With its universally flattering shape and varied styles, the tiered dress is the summer staple we have been waiting for.
The perfect summer dress is one of life’s most elusive searches. I’ve lost hours fantasising about such a dress – the places I would wear it, the holidays I would take it on, the people who would complement it. Such a dress would be timeless, it would be easy to wear, it would look as good on the beach as it would a hot day in the city, and it would be affordable.
It’s a tall task for any dress, and one that has fallen short countless times – even that Zara dress couldn’t tick all of those boxes – and I was beginning to lose all hope of that dress existing in my wardrobe. Enter the tiered dress, which Asos tells Stylist they have sold 18,000 of so far this year.
Taking on the aesthetic of the increasingly popular smock-dress made famous by Cecilie Bahnsen, and mixing in an element of flounce, it’s no wonder why these dresses have been so incredibly popular.
A universally flattering shapes, the tiered element to the dress adds a feminine detail that even the most pared-back of dressers can get on board with. The shape works just as well in block colour as it does in print – everything from gingham to animal print is catered to. When it comes to hem length, it’s the midi and maxi that work best with this style of dress – the longer the length, the more tier time you get. The biggest get? The entire high street is loving this style, so it won’t break the bank.
We’ve rounded up 7 of the best to kick-start your summer wardrobe.
Asos
Coming in at our number one, this Asos tiered dress hits all the summer spots: pretty print, easy-to-wear, and under £40.
Zara
With its delicate broaderie detail, Zara’s black tiered sun dress makes for a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Wear with high top trainers and a black denim jacket for a tougher look, or dress it up with fine layers of gold jewellery and barely-there sandals.
Monsoon
We might not be heading out to occasions any time soon, but that is not stopping us from getting dressed up. For now, we will be wearing this Monsoon number on our daily walks.
Asos Curve
The perfect black tiered dress does exist, and it’s size inclusive.
Topshop
Slip dress fans, this one is for you. Layer with a crisp white T-shirt to Topshop’s pretty ditsy print slip dress for a serious 90s look.
& Other Stories
With its many tiers, this & Other Stories dress is full of volume. Keep the rest of your look minimal, a simple pair of gold hoops and a straw bag will do the trick.
And/Or
Gingham continues to be a one of the most popular prints of the summer, chuck this And/Or dress on with black cowboy-style ankle boots and a pair of classic sunglasses for an effortlessly cool take on the trend.
River Island
With those puff sleeves and that tie-up back, River Island tiered white dress is serving up the purists of summer looks.
Shop white dress, £46, River Island.
Images: courtesy of brands