands