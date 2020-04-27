Asos have sold 18,000 versions of this dress, and we can see why

With its universally flattering shape and varied styles, the tiered dress is the summer staple we have been waiting for. 

The perfect summer dress is one of life’s most elusive searches. I’ve lost hours fantasising about such a dress – the places I would wear it, the holidays I would take it on, the people who would complement it. Such a dress would be timeless, it would be easy to wear, it would look as good on the beach as it would a hot day in the city, and it would be affordable.

It’s a tall task for any dress, and one that has fallen short countless times – even that Zara dress couldn’t tick all of those boxes – and I was beginning to lose all hope of that dress existing in my wardrobe. Enter the tiered dress, which Asos tells Stylist they have sold 18,000 of so far this year. 

Taking on the aesthetic of the increasingly popular smock-dress made famous by Cecilie Bahnsen, and mixing in an element of flounce, it’s no wonder why these dresses have been so incredibly popular. 

A universally flattering shapes, the tiered element to the dress adds a feminine detail that even the most pared-back of dressers can get on board with. The shape works just as well in block colour as it does in print – everything from gingham to animal print is catered to. When it comes to hem length, it’s the midi and maxi that work best with this style of dress – the longer the length, the more tier time you get. The biggest get? The entire high street is loving this style, so it won’t break the bank.

We’ve rounded up 7 of the best to kick-start your summer wardrobe. 

  • And/Or

    Tiered dress: And/Or at John Lewis

    Gingham continues to be a one of the most popular prints of the summer, chuck this And/Or dress on with black cowboy-style ankle boots and a pair of classic sunglasses for an effortlessly cool take on the trend. 

    Shop gingham dress, £89, And/Or at John Lewis 

  • River Island

    Tiered dresses: River Island

    With those puff sleeves and that tie-up back, River Island tiered white dress is serving up the purists of summer looks.

     Shop white dress, £46, River Island. 

