Looking to refresh your swimwear collection? Here, we round up 25 of the best pieces out there for your ease.
Summer: the season that puts a smile on our faces whenever the sun decides to make an appearance, the time for holidays, staycations and beach days. So, whichever beach you’re heading to, now we’re left wondering how we can look incredibly stylish while poolside in a swimsuit that’s equally as practical.
To save you from trawling through endless collections of swimwear, team Stylist has rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits and bikinis to have on your radar and in your weekend bag in no time.
From punchy florals to ditsy botanicals, gingham to shirred khaki tones, there’s something in here for everyone. Simply scroll down to find your summer-ready swimsuit…
M&S Collection Ribbed Padded Plunge SwimsuitThe low plunge is a style that never gets old, but it does get even better when paired with the ribbed detailing on this khaki one-piece.
Shop M&S Collection Ribbed Padded Plunge Swimsuit at Marks and Spencer, £29.50
Hush Gingham Bikini SetThis two-piece set makes use of classic monochrome gingham with thick, supportive straps on the bikini top and a flattering high-leg cut on the bottoms.
Asos Design Crinkle One Shoulder Swimsuit in BlackOne-shoulder tops are all the rage right now, so why not bring the style into your swimwear collection with this crinkle-textured black swimsuit?
Shop Asos Design Crinkle One Shoulder Swimsuit in Black at ASOS, £30
Vero Moda Curve Shirred Bikini Top and Bottoms Co-Ord in Orange and Lilac PrintIf it’s the most summery of summer shades you’re after, this orange and lilac shirred bikini top is it. Plus, it has the prettiest strappy ties for even more detail.
Shop Vero Moda Curve Shirred Bikini Top and Bottoms Co-Ord in Orange and Lilac Print at Asos, £28
Vero Moda Curve High Waist Bikini Bottoms in Orange & Lilac PrintWhether you’re looking to pair with the above bikini top or with a plain orange alternative, these high-waisted bottoms have the most flattering frilled hem design.
Shop Vero Moda Curve High Waist Bikini Bottoms in Orange & Lilac Print at Asos, £20
Nobody’s Child Laura SwimsuitThe beloved gingham, just pinker. Nobody’s Child’s Laura swimsuit has it all: ruffled straps, high-waist cut and a square neckline to suit everyone.
Boden Portofino Cup-size Bikini Top and High Waist Bikini BottomsIf it’s prints reminiscent of your favourite Italian holiday, say, in Portofino, this bikini top with the same name is what you’re after.
Boden Portofino High Waist Bikini BottomsPair these bikini bottoms with the top above, or with a bright blue block-colour option to give the look a more mix and match feel.
& Other Stories Criss-Cross Triangle Bikini TopThe criss-cross style is one we’ve seen all over the runways this season, so it’s no surprise this wonderful green & Other Stories triangle bikini top has opted for a similar design.
Shop Criss-Cross Triangle Bikini Top at & Other Stories, £23
& Other Stories Printed Bikini BriefsFeel free to pair these bikini briefs with the above bikini top, or, for a more curated look, with a white or green top and your favourite statement sunglasses.
Mango Swimsuit with Back StrapsIf you’ve seen the latest Jacquemus collection, you know how appealing a bright pink shade can be. This piece not only comes in one of the key shades of the season, but also features the on-trend asymmetrical strap. What’s not to love?
H&M Padded Bikini Top in White and PinstripeIf you’re all about the classic pinstripe look, this padded bikini top from H&M has got you covered.
H&M Bikini Bottoms in White and PinstripeWear these bikini bottoms with the matching top, throw on your favourite oversized linen shirt and you’ve got yourself an effortless summer look.
Arket Square-Neck SwimsuitFlorals, florals, florals. This one-piece from Arket has a flattering square neck that makes wearing flower power all the more stylish.
Zara Crossover SwimsuitAnother reference to the criss-cross and cut-out trends we’re seeing at the moment, this aubergine swimsuit will go perfect with your summer holiday boater hat.
Ganni Bandeau Bikini TopGanni’s prints are iconic, and this new bright blue seashell design lives up to its design ethos. With a chic round cut-out and a halterneck strap, this is a bikini top that makes tan lines easier to deal with.
Ganni String Bikini BottomThe matching item for the above bikini top, or patterned bottoms that will go just as well with a crinkle-textured blue top.
Cos Halterneck Bikini TopIf you’re after a bikini top that looks more like a casual top, this yellow halterneck option is the way forward.
Cos High-Waisted Bikini BriefsComing up to your hips, these high-waisted bikini bottoms are a most versatile piece, ready to pair with any bikini top, from a complimentary green to a colour-clashing orange.
M Missoni Embellished Printed Triangle BikiniLooking for a printed set? This M Missoni wavy design is the eye-catching bikini you’ll love.
Shop M Missoni Embellished Printed Triangle Bikini at The Outnet, £114
Thrills Daisy Crop Bikini TopThis daisy-printed crop bikini screams classically summer, but paired with the black background colour it’s even more elevated.
Thrills Daisy High-Cut Bikini BottomsMatch with the above bikini top or go with a plain black crop or bandeau top for a lazy day look.
Shop Thrills Daisy High-Cut Bikini Bottoms at Free People, £44
New Look Curves Turquoise Animal Print Ruched SwimsuitDeserving of all the shine, this turqoise animal print swimsuit features a flatter scoop neck and hip tie detailing. Love, love, love.
Shop Curves Turquoise Animal Print Ruched Swimsuit at New Look, £25.99
New Look White Abstract Retro Halter SwimsuitThe appetite for throwback style is ever-growing, so why not wear the on-trend look to the beach with this 60s floral halterneck swimsuit?
Shop White Abstract Retro Halter Swimsuit at New Look, £27.99
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Swimsuit, Capri Blue
If you have a “one-piece state of mind” at all times and love a bit of floral fancy, consider this Daisy swimsuit your future failsafe piece.
