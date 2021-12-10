Once the mulled wine has been glugged and the mince pies have been scoffed, there’s very little room left for feeling self-conscious in one’s festive fashions. After all, ‘tis the season to be merry and absolutely not woeful and regretful (green may be in season, but definitely not in the style of The Grinch).

The simplest, and most stylish, way to ride out dressing for the festivities lies in the most virtuous and cost-effective hack of all: a pair of tights (don’t look away yet), which are very much back.

While they may conjure connotations of the starchy school uniforms of yesteryear, this season, the humble tight has seen its status renewed – and, in turn, endorsed by all manner of brands and stars alike.