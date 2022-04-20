All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
With summer sunshine and staycations on the horizon, update your swimwear collection with our pick of the best, most affordable options from John Lewis.
If there’s a universal truth that resonates to this day, it’s that when the British sunshine makes an appearance, we have to celebrate. Whether this entails packing your tote with picnic essentials for the park or lounging about in a pub beer garden, there’s no doubt that one of the most exciting sun-infused getaways is a trip to the beach (or, failing that, your local lido).
When it comes to refreshing your stock of swimwear, there are a few things you want to look out for. First up, comfort is key. There’s no question it’s got to be a stylish piece, too. And, if you veer on the side of wanting variety in your swimsuit collection, you’ll want pieces that are purse-friendly.
Here’s where John Lewis’s affordable in-house range, Anyday, comes in. Covering everything from cookware, homeware and fashion, there’s literally something for every day in its collection – including a chic new selection of swimwear.
From spring takes on tie-dye to a failsafe gingham one-piece, we’ve hand-picked a few of the best swimwear options to get started with.
Scroll down to find your next holiday and staycation staples…
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Ditsy Triangle Bikini Top, Pack of 2, Capri BlueChannel your favourite Reformation flower prints in ocean blue hues for a fraction of the price with this two-pack. When you’re not feeling so floral, simply opt for the plain blue version.
Shop Anyday Ditsy Triangle Bikini Top, Pack of 2, Capri Blue at John Lewis, £22
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Ditsy Side Tie Bikini Bottoms, Pack of 2, Capri BlueLooking for a matching set with the aforementioned triangle bikini top? This floral blue set of bikini bottoms is the answer.
Shop Anyday Ditsy Side Tie Bikini Bottoms, Pack of 2, Capri Blue at John Lewis, £18
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Swimsuit, Capri BlueIf you have a “one piece state of mind” at all times and love a bit of floral fancy, consider this Daisy swimsuit your future failsafe piece.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Crop Bikini Top, NavyNothing says summer quite like a gingham print. This crop bikini in a deep navy and white colourway comes in an easy scoop-neck with sturdy straps – perfect for days when you’re looking for a low-key option that’s comfy.
Shop Anyday Gingham Crop Bikini Top, Navy at John Lewis, £18
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Bikini BottomsPair with your plain navy bikini top for a colour-popping contrast or match with the bikini top above – this navy gingham bikini bottom is incredibly versatile and stylish.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Swimsuit, NavyWhen you’re after a piece that’s easy to throw on and just as stylish, look to this gingham swimsuit. All that’s left to do is add your favourite linen shirt and oversized straw hat à la Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Crop Bikini Top, SageA daisy print? Matched with a delicious sage-green colourway? This bikini top gives off major summer vibes that could easily be transferrable to wear with baggy blue jeans and an oversized shirt. Day-to-night style without any effort? Yes please.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Bikini Bottoms, SagePair these comfy daisy-print sage bikini bottoms with the above top for a matchy-matchy look or with your favourite white top. Either way, this is a piece that will end up becoming a go-to.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Bandeau Swimsuit, SageStrap? Or no strap? With this bandeau swimsuit in the same sage daisy-printed pattern, you won’t have to choose. Simply tuck the straps in if you’re looking to avoid tanning lines.
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Tie Dye Bandeau Bikini Top, White and BlueEver since lockdown, where tie-dying everything in sight became a very familiar hobby, we’ve been obsessed. This bandeau bikini top has a fresh take on the look with its white and blue colourway.
Shop Anyday Tie Dye Bandeau Bikini Top, White and Blue at John Lewis, £18
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Tie Dye Bikini Bottoms, White and BlueWith a high-leg cut, this tie-dye bikini bottom is great to match with the above. Or with a plain white bikini top. The choice is yours…
Shop Anyday Tie Dye Bikini Bottoms, White and Blue at John Lewis, £12
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Tie Dye Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, Pack of 2, White and BlueLooking to add more detailing to your swimwear look? Pair your tie-dye bikini top with these subtle statement-making side-tie bikini bottoms.
Shop Anyday Tie Dye Side Tie Bikini Bottoms, Pack of 2, White and Blue at John Lewis, £18
John Lewis & Partners Anyday Tie Dye Bandeau Swimsuit, White and BlueIf the one-piece style is more your bag, opt for this tie-dye bandeau swimsuit.
Shop Anyday Tie Dye Bandeau Swimsuit, White and Blue at John Lewis, £25
Images: courtesy of brands