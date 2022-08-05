All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
In the realm of dresses, few are as classically timeless as a tea dress – and these 11 are proof.
As we enjoy the final few weeks of summer (just where has the year gone?), it ought to be high-time we considered the ensembles with which we see out the sunny weather. After all, before long, it’ll be back to blistering winds and chattering teeth.
If you’ve reached an ennui with your current wardrobe, then consider investing in a simple, but totally timeless, tea dress.
Historically worn to a late afternoon or early evening event, typically with dancing and live music, the dress style was a favourite in the 40s and 50s and, in the years since, has seen its popularity wane.
But another’s loss is entirely our gain, as tea dresses are, in actual fact, one of the most hard-working, versatile and seamless to weave into an already popping wardrobe. Their cut is form-fitting and entirely timeless, and we don’t doubt that your sartorial line-up is crying out for one. These are a few of our favourites.
Asos Design Curve pink midi tea dress
A simple peachy blush is the perfect way to embrace a tea dress. Wear with a pop of azure blue and some gold accessories for optimal style points.
Nobody's Child Starlight yellow tea dress
Nobody does dresses like Nobody’s Child, and this pale yellow number is no exception. All it needs is a box-fresh pair of trainers for a summer-ready get-up.
Jigsaw Vivid tea dress
Bright bursts of blue woven into your summer wardrobe will give the illusion of ease and calm throughout the warmer months. Embrace the shade with this pretty midi tea dress.
Oasis lace-trimmed tea dress
There’s nothing quite like a vintage-inspired, lace-trimmed midi dress, which will have everybody asking “Just where is that from?” This apple-green midi is a case in point.
Asos Design Curve bardot mini tea dress
For daytime summery strolls, a Bardot-necklined mini is a perfect one-stop-shop for looking both stylish and effortless. We’ll be wearing this acid wash number all summer long.
Hush Valeria tea dress
Tea dresses needn’t be clingy if you don’t want them to be. This breezy midi dress is proof that, in fact, that tea dresses can be as fitted or slouchy as you wish for them to be. And both work for us.
Yours Clothing red floral tea dress
A red floral dress in summer is never a bad idea; simply pair with wedged espadrilles and an easy leather jacket for a simple and straightforward lesson in summer styling.
French Connection Aimee Inu front slit dress
French Connection is no stranger to a stylish and comfortable dress, and this turquoise midi is proof. It’s equal parts classic as it is cool.
Warehouse floral midi tea dress
Got your sandals, sunnies and summery tote bag ready to go? All that stylish trio needs is a summery dress of this shape to tie the outfit together.
Joy Louche Beatrix roses midi dress
Joy’s rose-adorned midi dress is a no-brainer for anybody looking for something effortless and stylish to wear all summer long.
Me+Em Primrose tea midi dress
Me+Em is the purveyor of some of the coolest and most put-together pieces, and this pretty forever-style midi dress is no exception.
