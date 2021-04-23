According to fashion rental platform By Rotation, 70% of all rentals in the last few weeks have been dresses. And since March, the ‘spring fling’ section on the app containing some of spring/summer’s key dress styles – including frothy, floaty smock iterations – has gained over 200,000 views. We’re all clearly loving a great frock right now; whether you choose to rent a style for those upcoming plans in your once empty diary, or you raid the ‘new in’ sections, there are some hero styles to look out for.

The throwback one-shoulder dress is back in business, as are humble maxi dresses and zesty lime green is the colour du jour. But if we’re talking detail, dresses with pockets are reigning supreme, along with tie strap dresses.