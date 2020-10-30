The sweater and jogger sets are the cosy co-ords you can rely on around the clock. Allow us to introduce you to the most wanted styles, some of which already have a wait list.
Our wardrobes have adapted a lot this year. many of our usual ‘work’ wardrobes may look a little different since working from home became the norm. The fact is, no one wants to sit at their kitchen table/makeshift bedroom desk in a stuffy suit or restricting jeans. Remember those?
Jeans have been swapped for comfy iterations in the form of jogging bottoms. Blazers have been replaced with oversized hoodies and sweatshirts and commuter trainers are interchanged with slippers.
Loungewear has basically become part of the capsule wardrobe, and you know what? We’re pretty damn happy about it – as are some of the best brands. The likes of Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten and Kitri have all added cosy edits to their latest collections. Something in particular that they’ve all ticked off, though, is the sweater and jogger set.
Baum und Pferdgarten’s logo styles made from organic and recycled cotton have already been worn by fashion influencers including Oumayma Elboumeshouli.
What we like most about these is that not only do they look effortless as a set, they can also be worn as separates, in and outside of the house.
That’s right, loungewear out and about is completely acceptable. The easy way to style them is by taking those items that have been taken a backseat (blazers, trainers and jeans) and styling them with your loungewear. Influencer Maria Barteczko (above) gives a lesson in how to do it right with an oversized tonal blazer and fail-safe Converse kicks.
With so many loungewear sets out there, we’ve made a carefully curated edit of the new styles which have already been spotted on Instagram, are sustainable and have even gained a wait list.
Shop best sweater and joggers sets
Ganni sweatshirt
Newly launched this month, Ganni’s first dip into loungewear is one not to miss. The ‘software’ collection is made entirely from recycled fabrics and has a refined edit of sweats, joggers, hoodies and T-shirts.
Ganni joggers
Also from the new low-impact loungewear collection are these classic grey joggers. Chilled on the sofa or out and about with a knit vest and trainers, you’ll want to wear these 24/7.
Rails tie dye sweater
LA-born brand Rails has joined forces with breast cancer foundation Susan G. Komen to help raise money for the cause. All profits from this exclusive tie die lounge set will go straight to the charity.
Shop breast cancer awareness ramona warrior tie dye sweater at Rails, £127
Rails tie dye joggers
Tie dye has been a thing during lockdown (along with frothy coffee and banana bread) and it’s even better when it’s already done for you. These joggers will look just as good with a roll neck knit blazer for outside of the house as they will with the matching sweater.
Shop breast cancer awareness kingston warrior tie die joggers at Rails, £127
Baum und Pferdgarten sweaterThe #BasicallyBaum collection is the new limited edition collection by Baum und Pferdgarten. Made from 100% organic cotton, this logo sweater is one you’ll love forever.
Baum und Pferdgarten joggers
These effortless navy joggers will see you through all seasons just with a switch of the top. Style for dinner with chunky loafers, a good quality white T-shirt and a shacket.
Les Girls Les Boys black sweater
Prefer to keep your loungewear minimal? Look no further than Les Boys Les Girls’ classic black set. The Instagram-loved brand is a go-to for unisex styles made from 100% organic cotton – the fashion team has tried these and can confirm they’re as comfy as they look.
Les Girls Les Boys black joggers
One of the many great things about the Les Boys Les Girls super comfortable trousers is that you can get them in either regular or loose fit. Pick your preferred style in sizes XS-XXL.
Shop slim tiger print track pants at Les Boys Les Girls, £85
Kitri dip dye sweater
When London brand Kitri – known for its It dresses and jumpsuits – launched loungewear, we predicted it would be a hit. Naturally, it sold out fast and this amazing set now has a wait list – join the queue now.
Shop Kitri Imogen dip dye organic cotton sweatshirt at Kitri, £65
Kitri dip dye joggersThese dip dye joggers also caused a stampede and now have a wait list to get your hands on them. Working from home days have never looked so good.
