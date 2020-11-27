Unless you’re on a social media strike/avoiding your emails, you will have seen the Black Friday deals and discounts flooding in. Tempting, we know. The thing is, though, this usually ends up with impulse purchases that you may not actually want. Of course getting something you’ve had in your online wish lists for a little bit less is a bonus, but it’s about shopping smarter and avoiding getting sucked in to buying for the sake of it. This is why we’re all for Green Friday. Instead of buying in quantity because of sales, we’re focusing on quality. We want to highlight some of the jewellery brands who are not only amazing for investment pieces with guaranteed longevity, but are also focused on creating sustainable pieces. This can start with sourcing materials from fair trade companies, creating jobs for communities and offering a fair wage to staff, to using recycled materials. It also includes brands who are upcycling and giving pre-loved, vintage pieces a new lease of life, the ones going plastic-free and those relying on recycled and recyclable packaging. All of these elements can make a difference to a feel-good buy.

Without further ado, we want to introduce you to some of our favourite sustainable jewellery brands who are creating conscious treasures you’ll want to look after, and love for a lifetime.

Best sustainable jewellery brands:

Sondr London

Sondr focuses on demi-fine jewellery with a story. Even founder Shamim has a story; as an accountant who wanted to explore her creative side, she started designing jewellery and launched Sondr last year. Each item from the carefully curated collections has a meaning behind it, supporting the message of investing in jewellery that lasts. Focusing on necklaces, bracelets and earrings, everything is made-to-order to reduce over producing. Handcrafted in London’s iconic Hatton Garden using recycled silver and plated in recycled gold, these are love-forever pieces you’ll want to show off.

Sondr London bracelet Sondr London bracelet The Lea bracelet symbolises self-belief. The lioness half coin is made from gold plated recycled sterling silver and will even arrive in a recyclable jewellery box. Shop Lea bracelet at Sondr London, £150

V by Laura Vann

Growing up with a family jewellery business led to Laura Vann creating her own brand in 2013. Instead of trend-led pieces, the British label V by Laura Vann focuses on creating jewels – with a vintage Art Deco feel – you’ll want to admire, always. Laura has a focus on ‘all generations to share, wear and treasure for a lifetime’ and this is backed by the timeless aesthetic, ethical production and the use of recycled materials and ethically sourced stones. You can also use the refurbishment service – with remodelling, re-plating and a full clean – to keep your V by Laura Vann pieces looking brand new. This is all part of the package to inspire you to keep wearing your jewels for years to come.

V by Laura Vann earrings V by Laura Vann earrings Simple, timeless and made from 18 ct. yellow gold plated recycled sterling silver. These earrings are from the 'forever' collection which will continue for V by Laura Vann as part of the sustainable approach to shopping pieces that last. Shop Frances gold hoops at V by Laura Vann, £70

Loveness Lee

Everything by Loveness Lee is handmade in the London workshop. Created in 2017, the signature style is one you’ll spot a mile off. With a newly launched 8-piece collection of rings, earrings and necklaces made from 95-100% recycled silver, the packaging is also recycled and recyclable. Materials used are locally sourced to manage the carbon footprint and if you love getting jewellery that’s unique, you’ll be pleased to know they also make each piece in small batches – avoiding waste and making each piece that little bit more exclusive.

Loveness Lee earrings Loveness Lee earrings The Soleil earrings (meaning 'sun' in french) are made from 100% recycled silver – they're definitely a pair that'll brighten up your everyday outfits. Shop Soleil recycled silver earrings at Loveness Lee, £160

PI London

A pioneer for slow-fashion, PI London is the go-to for vintage treasures. Specialising in one-off antiques, everything is in solid gold and silver to make sure they have longevity in your jewellery box. Founder Isobel was inspired by her mother’s background as an antique dealer and aims to make the often dated term of antiques filter into the fashion industry. With a personalised service to source pre-loved jewellery that you may want, even Beyoncé and Alexa Chung have been known to wear pieces from PI London – if it’s good enough for Bey!

PI London ring PI London stars ring The vintage rings are all one off so they're truly unique. Each style sourced is made from solid gold or silver so they're meant to last and be passed on through generations. Shop shooting stars ring at PI London, £240

BAR Jewellery

Sustainability is at the forefront for BAR jewellery. The brand aims to not cause harm to the planet or people involved throughout the supply chain, so everything is consciously created in the UK studio or Bali. The Bali-based factory focuses on helping unemployed locals, training them to be artisans and offering them a safe environment to work with a fair wage. Want to know what the jewellery is made from? Everything is formed with fully traceable recycled metals. Even the cardboard used to deliver the pieces is from sustainable forests and any packaging is recycled and recyclable. The new alphabet initial necklaces are already a best-seller for the brand and yes, they’re of course made from recycled silver and gold plating.

BAR jewellery necklace BAR Jewellery necklace Each letter of the alphabet was hand written and then transformed into these amazing pendants. Made from recycled sterling silver (also available in gold plated), each piece is handmade in London. Shop alphabet necklace at BAR jewellery, from £89

Alice Gwyneth jewellery

Jewellery designer and founder Alice Gwyneth adds a personal touch to every order by hand making them herself. The made-to-order service allows for minimal waste of materials or products. Alice also goes the extra mile by sourcing all the recycled eco silver and fair trade gold herself from reputable sustainable companies to know its journey. Any chemicals used in production or cleaning are vegan and packaging to ship is both recycled and recyclable. Expect timeless rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets with that special luxurious feel that’s far too good just to keep for best. Alice is also delving into homeware with upcoming recycled metal candlesticks launching very soon.

Alice Gwyneth ring Alice Gwyneth ring Each ring is handmade to order so every item has a unique touch and can be made to fit. The Rose ring is created using eco sterling, plated in 24ct. gold and set with a raw pink sapphire – simply stunning. Shop rose ring at Alice Gwyneth, £185

Completedworks

Committed to putting sustainability at the core of the brand, Completedworks has a mainline edit of jewels along with a fine jewellery section and even homeware with dreamy vases. Each piece is made to last, crafted by skilled artisans using responsibly sourced mainly recycled or reclaimed materials. Ditching the idea of seasons or trends, the designs are timeless and precious. Each order will arrive in recycled paper and cardboard – to match what the brand uses, trees are planted in collaboration with One Tree Planted to minamilize the impact on the environment.

Completedworks necklace Completedworks necklace One of those pendants you'll want to wear everyday and style with your other favourite chains, this stunner is handcrafted from ethically sourced materials. Shop splintered gold vermeil necklace at Completedworks, £245

Yam

Made in New York, Yam was created by founder Morgan after she received a jewellery making book from her mother as a child. Now, the brand represents upcycling in the jewellery industry and takes a ‘make do and mend approach’ to create beautiful new pieces. Recycled brass, bronze and silver is made into everyday pieces you’ll never want to take off (although you should when you shower to keep them looking their best). Even Lizzo is a fan of the designs and wore a pair of hoop earrings in the Good As Hell music video. Expect earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings that’ll make everyone ask you where you got them from.

Yam earrings Yam earrings Created using vintage rice pearls and recycled gold, these hoop earrings are the easy way to update your everyday looks. Shop pearl drop hoop earrings at Yam, £50.77

SKEN Studios

Adding some fun to fine jewellery, SKEN Studios is the Manchester-based brand bringing the retro signet ring back into the limelight. Founder and jewellery designer Sabira thought up the idea while on maternity leave after taking strolls among wildflowers and felt inspired. With flowers being a signature feature, along with faces, SKEN is all about being environmentally friendly to protect its inspiration: nature. All jewellery is made from recycled silver and gold and it’s carefully wrapped in recycled and recyclable packaging. SKEN Studios is also completely plastic-free and even office paper waste is put to good use, shredded and used to pad the delivery boxes. This is the jewellery brand that will make you smile.

Sken Studios ring Sken Studios ring Giving a modern spin to signet rings, the face rings are a firm favourite. This daisy style is made from 24ct. yellow gold plated recycled eco silver. Shop indifferent daisies signet ring at SKEN Studios, £130

Otiumberg

Created by sisters Christie and Rosanna, Otiumberg is one of those sites you can get lost in after discovering so many amazing pieces – if it isn’t letter or name necklaces and bracelets it’s huggie earrings. The best part is the brand – who launched in 2017 – have always had a focus on sustainability within the sector by keeping a minimal, wearable aesthetic. Aiming to learn, listen and involve to always do better, at Otiumberg everything is made to order or pre-order with a circular approach using responsible materials. The brand currently uses biodegradable cellulose bags and is focusing on eradicating plastic from the supply chain all together.

Otiumberg earrings Otiumberg earrings Sleek, timeless and wearable across any time of day, season or year – the square hoops are a strong favourite and they also come in silver. Shop chunky square hoops at Otiumberg, £274