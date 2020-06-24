Finally, it’s here: the Topshop sale! We all know that summer of course means summer sales, but what with all the uncertainty this year it’s tricky to know what to actually invest in right now. Should we be opting for holiday clothes in case we decide to book a trip away? Should we be looking to autumn items to prep for when we’ll most likely have more events in our diary or should we just stick to key pieces? The Stylist fashion team has done the hard work for you and scoured the site for the pieces actually worth spending your cash on.

There’s the floral print midi dress you’ll be able to wear across all seasons, the mules that look very similar to a certain popular designer pair and the key puff sleeve top style everyone is still obsessed with this season.