As frosty temperatures creep in, mastering the art of WFB (that’s working from bed) is becoming even more appealing. The thing is, though, this is a slippery slope to midday naps and we all know that means waking up hours later with no idea what time it is. Instead, we suggest investing in some cosy loungewear and chunky knit jumpers to make working in winter more bearable. But what if you have to actually leave the house? Fear not, we have the answer to outside outfits now that we’re all very much accustomed to cosy clothes – it’s all about the coat choice.

Whether you’re a cosy quilted coat fan or prefer a classic camel cover-up, there’s one coat that actually feels like a hug as soon as you put it on: the teddy coat.