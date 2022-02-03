All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for something more streamlined than your duvet coat and sleeker than your leather trench? This latest coat trend might just be the winter tonic you need.
In the pantheon of winter coats, few reign truly supreme. While the humble Arsene Wenger duvet coat is absolutely the sartorial equivalent of a hug from your favourite person, it’s not always smart enough for certain events. And while colourful faux fur coats have enjoyed an ascent in the arena of desire of late, when the occasion calls for something more streamlined, their kaleidoscopic cuddliness doesn’t always suffice.
But fear not, for help is sartorially at hand in the form of tailored double-breasted coats, which have been the fashion crowd’s winter warmer of choice this season.
Championed by a clutch of brands, these boxy-shaped coats are the perfect antidote to the slouchiness we’ve all become fans of. Throw on a tailored coat to balance a slouchy two-piece, or wear over the top of a crisp cotton shirt and some tailored jeans. The takeaway is clear: these coats mean business. They are strong, statement-making and incredibly stylish. These are a few of our favourite double-breasted coats, which are as classic as they are contemporary.
Topshop double-breasted long coat
This milk chocolate double-breasted coat is vying for a spot in your winter coat line-up. Forget everything you thought you knew and wear the brown shade with all of your black, navy and grey colourways for a nod to the 90s.
H&M Premium double-breasted coat
Crafted from a heavyweight wool, H&M’s navy double-breasted coat is winter coat perfection. Not only is navy a foolproof colour that will be worn throughout the years, but it also complements absolutely every other colour it is paired with. An agreeable colour, if ever we saw one.
River Island red double-breasted coat
Don’t allow the colour red to fall behind in your estimations. Embrace its effervescence by clashing it with greens, blues and purples. Bright colours have never been more en vogue, so now is the time to experiment.
12 Storeez oversized double-breasted coat
If it’s not already on your radar, then 12 Storeez really ought to be. The Russian brand is known for its high-quality pared-back staples, and this versatile stone-coloured coat is just one of its many stand-out winter warmers.
L'Autre Chose double-breasted coat
This earthy-coloured double-breasted coat is perfect for those looking to invest in a forever coat. The colour, the cut, the length, this is one coat that seriously has it all.
Sergio Hudson yellow double-breasted coat
Kamala Harris-approved Sergio Hudson is known for his unapologetically optimistic embrace of dopamine-inducing colours and this floor-sweeping canary yellow coat is no exception. Wear it to add a healthy helping of fun to otherwise black and grey winter outfits.
Shop Sergio Hudson yellow double-breasted coat at Net-a-Porter, £2,640
Mango masculine stretched coat
Part blazer, part coat, Mango’s boxy-shaped black double-breasted coat is a seriously hard-working cover-up option. Live it up with bursts of bright colours and buy it in a size bigger than you need to keep it roomy and just the right side of oversized.
Ted Baker Rozess double-breasted coat
Ted Baker rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to winter coats, and this demure knee-length number is proof. Buy now and wear as your forever winter warmer.
Weekend Max Mara Acqui double-breasted coat
The colour of the skies we wish loomed over us, this statement baby blue coat is perfect for adding a splash of colour into otherwise lacklustre winter ensembles.
Shop Weekend Max Mara Acqui double-breasted coat at John Lewis & Partners, £565
Images: courtesy of brands.