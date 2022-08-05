As we enjoy the final few weeks of summer (just where has the year gone?), it ought to be high-time we considered the ensembles with which we see out the sunny weather. After all, before long, it’ll be back to blistering winds and chattering teeth.

If you’ve reached an ennui with your current wardrobe, then consider investing in a simple, but totally timeless, tea dress.

Historically worn to a late afternoon or early evening event, typically with dancing and live music, the dress style was a favourite in the 40s and 50s and, in the years since, has seen its popularity wane.

But another’s loss is entirely our gain, as tea dresses are, in actual fact, one of the most hard-working, versatile and seamless to weave into an already popping wardrobe. Their cut is form-fitting and entirely timeless, and we don’t doubt that your sartorial line-up is crying out for one. These are a few of our favourites.