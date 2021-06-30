All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s time to dust off your Wimbledon whites and embrace a fun and flirty tennis skirt this summer. Game, set, match.
The world of tennis is hardly immune to the statement-making powers of fashion. If it’s not Grand Slam champion Serena Williams clad in custom Off-White courtesy of her friend Virgil Abloh, it’s Naomi Osaka on the cover of Vogue Japan or lending her clout to Louis Vuitton as she assumes an ambassador position for the storied French brand.
But this summer, the script is being flipped, as it’s the turn of fashion to take its cues from the tennis sphere. Most notably, from the tennis skirt department.
Indeed, according to Lyst, in the last month alone, page views for tennis skirts have tripled compared to this time last year, with Instagram’s data team confirming that searches for ‘tenniscore’ – a riff on cottagecore – have doubled in the last 45 days.
The purveyor of the tennis skirt 2.0 is Alo Yoga, an American-based sportswear apparel company, which has been championed by a slew of stars, most notably Kendall Jenner who, after posting to her 171 million followers, caused the brand’s zesty lime green tennis skirt is sell out worldwide.
While the fashion set’s love-in with the tennis skirt looks decidedly like a Wimbledon-Gossip Girl mash up, with TikTokers across the board pairing their flared minis with oversized vintage-inspired jumpers and big and baggy shirts, there are more muted ways to rock Centre Court chic. Pair yours with your favourite T-shirt and knee-high boots in the same vein as New York-based model Imani Randolph, or throw a blazer over the top of it for a more elevated feel.
The takeaway is clear: this summer, it’s all about having a love-in with the tennis skirt. Either whip yours out of retirement, or keep on scrolling for the best to buy now.
Lulu Lemon Court Rival high rise skirt
This pearly-white mini is the stuff of dreams. Tone down its sports centric style with a cardigan and an oversized blazer for optimal style points.
Girlfriend Collective skort
If you’re actually alright without white, then opt for earth-first label Girlfriend Collective’s tennis-inspired skort, which is crafted from recycled plastic bottles.
Alo Yoga Varsity tennis skirt
This pink lavender-hued tennis skirt courtesy of Alo Yoga is a seriously sensational sunny-season option. Clash with other bright hues for a seriously cute take on the trend.
Rectovero Multico tennis skirt
Perfect for the tennis aesthetic-loving minimalist, this tennis skirt from Belgian sustainable brand will work best when worn with other black pieces. Black T-shirt and blazer, and there’s your look.
Weekday check short pleated skirt
A short and sweet take on the trend comes by way of Weekday, whose ivory mini is crying out to be included in your summer style line-up.
Karen Millen buckle detail pleated mini skirt
This slightly longer silhouette of a tennis skirt is seriously chic and arguably more daytime appropriate. Wear with chunky boots or knee-high boots for optimal style points.
Adidas off-white tennis skirt
Is it a tennis outfit or an IRL outfit? The best answer is that it’s both, a real two-in-one.
Images: courtesy of brands.