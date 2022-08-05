Summer fashion 2022: 11 best timeless tea dresses

Tea dresses are a classic forever style, and these are 11 of our favourites

In the realm of dresses, few are as classically timeless as a tea dress – and these 11 are proof. 

As we enjoy the final few weeks of summer (just where has the year gone?), it ought to be high-time we considered the ensembles with which we see out the sunny weather. After all, before long, it’ll be back to blistering winds and chattering teeth.

If you’ve reached an ennui with your current wardrobe, then consider investing in a simple, but totally timeless, tea dress.

Historically worn to a late afternoon or early evening event, typically with dancing and live music, the dress style was a favourite in the 40s and 50s and, in the years since, has seen its popularity wane.

But another’s loss is entirely our gain, as tea dresses are, in actual fact, one of the most hard-working, versatile and seamless to weave into an already popping wardrobe. Their cut is form-fitting and entirely timeless, and we don’t doubt that your sartorial line-up is crying out for one. These are a few of our favourites.

  • Asos Design Curve pink midi tea dress

    Asos Design Curve pink midi tea dress

    A simple peachy blush is the perfect way to embrace a tea dress. Wear with a pop of azure blue and some gold accessories for optimal style points.

    Shop Asos Design Curve pink midi tea dress, £28

  • Nobody's Child Starlight yellow tea dress

    Nobody's Child Starlight yellow tea dress

    Nobody does dresses like Nobody’s Child, and this pale yellow number is no exception. All it needs is a box-fresh pair of trainers for a summer-ready get-up.

    Shop Nobody’s Child Starlight yellow tea dress, £79

  • Jigsaw Vivid tea dress

    Jigsaw Vivid tea dress

    Bright bursts of blue woven into your summer wardrobe will give the illusion of ease and calm throughout the warmer months. Embrace the shade with this pretty midi tea dress.

    Shop Jigsaw Vivid tea dress, £99

  • Oasis lace-trimmed tea dress

    Oasis lace-trimmed tea dress

    There’s nothing quite like a vintage-inspired, lace-trimmed midi dress, which will have everybody asking “Just where is that from?” This apple-green midi is a case in point.

    Shop Oasis lace-trimmed tea dress, £63.20

  • Asos Design Curve bardot mini tea dress

    Asos Design Curve bardot mini tea dress

    For daytime summery strolls, a Bardot-necklined mini is a perfect one-stop-shop for looking both stylish and effortless. We’ll be wearing this acid wash number all summer long.

    Shop Asos Design Curve bardot mini tea dress, £28

  • Hush Valeria tea dress

    Hush Valeria tea dress

    Tea dresses needn’t be clingy if you don’t want them to be. This breezy midi dress is proof that, in fact, that tea dresses can be as fitted or slouchy as you wish for them to be. And both work for us.

    Shop Hush Valeria tea dress, £70

  • Yours Clothing red floral tea dress

    Yours Clothing red floral tea dress

    A red floral dress in summer is never a bad idea; simply pair with wedged espadrilles and an easy leather jacket for a simple and straightforward lesson in summer styling.

    Shop Yours Clothing red floral tea dress, £29.99

  • French Connection Aimee Inu front slit dress

    French Connection Aimee Inu front slit dress

    French Connection is no stranger to a stylish and comfortable dress, and this turquoise midi is proof. It’s equal parts classic as it is cool.

    Shop French Connection Aimee Inu front slit dress, £85

  • Warehouse floral midi tea dress

    Warehouse floral midi tea dress

    Got your sandals, sunnies and summery tote bag ready to go? All that stylish trio needs is a summery dress of this shape to tie the outfit together.

    Shop Warehouse floral midi tea dress, £63.20

