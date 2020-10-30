Our wardrobes have adapted a lot this year. many of our usual ‘work’ wardrobes may look a little different since working from home became the norm. The fact is, no one wants to sit at their kitchen table/makeshift bedroom desk in a stuffy suit or restricting jeans. Remember those?

Jeans have been swapped for comfy iterations in the form of jogging bottoms. Blazers have been replaced with oversized hoodies and sweatshirts and commuter trainers are interchanged with slippers.

Loungewear has basically become part of the capsule wardrobe, and you know what? We’re pretty damn happy about it – as are some of the best brands. The likes of Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten and Kitri have all added cosy edits to their latest collections. Something in particular that they’ve all ticked off, though, is the sweater and jogger set.