Best Swimwear and Bikinis To Buy Now

25 of the best swimsuits and bikinis to shop this summer

Posted by for Fashion

Looking to refresh your swimwear collection? Here, we round up 25 of the best pieces out there for your ease.

Summer: the season that puts a smile on our faces whenever the sun decides to make an appearance, the time for holidays, staycations and beach days. So, whichever beach you’re heading to, now we’re left wondering how we can look incredibly stylish while poolside in a swimsuit that’s equally as practical.

To save you from trawling through endless collections of swimwear, team Stylist has rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits and bikinis to have on your radar and in your weekend bag in no time.

You may also like

17 of the best statement necklaces from independent jewellery brands

From punchy florals to ditsy botanicals, gingham to shirred khaki tones, there’s something in here for everyone. Simply scroll down to find your summer-ready swimsuit…

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article