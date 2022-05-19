These blink-and-you’ll-miss-them skirts might have been filed in your brain under beachwear but they’re back in a big way for summer.
As we prepare to enter the summer of skin – something the Cannes Film Festival is already hinting at – there are a few staples that must be invested in before we step any further over the warm-weather threshold.
The easiest way to flash the flesh without veering too much into 00s WAG territory is to embrace a tiered ra-ra mini skirt, the short that’s both fun and flirty.
These blink-and-you’ll-miss-them skirts might have been filed in your brain under beachwear and exclusively beachwear, but they are, in fact, having a renaissance of their own this summer, as brands increasingly make way for the return of all things 00s.
For when the sun is shining and the weather is golden, there’s nothing like the feeling of slipping your pins into a mini skirt and taking it for a spin. These nine are a perfect mini place to start for those dipping their toes for the first time.
You may also like
10 simple summer outfit ideas to help style out the warm weather
Never Fully Dressed Alex skirt
This geometric print mini can either be dressed up or down; either pair with a simple V-neck T-shirt or opt for a fitted cardigan and allow the skirt to do all of the talking for you.
Boteh Calico shirred mini skirt
Boteh is the quintessential resortwear brand that makes a strong case for achingly bohemian wares – think micro minis and flirty dresses.
Collusion checker towelling ra-ra mini skirt
Cucumber green is set to be the colour of the summer. Embrace it in the form of the upcoming season’s miniest skirts with this playful towelling iteration.
Shop Collusion checker towelling rara mini skirt at Asos, £14.99
Urban Outfitters Dana lace mini skirt
Whether your summer schedule looks packed full of festivals or beach jaunts, this tiered lace mini skirt will see you through the warm weather in style.
Superdry tiered mini skirt
With a bohemian-inspired print and palette, Superdry’s tiered mini is giving us all kinds of 00s realness. Pair with flip flops and larger-than-life sunglasses for a summer style n0-brainer.
Never Fully Dressed Scarlett shirred mini skirt
Given that green has become a colour staple in the fashion industry, reach for an azure-blue ra-ra mini that will complement the shade in all the right ways.
Isabel Marant Étoile Naomi shirred mini skirt
Isabel Marant is the brand revered for its bohemian approach to contemporary dressing. Pair its lilac and violet-toned floral mini with flatform sandals and lashings of gold jewellery.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Naomi shirred mini skirt at Net-a-Porter, £210
Mint Velvet black cotton tiered mini skirt
Classic cotton is a favourite summertime fabric for good reason; it’s breathable and allows skin the option to remain cool. Opt for it in the form of this black tiered mini skirt for an on-trend summer look.
H&M tiered mini skirt
The fun and playful nature of this inky black tiered mini skirt is perfect for pairing with a fitted T-shirt and your comfiest pair of trainers.
Images: courtesy of brands