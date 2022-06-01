Summer: the season that puts a smile on our faces whenever the sun decides to make an appearance, the time for holidays, staycations and beach days. So, whichever beach you’re heading to, now we’re left wondering how we can look incredibly stylish while poolside in a swimsuit that’s equally as practical.

To save you from trawling through endless collections of swimwear, team Stylist has rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits and bikinis to have on your radar and in your weekend bag in no time.