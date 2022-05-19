Summer fashion 2022: best tiered mini skirts

Tiered mini skirts are the 00s trend that nobody saw coming – these are 9 of our favourites

These blink-and-you’ll-miss-them skirts might have been filed in your brain under beachwear but they’re back in a big way for summer.

As we prepare to enter the summer of skin – something the Cannes Film Festival is already hinting at – there are a few staples that must be invested in before we step any further over the warm-weather threshold.

The easiest way to flash the flesh without veering too much into 00s WAG territory is to embrace a tiered ra-ra mini skirt, the short that’s both fun and flirty.

These blink-and-you’ll-miss-them skirts might have been filed in your brain under beachwear and exclusively beachwear, but they are, in fact, having a renaissance of their own this summer, as brands increasingly make way for the return of all things 00s. 

For when the sun is shining and the weather is golden, there’s nothing like the feeling of slipping your pins into a mini skirt and taking it for a spin. These nine are a perfect mini place to start for those dipping their toes for the first time.  

  • Never Fully Dressed Alex skirt

    Never Fully Dressed Alex skirt

    This geometric print mini can either be dressed up or down; either pair with a simple V-neck T-shirt or opt for a fitted cardigan and allow the skirt to do all of the talking for you.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Alex skirt, £49

  • Boteh Calico shirred mini skirt

    Boteh Calico shirred mini skirt

    Boteh is the quintessential resortwear brand that makes a strong case for achingly bohemian wares – think micro minis and flirty dresses.

    Shop Boteh Calico shirred mini skirt, £164

  • Collusion checker towelling ra-ra mini skirt

    Collusion checker towelling rara mini skirt

    Cucumber green is set to be the colour of the summer. Embrace it in the form of the upcoming season’s miniest skirts with this playful towelling iteration.

    Shop Collusion checker towelling rara mini skirt at Asos, £14.99

  • Urban Outfitters Dana lace mini skirt

    Urban Outfitters Dana lace mini skirt

    Whether your summer schedule looks packed full of festivals or beach jaunts, this tiered lace mini skirt will see you through the warm weather in style.

    Shop Urban Outfitters Dana lace mini skirt, £39

  • Superdry tiered mini skirt

    Superdry tiered mini skirt

    With a bohemian-inspired print and palette, Superdry’s tiered mini is giving us all kinds of 00s realness. Pair with flip flops and larger-than-life sunglasses for a summer style n0-brainer.

    Shop Superdry tiered mini skirt, £39.99

  • Never Fully Dressed Scarlett shirred mini skirt

    Never Fully Dressed Scarlett shirred mini skirt

    Given that green has become a colour staple in the fashion industry, reach for an azure-blue ra-ra mini that will complement the shade in all the right ways.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Scarlett shirred mini skirt, £39

  • Isabel Marant Étoile Naomi shirred mini skirt

    Isabel Marant Étoile Naomi shirred mini skirt

    Isabel Marant is the brand revered for its bohemian approach to contemporary dressing. Pair its lilac and violet-toned floral mini with flatform sandals and lashings of gold jewellery.

    Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Naomi shirred mini skirt at Net-a-Porter, £210

  • Mint Velvet black cotton tiered mini skirt

    Mint Velvet black cotton tiered mini skirt

    Classic cotton is a favourite summertime fabric for good reason; it’s breathable and allows skin the option to remain cool. Opt for it in the form of this black tiered mini skirt for an on-trend summer look.

    Shop Mint Velvet black cotton tiered mini skirt, £69

  • H&M tiered mini skirt

    H&M tiered mini skirt

    The fun and playful nature of this inky black tiered mini skirt is perfect for pairing with a fitted T-shirt and your comfiest pair of trainers.

    Shop H&M tiered mini skirt, £14.99

