Whether heading off to the mountains or taking a wintry walk, we’re piling on the layers and thermals are at the top of our wishlist.
We’ve just emerged from a frighteningly freezing cold spell where dreams of a white Christmas were oh so close to coming true. But, while it may have looked beautiful, it felt Baltic, and most of us reached for our wardrobes to warm us up.
Turning to thermals, the trusty layering pieces known for keeping us toasty had their moment in the spotlight, and we now can’t imagine needing to take them off. In fact, they did so well at warming us up that sales of the cosy clothing pieces were up 146% at John Lewis.
It’s safe to say they’ve stolen our hearts yet again, and although they’re far from a year-round essential – thankfully – they do work wonders when it comes to winter dressing. So, whether you’re looking to snuggle up on a Sunday stroll, or hit the slopes in style, at least one set of the layering pieces is a must-have for making the cold bearable.
But before you go thinking they’re dull, drab or unfashionable, let us introduce you to these stylish styles below from Uniqlo, Acai, M&S and more.
Arket long-sleeved Merino top
Crafted from a 1x1 rib knit, this Arket top is incredibly fine yet packs a fashionable punch in a range of bold colours. Made from 100% Merino wool, it’s sure to be soft and cosy and is sourced from Responsible Wool Standard farms, which is what we like to hear.
Calzedonia thermal leggings
You can never go wrong with a basic black pair of leggings, and this Calzedonia pair may be the perfect pick. Super opaque, they can be worn alone or under jeans and trousers for a truly toasty feel.
Uniqlo Heattech fleece turtleneck long-sleeved thermal top
Uniqlo Heatteach is a fan favourite for a reason, offering affordable base layers that protect from the winter weather. This fleece-lined turtleneck is one of the warmest fashion items we could find, providing the ultimate toasty base layer to tackle the Baltic breeze.
Shop Heattech fleece turtleneck long-sleeved thermal top, £19.90
Asos 4505 base layer jumpsuit with 1/2 zip and contouring detail
An all-in-one may be a bit much for a winter walk in the UK, but when hitting the slopes, it’s sure to be a lifesaver. This Asos option is one of the more affordable options we could find, and the bold blue is sure to make a statement.
Shop Asos 4505 base layer jumpsuit with 1/2 zip and contouring detail, £45
Acai thermal seamless base layer top
For anyone who hasn’t heard of Acai, the brand is best known for its outdoor wear and base layers are one of its bestsellers. This classic thermal top is skin tight on the body, promising to keep you snuggly and stylish with a range of muted tones.
Uniqlo Heattech ultra stretch thermal leggings
Just as with the thermal top, the Uniqlo Heattech thermal leggings are another great bargain buy. Made from a polycotton elastane blend, they’re soft and can be worn alone or underneath joggers, jeans or wider-fitting trousers.
Shop Uniqlo Heattech ultra stretch thermal leggings trousers, £34.90
John Lewis heat generating long sleeve scoop neck thermal top
Pretty in pink, this thermal top is sure to be toasty. With a scoop neckline, it can be worn with a whole host of other tops, making it a no-brainer base layer.
Shop John Lewis heat generating long sleeve scoop neck thermal top, £16
Sweaty Betty linear base layer leggings
Sweaty Betty basics are sure to impress and these leggings are no exception. With a sporty aesthetic, they’re perfect for playing sports in the snow and are also sweat-wicking, so you don’t need to worry about working out and feeling damp.
John Lewis silk thermal vest
A basic black vest top can never go amiss, and this John Lewis option is incredibly fashionable. With a high-neck cut and thick shoulder straps, the tight-fitting top can be worn alone as an everyday essential or layered under a joyful jumper to add extra warmth.
Pour Moi second skin thermal legging
For those who like things a little bit glam, this glittery thermal set may be the perfect pick. From lingerie label Pour Moi, these thermals are slightly sexy with a semi-sheer finish.
Tu heat active oatmeal medium warmth thermal
In a soft oatmeal shade, this trusty Tu top is a lovely light colour compared to the basic black base layers. Its thin rib knit is sure to hug the body and be seriously soft with a medium warmth rating to keep you cosy on light winter walks.
