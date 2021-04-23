Attention to detail, it’s all about tie strap dresses for spring/summer 2021 – from sleek midis to must-have minis, these are the best styles to shop now.
According to fashion rental platform By Rotation, 70% of all rentals in the last few weeks have been dresses. And since March, the ‘spring fling’ section on the app containing some of spring/summer’s key dress styles – including frothy, floaty smock iterations – has gained over 200,000 views. We’re all clearly loving a great frock right now; whether you choose to rent a style for those upcoming plans in your once empty diary, or you raid the ‘new in’ sections, there are some hero styles to look out for.
The throwback one-shoulder dress is back in business, as are humble maxi dresses and zesty lime green is the colour du jour. But if we’re talking detail, dresses with pockets are reigning supreme, along with tie strap dresses.
The ultimate summer dress, the strappy tie detail dress is about to become the hero throw-on-anytime style we all deserve for easy dressing. Taking the stress out of knowing what to wear, you can layer these over a T-shirt for 90s vibes or let them do all the talking on their own. The best thing is, they look just as good with chunky sandals or heeled iterations as they do with timeless trainers.
The high street and designer brands have got on board with the tie strap dress, and sustainable brand Reformation is a go-to for styles that are already selling out. And we’re not surprised when they look this dreamy.
Whether you opt for a mini, midi or maxi style, look to attention to detail with tie straps that add that certain je ne suis quoi. Be prepared to meet your summer hero frock in 3, 2, 1…
Shop tie strap dresses
New Look dress
New Look has amazing dresses this season – from tiered styles to frothy smock dresses – and we’re highlighting this yellow style as a potential sell-out. Add a slick of red lippie and heeled sandals to make it evening-ready.
Rixo dress
Bring the beach to you – no matter where you are – with this shell printed tiered style by Rixo. The champions when it comes to dresses you’ll love for a lifetime, well done, Rixo.
Amy Lynn dress
You can never say no to a white dress when it comes to summer soirées, and this Amy Lyn style is 360-degree perfection. Whether you wear it with trainers or heels, you’ll end up wearing it on heavy rotation.
Urban Outfitters dress
A fun, flirty mini dress is the ultimate summer staple and this ditsy print style gets a yes from us. For park trips and pub garden visits, try it out with chunky 90s trainers and a baguette bag.
Reformation dress
Reformation’s Nikita dress is so popular, you can bag it in ten different prints and colour ways. This red style has gained our attention as a 21 June winner.
Naya Rea dress
An Instagram favourite, Naya Rae is quickly becoming a go-to for dreamy summer pieces. The perfect picnic in the park dress, imagine it with flip flops and carry a basket bag for your snacks.
Faithfull The Brand dress
Creator of cult dresses each and every season, we predict this spotty number is next on the list. The flattering shirred detail and thick tie straps you can wear a bra with makes it an all round winner.
Shop Faithfull The Brand Rianne polka-dot midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £279
Reformation dress
Looking for a summer dress you can wear on repeat year after year? This Reformation frock with ruffle hem is one you’ll want to wear again and again and… you get the picture.
Juliet Dunn dress
Summer in a dress, this colourful leopard maxi will take you from brunch dates to park gatherings and everything in between. Try it out with a pair of tan lace-up-the-leg sandals and a tote bag.
Mango dress
It’s confirmed, this monochrome Mango dress is a high street hero piece. Whether you layer an oversized blazer over the top with trainers or add heeled sandals, you won’t regret snapping this one up.
Minjukim dress
This frothy black dress is a summer staple you’ll want to take as your plus one to every date in your diary. We love a style that has hidden pockets so you can go hands-free without a handbag.
Shop Minjukim asymmetric shirred dress at Net-a-Porter, £585
Other images: courtesy of brands