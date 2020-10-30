New sweater and jogger sets to be excited about this autumn

The sweater and jogger sets are the cosy co-ords you can rely on around the clock. Allow us to introduce you to the most wanted styles, some of which already have a wait list. 

Our wardrobes have adapted a lot this year. many of our usual ‘work’ wardrobes may look a little different since working from home became the norm. The fact is, no one wants to sit at their kitchen table/makeshift bedroom desk in a stuffy suit or restricting jeans. Remember those? 

Jeans have been swapped for comfy iterations in the form of jogging bottoms. Blazers have been replaced with oversized hoodies and sweatshirts and commuter trainers are interchanged with slippers. 

Loungewear has basically become part of the capsule wardrobe, and you know what? We’re pretty damn happy about it – as are some of the best brands. The likes of Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten and  Kitri have all added cosy edits to their latest collections. Something in particular that they’ve all ticked off, though, is the sweater and jogger set. 

Baum und Pferdgarten’s logo styles made from organic and recycled cotton have already been worn by fashion influencers including Oumayma Elboumeshouli.

What we like most about these is that not only do they look effortless as a set, they can also be worn as separates, in and outside of the house. 

Influencer Maria Barteczko styling a sweater and joggers
Influencer Maria Barteczko styling a sweater and joggers

That’s right, loungewear out and about is completely acceptable. The easy way to style them is by taking those items that have been taken a backseat (blazers, trainers and jeans) and styling them with your loungewear. Influencer Maria Barteczko (above) gives a lesson in how to do it right with an oversized tonal blazer and fail-safe Converse kicks. 

With so many loungewear sets out there, we’ve made a carefully curated edit of the new styles which have already been spotted on Instagram, are sustainable and have even gained a wait list. 

Shop best sweater and joggers sets

  • Ganni sweatshirt

    Ganni sweater
    Ganni sweater

    Newly launched this month, Ganni’s first dip into loungewear is one not to miss. The ‘software’ collection is made entirely from recycled fabrics and has a refined edit of sweats, joggers, hoodies and T-shirts. 

    Shop software isoli sweatshirt at Ganni, £145

    BUY NOW

  • Les Girls Les Boys black sweater

    Les Girls Les Boys sweater
    Les Girls Les Boys sweater

    Prefer to keep your loungewear minimal? Look no further than Les Boys Les Girls’ classic black set. The Instagram-loved brand is a go-to for unisex styles made from 100% organic cotton – the fashion team has tried these and can confirm they’re as comfy as they look.  

    Shop crew neck sweater at Les Girls Les Boys, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Les Girls Les Boys black joggers

    Les Girls Les Boys joggers
    Les Girls Les Boys joggers

    One of the many great things about the Les Boys Les Girls super comfortable trousers is that you can get them in either regular or loose fit. Pick your preferred style in sizes XS-XXL.

    Shop slim tiger print track pants at Les Boys Les Girls, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Kitri dip dye sweater

    Kitri dip dye sweatshirt
    Kitri dip dye sweatshirt

    When London brand Kitri – known for its It dresses and jumpsuits – launched loungewear, we predicted it would be a hit. Naturally, it sold out fast and this amazing set now has a wait list – join the queue now. 

    Shop Kitri Imogen dip dye organic cotton sweatshirt at Kitri, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Kitri dip dye joggers

    Kitri dip dye joggers
    Kitri dip dye joggers
    These dip dye joggers also caused a stampede and now have a wait list to get your hands on them. Working from home days have never looked so good. 

    Shop Blake dip dye joggers at Kitri, £65

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

