Tie strap dresses are the throw-on styles that’ll elevate your summer wardrobe

Posted by for Fashion

Attention to detail, it’s all about tie strap dresses for spring/summer 2021 – from sleek midis to must-have minis, these are the best styles to shop now.

According to fashion rental platform By Rotation, 70% of all rentals in the last few weeks have been dresses. And since March, the ‘spring fling’ section on the app containing some of spring/summer’s key dress styles – including frothy, floaty smock iterations – has gained over 200,000 views. We’re all clearly loving a great frock right now; whether you choose to rent a style for those upcoming plans in your once empty diary, or you raid the ‘new in’ sections, there are some hero styles to look out for. 

The throwback one-shoulder dress is back in business, as are humble maxi dresses and zesty lime green is the colour du jour. But if we’re talking detail, dresses with pockets are reigning supreme, along with tie strap dresses. 

Rent dress at By Rotation
Rent Innika Choo dress from £10 at By Rotation

The ultimate summer dress, the strappy tie detail dress is about to become the hero throw-on-anytime style we all deserve for easy dressing. Taking the stress out of knowing what to wear, you can layer these over a T-shirt for 90s vibes or let them do all the talking on their own. The best thing is, they look just as good with chunky sandals or heeled iterations as they do with timeless trainers. 

The high street and designer brands have got on board with the tie strap dress, and sustainable brand Reformation is a go-to for styles that are already selling out. And we’re not surprised when they look this dreamy. 

Whether you opt for a mini, midi or maxi style, look to attention to detail with tie straps that add that certain je ne suis quoi. Be prepared to meet your summer hero frock in 3, 2, 1…

Shop tie strap dresses

  • New Look dress

    New Look yellow dress
    Best tie strap dresses: New Look

    New Look has amazing dresses this season – from tiered styles to frothy smock dresses – and we’re highlighting this yellow style as a potential sell-out. Add a slick of red lippie and heeled sandals to make it evening-ready. 

    Shop yellow floral tiered dress at New Look, £22.99

    BUY NOW

  • Rixo dress

    Rixo dress
    Best tie strap dresses: Rixo

    Bring the beach to you – no matter where you are – with this shell printed tiered style by Rixo. The champions when it comes to dresses you’ll love for a lifetime, well done, Rixo. 

    Shop Herbie shell print dress at Rixo, £265

    BUY NOW

  • Amy Lynn dress

    Amy Lynn dress
    Best tie strap dresses: Amy Lynn

    You can never say no to a white dress when it comes to summer soirées, and this Amy Lyn style is 360-degree perfection. Whether you wear it with trainers or heels, you’ll end up wearing it on heavy rotation. 

    Shop Palma dress at Amy Lynn, £75

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Outfitters dress

    Urban Outfitters dress
    Best tie strap dresses: Urban Outfitters

    A fun, flirty mini dress is the ultimate summer staple and this ditsy print style gets a yes from us. For park trips and pub garden visits, try it out with chunky 90s trainers and a baguette bag. 

    Shop Ballina tie-shoulder dress at Urban Outfitters, £39

    BUY NOW

  • Reformation dress

    Reformation
    Best tie strap dresses: Reformation

    Reformation’s Nikita dress is so popular, you can bag it in ten different prints and colour ways. This red style has gained our attention as a 21 June winner. 

    Shop Nikita dress at Reformation, £255

    BUY NOW

  • Naya Rea dress

    Naya Rea dress
    Best tie strap dresses: Naya Rea

    An Instagram favourite, Naya Rae is quickly becoming a go-to for dreamy summer pieces. The perfect picnic in the park dress, imagine it with flip flops and carry a basket bag for your snacks. 

    Shop Kira dress at Naya Rea, £300

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey