The perfect summer dress is one of life’s most elusive searches. I’ve lost hours fantasising about such a dress – the places I would wear it, the holidays I would take it on, the people who would complement it. Such a dress would be timeless, it would be easy to wear, it would look as good on the beach as it would a hot day in the city, and it would be affordable.

It’s a tall task for any dress, and one that has fallen short countless times – even that Zara dress couldn’t tick all of those boxes – and I was beginning to lose all hope of that dress existing in my wardrobe. Enter the tiered dress, which Asos tells Stylist they have sold 18,000 of so far this year.