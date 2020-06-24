These sustainable swimwear brands are uber cool and environmentally conscious - get ready for some feel-good fashion.
We are beginning to shop smarter, whether it’s stopping those fast fashion binges, choosing pieces that you’ll buy now and wear forever, shopping vintage, or swotting up on sustainable fashion brands. However you chose to tackle it, making a more conscious effort in the way we shop will reduce the impact on our planet.
Sustainability isn’t just cool, it’s vital.
The demand for sustainable fashion is soaring – as are this summer’s temperatures. So whether you are planing to pitch up on a sunny day at the seaside, or you’re heading to the park with your picnic blanket in tow (remember your SPF) get ready for the sunshine with these investment swimwear brands.
Clo Stories
This reversible swimsuit from Clo Stories is made from 81% recycled nylon. And Clo Stories works with a smaller production run to ensure less stock waste.
Stay Wild
With carbon a neutral delivery service, recyclable packaging, and all swimwear made from the Enconyl (a fabric created from the worlds unwanted waste) Stay Swim really are doing their bit for our planet. Even the hygiene liners are compostable and made using tree pulp.
We Are We Wear
We Are We Wear’s eco edit collection is made from recycled yarns that were once fishing nets and other marine waste as they say - “rubbish never looked so good” we couldn’t agree more.
Peony Swimwear
From ethical supply chains, to recycled fabrics, Peony is considerate of all process throughout the business even the packaging is biodegradable (made from plant based materials).
You Swim
You Swim is all about real representation of women and their bodies - being aware that our bodies constantly flex and change so they have created pieces that move with us, using stretchy fabric means you won’t have to keep buying new product season after season. Instead your You Swim product will last you a lifetime. All pieces are ethically woven, dyed, cut and sewn in the UK. Win win.
Away That Day
Away That Day’s ethos is sustainability and style, and the brand does just that. All of the pieces are made from the innovative fabric Econyl, even the tissue paper in their packaging contributes to global reforestation - the brand have partnered with No Issue, and with every order that Away That Day does for tissue paper No Issue planet a tree in areas that need it most.
More Than Swim
More Than Swim is functional and fashionable; this brand is all about ever lasting style. Each piece is made to order which reduces waste output, and when it comes to the dying process eco-friendly inks are transferred direct to the fabric, which in turn lessens water pollution. Also with every purchase a donation goes to the non-profit organisation Plastic Ocean UK.
Fisch
Fisch is committed to “ocean up-cycling” the repurposing of ocean plastics to creating its swimwear from Enconyl. With classic designs these items won’t date therefore you’ll have them in your wardrobe for seasons to come.
Vitamin A
On each of the products on Vitamin A’s website there is a Sustainability Report submitted by a 3rd party on the individual piece, and this bikini top in particular saved 16.6 litres of water, and 34.6 grams of waste was diverted in the making. The brand also uses EcoTex (recycled nylon) Tencel and recycled cottons throughout the collection.
Ayla
Ayla uses various innovative fabrics throughout the collection. This bikini is made from Repreve Nylon which is 100% recycled, the fabric is created using an energy and resource efficient process which saves the equivalent of 6 million gallons of gas each year, which in turn reduces the carbon footprint.
Lead image courtesy of Vitamin A
All other images courtesy of brands