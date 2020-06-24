The Topshop summer sale has officially started – these are the best pieces to snap up before they inevitably sell out.
Finally, it’s here: the Topshop sale! We all know that summer of course means summer sales, but what with all the uncertainty this year it’s tricky to know what to actually invest in right now. Should we be opting for holiday clothes in case we decide to book a trip away? Should we be looking to autumn items to prep for when we’ll most likely have more events in our diary or should we just stick to key pieces? The Stylist fashion team has done the hard work for you and scoured the site for the pieces actually worth spending your cash on.
There’s the floral print midi dress you’ll be able to wear across all seasons, the mules that look very similar to a certain popular designer pair and the key puff sleeve top style everyone is still obsessed with this season.
There’s even a boilersuit that will actually be the perfect length for petites and a dress that ticks off three trends in one: midi, leopard print and open back.
Keep scrolling to see the best sale pieces at Topshop right now – be quick, we predict these will be the first to sell out.
Topshop summer sale best buys
Topshop leopard dress
Animal print isn’t going anywhere this year. Working across all seasons, this midi is a must-have for just £25. The best part is the open back – we’ve already told you these dresses are big news RN.
Shop Topshop open back animal print midi dress, was £39 now £25
Topshop puff sleeve dress
The universally flattering wrap style, the puff sleeves and the perfect midi length makes this one an easy win.
Green goes well with pink so brighten up this beauty with a dusty pink strappy sandal or check out the other two colour options in the same style - a monochrome print and a black and lemon floral print.
Shop Topshop black abstract print drama sleeve wrap dress, was £39 now £25
Topshop puff sleeve top
The puff sleeve top is still big news this season and this peachy perfect style just screams summer. Team with other soft ice cream shades for a top-to-toe pastel look.
Topshop mesh top
The Idol collection is Topshop’s slightly edgier edit and this mesh top is effortless. Pair with denim for a 90s feel and add a slick of bright lipstick to complete the look.
Topshop by Boutique checked trousers
The Boutique collection is curated with more premium pieces and we love these classic trousers. Try them out with a white racer vest and trainers for an off-duty outfit.
Shop Topshop by Boutique grey checked trousers, was £85 now £50
Topshop mini bag
Some of us may have gone weeks or even months without using a handbag. Ease into wearing one again with this mini bag – it’s just about big enough to carry your phone, card and hand sanitiser.
Topshop Petite boilersuit
This classic khaki number has shorter arms and legs than the mainline section so it’s perfect for petites. Roll up the sleeves, undo the zip and wear with tan sliders. Tip: layer golden jewellery to keep it chic – here’s 11 black-owned jewellery brands to check out.
Topshop strappy sandals
These colour pop sandals are the perfect heel height – high enough to make you feel a bit more dressy and low enough to still be casual. They’re the perfect way to update any summer dress.
Shop Topshop nature rust strappy sandals, was £42 now £33.60
Topshop floral midi dress
There’s never a wrong time to invest in a great midi dress. This retro floral number will see you through summer and beyond. Style for now with chunky platform sandals, later in the year switch to lace up boots. Not into retro florals? Try the yellow and blue options for a more modern print in the same style.
Shop green floral print long sleeve midi dress, was £39 now £25
Topshop leopard mini dress
Let out your wild side and opt for a a bold, bright animal print. This pink mini dress will look just as good with heeled mules as it will with dad sandals. Got for the tall option if you prefer your dresses a bit longer.
Topshop midi skirt
A midi skirt is one of the most versatile items to add to your wardrobe. Style up with a cami top and mules and dress down with white kicks and a tee.
Shop Topshop blue and green floral midi skirt, was £35 now £20
Images: Topshop