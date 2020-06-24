Topshop summer sale – 11 of the best buys to shop now

Posted by for Fashion

The Topshop summer sale has officially started – these are the best pieces to snap up before they inevitably sell out. 

Finally, it’s here: the Topshop sale! We all know that summer of course means summer sales, but what with all the uncertainty this year it’s tricky to know what to actually invest in right now. Should we be opting for holiday clothes in case we decide to book a trip away? Should we be looking to autumn items to prep for when we’ll most likely have more events in our diary or should we just stick to key pieces? The Stylist fashion team has done the hard work for you and scoured the site for the pieces actually worth spending your cash on. 

There’s the floral print midi dress you’ll be able to wear across all seasons, the mules that look very similar to a certain popular designer pair and the key puff sleeve top style everyone is still obsessed with this season.

There’s even a boilersuit that will actually be the perfect length for petites and a dress that ticks off three trends in one: midi, leopard print and open back.

Keep scrolling to see the best sale pieces at Topshop right now – be quick, we predict these will be the first to sell out. 

You may also like

The best summer dresses to buy now and wear in your garden

Topshop summer sale best buys

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

Images: Topshop

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey