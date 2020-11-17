Still haven’t chosen a winter coat? We’ve got you covered (literally) with teddy coats so cosy, they’ll actually make you give your dressing gown a day off and venture outside.
As frosty temperatures creep in, mastering the art of WFB (that’s working from bed) is becoming even more appealing. The thing is, though, this is a slippery slope to midday naps and we all know that means waking up hours later with no idea what time it is. Instead, we suggest investing in some cosy loungewear and chunky knit jumpers to make working in winter more bearable. But what if you have to actually leave the house? Fear not, we have the answer to outside outfits now that we’re all very much accustomed to cosy clothes – it’s all about the coat choice.
Whether you’re a cosy quilted coat fan or prefer a classic camel cover-up, there’s one coat that actually feels like a hug as soon as you put it on: the teddy coat.
Loved by the masses, fashion influencer Camille Charriere is among the many stylish women who opt for the super-soft coat style each year. So what makes it so appealing? It starts with the name. It isn’t called the teddy for no reason, of course; it resembles a fluffy bear. The soft material is usually faux shearling and is shaggier than a smooth faux fur coat. It’s also iconic – so much so, Max Mara named its staple style the Teddy Bear Icon back in 2013 and its been popular every autumn/winter since.
Whether you opt for a long coat or a cropped jacket, a classic hue – from camel and beige to navy and black – or you go statement with one of Stand Studio’s bright iterations, the teddy coat is the cosy cover up that will’ll make you actually want to step foot outside.
Shop best teddy coats and jackets
Cos wool fleece coat
Cos is always the destination to head to for timeless coats you’re guaranteed bring out year after year. This time round it’s the navy teddy coat that’s gaining all the attention – team it with beige, cream and tan separates for a minimalist vibe.
Zara oversized coat
A little less thick than your usual teddy, this collared coat from Zara is the ideal ‘throw on anytime’ style. The oversized fit will mean there’s more room for those super chunky knits we’re all wearing.
Max Mara teddy coat
A cosy coat edit wouldn’t be complete without Max Mara. The Teddy Bear Icon style reached cult status after launching in 2013. Since then, it has lived up to its icon status and been somewhat of an ongoing It style.
Mango shearling jacket
Teddy coats can be quite bulky so a cropped jacket style is a nice alternative to the longline coats. Mango has delighted us all with this retro beige iteration and it’ll be the perfect accompaniment to jeans.
Stand Studio long coat
If you prefer a punchy statement-making coat then look no further than Stand Studio. Whatever you wear this coat with, excitement will be injected into every outfit with minimal effort.
Stand Studio faux-shearling coat
Stand Studio’s teddy coats are so good, we had to show you another one. Imagine this over a slip dress and polo neck top combo with lace-up boots.
Shop Stand Studio June patent-bound faux-shearling teddy coat at matchesfashion, £440
Whistles lumberjacket
Cropped, cosy and instantly cool, meet the Whistles jacket you’ll want to add to your winter wish list. Just add a grey cable knit jumper, straight leg jeans and this season’s key stomper boots.
Free People teddy cardi
In or outside of the house, this coat/cardigan hybrid is a marriage made in heaven. Throw it on when you want to get comfy on the sofa or layer it over your loungewear to leave the house, either way, you’ll wear it on repeat.
New Look green teddy coat
Sage green has been the colour du jour this year – from outfits to interiors – and it isn’t going anywhere for winter. Wrap up in this beauty and try it out with other shades of green for a tonal look.
Asos Curve hooded coat
Want to feel extra cosy? This Asos Curve coat (available in sizes 16-30) comes with a fluffy hood. Winter walks will never be the same again.
Bernadette coat
Belgium-based brand Bernadette (that’s a mouthful) is not only a go-to for showstopper dresses, it also has coats, too. This oversized style will feel like your wearing your dressing gown every time you put it on.
Shop Bernadette Harrold oversized faux shearling coat at Browns, £730
H&M teddy coat
In black, cream or tan, this under £50 teddy coat is an all-round winner. Try teaming this beauty with leather trousers and chunky Chelsea boots for a winter look that’ll never fail in the style stakes.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands