We’ve just emerged from a frighteningly freezing cold spell where dreams of a white Christmas were oh so close to coming true. But, while it may have looked beautiful, it felt Baltic, and most of us reached for our wardrobes to warm us up.

Turning to thermals, the trusty layering pieces known for keeping us toasty had their moment in the spotlight, and we now can’t imagine needing to take them off. In fact, they did so well at warming us up that sales of the cosy clothing pieces were up 146% at John Lewis.