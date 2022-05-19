As we prepare to enter the summer of skin – something the Cannes Film Festival is already hinting at – there are a few staples that must be invested in before we step any further over the warm-weather threshold.

The easiest way to flash the flesh without veering too much into 00s WAG territory is to embrace a tiered ra-ra mini skirt, the short that’s both fun and flirty.

These blink-and-you’ll-miss-them skirts might have been filed in your brain under beachwear and exclusively beachwear, but they are, in fact, having a renaissance of their own this summer, as brands increasingly make way for the return of all things 00s.