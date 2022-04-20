If there’s a universal truth that resonates to this day, it’s that when the British sunshine makes an appearance, we have to celebrate. Whether this entails packing your tote with picnic essentials for the park or lounging about in a pub beer garden, there’s no doubt that one of the most exciting sun-infused getaways is a trip to the beach (or, failing that, your local lido).

When it comes to refreshing your stock of swimwear, there are a few things you want to look out for. First up, comfort is key. There’s no question it’s got to be a stylish piece, too. And, if you veer on the side of wanting variety in your swimsuit collection, you’ll want pieces that are purse-friendly.