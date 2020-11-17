12 teddy coats and jackets that are equal measures cosy and cool for winter

Still haven’t chosen a winter coat? We’ve got you covered (literally) with teddy coats so cosy, they’ll actually make you give your dressing gown a day off and venture outside.

As frosty temperatures creep in, mastering the art of WFB (that’s working from bed) is becoming even more appealing. The thing is, though, this is a slippery slope to midday naps and we all know that means waking up hours later with no idea what time it is. Instead, we suggest investing in some cosy loungewear and chunky knit jumpers to make working in winter more bearable. But what if you have to actually leave the house? Fear not, we have the answer to outside outfits now that we’re all very much accustomed to cosy clothes – it’s all about the coat choice. 

Whether you’re a cosy quilted coat fan or prefer a classic camel cover-up, there’s one coat that actually feels like a hug as soon as you put it on: the teddy coat. 

Camille Charriere wearing khaki teddy coat
Loved by the masses, fashion influencer Camille Charriere is among the many stylish women who opt for the super-soft coat style each year. So what makes it so appealing? It starts with the name. It isn’t called the teddy for no reason, of course; it resembles a fluffy bear. The soft material is usually faux shearling and is shaggier than a smooth faux fur coat. It’s also iconic – so much so, Max Mara named its staple style the Teddy Bear Icon back in 2013 and its been popular every autumn/winter since. 

Whether you opt for a long coat or a cropped jacket, a classic hue – from camel and beige to navy and black – or you go statement with one of Stand Studio’s bright iterations, the teddy coat is the cosy cover up that will’ll make you actually want to step foot outside.

Shop best teddy coats and jackets

  • Cos wool fleece coat

    Cos teddy coat
    Best teddy coats: Cos

    Cos is always the destination to head to for timeless coats you’re guaranteed bring out year after year. This time round it’s the navy teddy coat that’s gaining all the attention – team it with beige, cream and tan separates for a minimalist vibe. 

     Shop wool teddy fleece coat at Cos, £225

  • Zara oversized coat

    Zara coat
    Best teddy coats: Zara

    A little less thick than your usual teddy, this collared coat from Zara is the ideal ‘throw on anytime’ style. The oversized fit will mean there’s more room for those super chunky knits we’re all wearing. 

    Shop oversized wool coat at Zara, £89.99

