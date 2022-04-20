Best swimming costumes for women from John Lewis including gingham swimwear and ditsy floral swimwear

The best swimwear pieces from John Lewis that are perfect for summer

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

With summer sunshine and staycations on the horizon, update your swimwear collection with our pick of the best, most affordable options from John Lewis.

If there’s a universal truth that resonates to this day, it’s that when the British sunshine makes an appearance, we have to celebrate. Whether this entails packing your tote with picnic essentials for the park or lounging about in a pub beer garden, there’s no doubt that one of the most exciting sun-infused getaways is a trip to the beach (or, failing that, your local lido).

When it comes to refreshing your stock of swimwear, there are a few things you want to look out for. First up, comfort is key. There’s no question it’s got to be a stylish piece, too. And, if you veer on the side of wanting variety in your swimsuit collection, you’ll want pieces that are purse-friendly. 

You may also like

7 tote bags perfect for spring from great independent brands

Here’s where John Lewis’s affordable in-house range, Anyday, comes in. Covering everything from cookware, homeware and fashion, there’s literally something for every day in its collection – including a chic new selection of swimwear.

From spring takes on tie-dye to a failsafe gingham one-piece, we’ve hand-picked a few of the best swimwear options to get started with.

You may also like

9 chic rings to add to your jewellery collection from great indie brands

Scroll down to find your next holiday and staycation staples…

  • John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Swimsuit, Capri Blue

    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Swimsuit, Capri Blue
    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Swimsuit, Capri Blue
    If you have a “one piece state of mind” at all times and love a bit of floral fancy, consider this Daisy swimsuit your future failsafe piece. 


    Shop Anyday Daisy Swimsuit, Capri Blue at John Lewis, £25

    buy now

  • John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Crop Bikini Top, Navy

    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Crop Bikini Top, Navy
    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Crop Bikini Top, Navy
    Nothing says summer quite like a gingham print. This crop bikini in a deep navy and white colourway comes in an easy scoop-neck with sturdy straps – perfect for days when you’re looking for a low-key option that’s comfy.


    Shop Anyday Gingham Crop Bikini Top, Navy at John Lewis, £18

    buy now

  • John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Bikini Bottoms

    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Bikini Bottoms
    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Bikini Bottoms
    Pair with your plain navy bikini top for a colour-popping contrast or match with the bikini top above – this navy gingham bikini bottom is incredibly versatile and stylish. 


    Shop Anyday Gingham Bikini Bottoms at John Lewis, £12

    buy now

  • John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Swimsuit, Navy

    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Swimsuit, Navy
    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Gingham Swimsuit, Navy
    When you’re after a piece that’s easy to throw on and just as stylish, look to this gingham swimsuit. All that’s left to do is add your favourite linen shirt and oversized straw hat à la Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter


    Shop Anyday Gingham Swimsuit, Navy at John Lewis, £25

    buy now

  • John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Crop Bikini Top, Sage

    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Crop Bikini Top, Sage
    John Lewis & Partners Anyday Daisy Crop Bikini Top, Sage
    A daisy print? Matched with a delicious sage-green colourway? This bikini top gives off major summer vibes that could easily be transferrable to wear with baggy blue jeans and an oversized shirt. Day-to-night style without any effort? Yes please. 

    Shop Anyday Daisy Crop Bikini Top, Sage at John Lewis, £18

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article